SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College | BIG 10
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Gophers' opportunistic offense, stellar goaltending produce important win at Notre Dame

While the Minnesota Gophers were scoring even strength, power play and shorthanded goals, Justen Close was posting his fourth shutout of the season in the other end of Notre Dame's rink.

COLLEGE HOCKEY: JAN 14 Minnesota at Notre Dame
Notre Dame goalie Ryan Bischel tried, and failed, to stop a shotrhanded shot by Minnesota forward Matthew Knies in the second period of a game between the Fighting Irish and Golden Gophers on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind.
Joseph Weiser / Big Ten Network
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
January 14, 2023 08:06 PM
Share

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Wins are wins, any way you get them, but beating a team at its own game, on the road, has a little extra boost of satisfaction.

That was the script on Saturday, as the Minnesota Gophers used opportunistic offense and outstanding goaltending, beating Notre Dame 3-0 to take four of six Big Ten points in their weekend series.

Justen Close had 38 saves for his fourth shutout of the season as the Gophers improved to 17-6-1 overall and 11-2-1 in the conference. Ryan Johnson, Logan Cooley and Matthew Knies scored for the Gophers, who got even-strength, power play and shorthanded goals in the win.

"We played really hard. And Justen Close was outstanding in goal, and he had to be for us to get the win," Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. "We were still rusty though, and it was evident with how many turnovers we had. But you can see it's going to come back to us."

Hear postgame comments from Minnesota Head Coach Bob Motzko

For the Irish (10-11-3, 5-7-2), goalie Ryan Bischel had 21 saves, but their propensity for taking penalties proved costly. Minnesota won the season series with the Irish with a 3-0-1 mark after they had tied 2-2 in Friday’s series opener.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We played really well five-on-five. The difference was our penalty kill was a big problem and some of the penalty calls were very questionable," Irish coach Jeff Jackson said. "Two of the calls could've been dives, could've been embellishment...We took a couple bad penalties and you can't do that against a team like this."

After killing an early five minute major penalty, the Gophers got the only goal of the opening period when Johnson’s shot from the blue line appeared to hit an Irish stick and a shin pad before finding a home behind Bischel.

Notre Dame Head Coach Jeff Jackson's postgame thoughts

01142023_HKY_Minnesota_0667.jpg
Minnesota goalie Justen Close thwarted a scoring chance by Notre Dame forward Justin Janicke during the second period between the Golden Gophers and Fighting Irish on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind.
Dani Meersman / Notre Dame Athletics

Heading into the weekend series, Jackson had lamented the Irish propensity for take penalties. It was a problem they cleaned up on Friday, but not so much on Saturday. Notre Dame was whistled for nine minutes of infractions in the opening 20 minutes of the game, including a major penalty (which they killed) and two minors in the final minute of the first. That left Minnesota on a two-man advantage for 85 seconds to start the middle frame.

It didn’t take long for Cooley to double the visitors’ lead on the power play, using his patented patience to wait for an opening in front of the Irish net and beating Bischel on the glove side. After the Gophers took a penalty, Knies made a highlight-reel solo rush to the net and made it 3-0 with his, and the team’s, second shorthanded goal of the season.

The Irish out-shot Minnesota 19-6 in the second period, but Close kept the home team off the board.

"Justen on the back end was huge for us. He bailed us out a lot of times with some huge saves," Johnson said. "Some nice efforts by Cooley and Knies. Overall it was a good win."

Postgame comments from Gophers defenseman Ryan Johnson

Close again kept the Irish at bay in the scoreless final period, punctuated by a major penalty on Connor Kurth in the final minute.

ADVERTISEMENT

COLLEGE HOCKEY: JAN 14 Minnesota at Notre Dame
Minnesota defenseman Ryan Johnson (23) accepted a round of high fives from his Gophers teammates after scoring his second goal of the season in the first period of their game versus Notre Dame on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind.
Joseph Weiser / Big Ten Network

Extra pucks

Healthy scratches for the Gophers on Saturday included defensemen Matt Staudacher and Carl Fish, and forwards John Mittlestadt and Colin Schmidt.

Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman, who had given the hockey team a pep talk following mass on Thursday, was in attendance at Saturday’s game.

Gophers freshman defenseman Luke Mittelstadt was injured in the first period due to a hard hit along the boards by Irish center Hunter Strand. While reports indicated that Mittelstadt’s injury was not serious, he was held out for the game’s final two periods as a precaution. Strand was ejected from the game for hitting from behind.

The Gophers return home for a Big Ten series versus Michigan next weekend, with a pair of 7 p.m. games at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Friday and Saturday, January 20-21.

READ MORE MINNESOTA GOPHERS COVERAGE:
01132023_HKY_Minnesota_0786.jpg
BIG 10
Late goal salvages Gophers tie at Notre Dame
The Minnesota Gophers hopped back into Big Ten play for the first time in 2023 with the hard-fought battle versus defense-first Notre Dame, getting a tying goal in the final seconds to grab a point.
January 13, 2023 08:59 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Oliver Moore Edited.jpg
BIG 10
Five with Gophers ties ranked as draft prospects by NHL Central Scouting
When the first dozen or so picks are made in the 2023 NHL Draft, which will be held in Nashville in June, at least one future Minnesota Gopher is expected to be selected.
January 13, 2023 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Snuggerud.JPG
BIG 10
Goal scoring in focus for both teams as Gophers begin back half of Big Ten schedule at Notre Dame
A trio of recent low-scoring games may have been the perfect prep work for the Minnesota Gophers to face a Notre Dame club that has struggled to score consistently and is known for defense.
January 12, 2023 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Text that reads "The Rink Live Podcast" on a light blue background
Inside TRL
College hockey analyst Dave Starman talks world juniors, Huskies, Gophers, NCHC, NCAA's second half
The long-time announcer, coach and scout checks in with his takes on all of these topics and more on The Rink Live podcast.
January 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
20221227_Moorhead vs. Edina boys_063.jpg
BIG 10
Gophers say 'Nevers again' as Edina standout follows family tradition and picks the U of M
After kicking the tires on a handful of programs that showed interest in his size and physical nature, Edina junior forward Jackson Nevers announced he will be a Gopher, like his father and brother.
January 11, 2023 07:26 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
2023010818-03-561814.jpg
BIG 10
Before heading into hibernation, Logan Cooley plays the hero in Gophers' OT win over Huskies
Playing his fourth game in five days, Minnesota Gophers star rookie Logan Cooley had just enough left in the tank to score the overtime winner as his team salvaged a split with St. Cloud State.
January 08, 2023 06:49 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
2023010720-29-460595 (1).jpg
NCHC
Jaxon Castor, No. 4 SCSU shut out No. 1/3 Minnesota in front of sold-out crowd
Huskies get a goal from Aidan Spellacy and two goals in last minute to win Game 1 of nonconference series
January 07, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
KJH_3351.JPG
WCHA
Shutout streak ends versus Merrimack, but Gophers women keep winning in 2023
An outburst of four goals in 77 seconds allowed the Minnesota Gophers to shake off the post-holiday rust and pull away from Merrimack in a lopsided third period on Friday.
January 06, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Text that reads "The Rink Live Podcast" on a light blue background
Inside TRL
Pat Micheletti previews Gophers vs. Huskies, Spartans vs. Buckeyes, shares Iron Range hockey stories
Color commentator discusses some key matchups in men's hockey this weekend on The Rink Live podcast
January 06, 2023 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
St Cloud vs Minnesota
BIG 10
Neighborhood rivalries will live on, pledges Bob Motzko in advance of Gophers-Huskies series
While the future schedule is not set and contracts are not finalized, the Minnesota Gophers are committed to playing the five other D-I programs in the state, and North Dakota, going forward.
January 05, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
JRW_0174.jpg
WCHA
Gophers women's hockey legend promoted to associate head coach
After successful head coaching stints at the high school and Division III college levels, Natalie Darwitz returned to her alma mater in 2021 as a key member of Brad Frost's coaching staff.
January 05, 2023 04:22 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
010423.S.BP.BSUMHKY Beavers.jpg
BIG 10
No. 1 Minnesota edges Bemidji State with late goal in festive, sold-out exhibition
“It was a fun game,” Bemidji State head coach Tom Serratore said. “It was fun playing Minnesota. I thought it was great entertainment for our fans."
December 31, 2022 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock

Minnesota 3, Notre Dame 0

Minnesota 1-2-0—3

Notre Dame 0-0-0—0

ADVERTISEMENT

First period — 1. MN, Ryan Johnson 2 (Brody Lamb, Ryan Chesley), 17:45. Penalties — Chesley, MN (5 – contact to the head), 2:27; Hunter Strand, ND (5 & game misconduct – hit from behind), 8:41; Drew Bavaro, ND (cross checking), 19:25; Solag Bakich, ND (roughing after the whistle), 19:57.

Second period — 2. MN, Logan Cooley 12 (Jimmy Snuggerud), 1:13, (PP). 3. MN, Matthew Knies 13 (unassisted), 4:04, (SH). Penalties — Bryce Brodzinski, MN (slashing), 2:49; Ben Brinkman, ND (interference), 16:15.

Third period — No scoring. Penalties — Bavaro, ND (holding), 16:17; Connor Kurth, MN (5 & game misconduct – head contact), 19:07; Bench, ND (unsportsmanlike conduct), 19:07.

Shots on goal — MN 12-6-6—24; ND 7-19-12—38. Goalies — Justen Close, MN (38 shots-38 saves); Ryan Bischel, ND (24-21). Power plays — MN 1-of-4, ND 0-of-2. Referees — Colin Kronforst, Brett Sheva. Linesmen — Nick Huff, Jonathan Sladek. Att. — 5,022.

Related Topics: MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERSBIG TEN HOCKEYTHE RINK LIVETRL NEWSLETTERNOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
What to read next
IMG-1228.jpeg
BIG 10
Gophers' impromptu 'Legends Tour' up north brings them face-to-face with the program's biggest star
Going a few hours out of their way on the road to Bemidji State, current members of the Minnesota Gophers got to meet the program's most legendary player and see a few classic Iron Range rinks.
December 31, 2022 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
BWR09885.JPG
BIG 10
Departures, arrivals, banners and drama were all part of 2022 for the Minnesota Gophers
A look back at a dozen or so of the defining moments of the past 12 months for the Gophers men's hockey team, which enters 2023 with high hopes and high expectations.
December 30, 2022 11:58 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
BY7A8095.jpg
BIG 10
Current and future Gophers stand out in exhibition win over US National U-18s
Future Gophers forward Oliver Moore had a goal and an assist for Team USA, which made a push but came up short vs. Minnesota in an exhibition game, played with an enthusiastic crowd on hand.
December 29, 2022 06:11 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Gophers vs Penn State_1603.jpg
BIG 10
Exhibitions provide chance for Gophers to find game shape, so their elevator keeps punching higher floors
Their return to games that count is still a week-plus away, so the Minnesota Gophers want to use a pair of exhibition games to shake off some rust and pick up where they left off.
December 28, 2022 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers