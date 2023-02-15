Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College BIG 10

Motzko says team will 'roll on' without Gophers key defensemen Brock Faber, Ryan Chesley this weekend

The injury bug was lurking near the visitors' locker room at Wisconsin last weekend, leaving the Minnesota Gophers without the services of blueliners Brock Faber and Ryan Chesley for a time.

Faber.jpg
Minnesota captain Brock Faber sent a puck toward the Notre Dame net in the first period of a game between the Gophers and Irish on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
Bjorn Franke / Gopher Sports
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
February 15, 2023 04:05 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — All season, as the Minnesota Gophers charged to the top of the national rankings and moved within a point of clinching the Big Ten title, their talented blue line corps has been a non-secret to their success.

With four games left in the regular season, their defensive depth will likely become as much a factor as their overall talent level. For the upcoming series at Penn State on Friday and Saturday, the Gophers will be without two of their mainstays on the blue line. Junior captain Brock Faber and freshman Ryan Chesley are expected to miss the games versus the Nittany Lions, both with upper body injuries suffered in last Saturday’s 3-1 loss at Wisconsin.

Gophers coach Bob Motzko indicated that Faber could return to the lineup sooner, while Chesley will not play until March, at the earliest.

"(Chesley) will come back in the playoffs sometime. Brock, we're going week-to-week," Motzko said following Wednesday's practice. Neither defenseman participated. "Injuries are part of sports. They happen, you've just got to roll on."

Faber, who is property of the Minnesota Wild and is widely expected to sign a professional contract at the conclusion of this college season, has three goals and 17 assists through 30 games this season. Chesley, a second-round draft pick of the Washington Capitals in the 2022 draft, has two goals and 5 assists in his first 30 games. Faber is one of the Gophers' three nominees for the Hobey Baker Award.

ADVERTISEMENT

"That's why we're so deep back there, for times like this," Gophers defenseman Mike Koster said. "We'll be missing those guys, but we've had a good week of practice."

Motzko noted that they have played without Faber in the past, most notably last season when he skated for Team USA in the World Junior Championships and in the Winter Olympics.

BRY_1580.jpg
Minnesota Gophers defenseman Ryan Chesley fought through an Arizona State hook during a game versus the Sun Devils on Friday, November 25, 2022 at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona.
Contributed / Sun Devil Athletics

"We've lost him to World Juniors and to the Olympics, and he's been pretty durable," Motzko said. "Hopefully it's pretty short that he's going to be out."

Motzko has played seven defensemen most of the season. He indicated that junior Carl Fish, who has played two games this season, will see action this weekend.

"Fish gets an opportunity. He's been in there before for us and he's done a real good job," Motzko said. "He'll be an important player for us this week."

Senior defenseman Matt Staudacher, who was a regular in the lineup his first three seasons, has been redshirted this season and Motzko said they do not plan to play him.

The Gophers need one win, or one Michigan loss, in the final two weekends of the regular season to clinch their second consecutive conference title.

READ MORE MINNESOTA GOPHERS COVERAGE:
St. Cloud State vs Minnesota
WCHA
WCHA Notebook: Ohio State steals first place in the conference away from Minnesota
The Buckeyes had a big weekend against St. Thomas while Minnesota struggled against Wisconsin. This propelled OSU to pass up Minnesota in the WCHA standings.
February 15, 2023 04:44 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
220210_wis_vs_min_0298.JPG
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: Gophers split, Fighting Hawks get swept, top 4 spots in WCHA are locked
Minnesota can wrap up Big Ten title this weekend, the battle for second in the NCHC heats up, Bulldogs pick up five points in weekend series against Huskies in women's hockey.
February 13, 2023 06:52 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
220211_wis_vs_min_0232.JPG
BIG 10
'Senseless plays' sink Gophers at Wisconsin, Big Ten title celebration stays on hold for another week
A pair of second period goals by the Badgers, and a controversial disallowed Minnesota goal, helped Wisconsin snap a six-game losing streak and keep the conference title up for grabs, for now.
February 11, 2023 09:37 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
220210_wis_vs_min_0368.JPG
BIG 10
By beating Wisconsin, Gophers do their part in trying to secure Big Ten title but don't get help they needed
The Minnesota Gophers moved to the brink of clinching a second consecutive conference crown, surviving a rusty first period, then blasting past Wisconsin in their series opener.
February 10, 2023 10:31 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
womens hockey game
WCHA
NCAA women's hockey bracketology: Bulldogs up a spot while St. Cloud State joins the hunt
Quinnipiac, UMD and Penn State moved up one spot each this week while Wisconsin and Clarkson dropped. Vermont and SCSU become bubble teams.
February 10, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
DSC00459.jpg
BIG 10
An early start to Banner Season is possible as Gophers head to Wisconsin with B1G title in reach
There is a conference title available this weekend when the top-ranked Minnesota Gophers visiting their Big Ten archrivals, although the banner that is awarded in April is their true long-term focus.
February 09, 2023 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
IHM23-PennSt(Fri)
BIG 10
Big Ten six-pack named to national rookie of the year award watch list
The conference's three top scorers are among 27 players in the running to be named the Tim Taylor Award recipient.
February 09, 2023 03:39 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
college men play ice hockey
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: NCHC race tightens up, SCSU women knock off Wisconsin, UND prepares for Denver
Conference races across the nation are tightening up as teams start pushing for the postseason.
February 06, 2023 06:10 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Vetter Save.jpg
WCHA
Top-ranked Buckeyes storm back strong, earn a weekend split with Gophers
Minnesota was dealt a bad hand by the hockey gods in the first period of a game with defending national champion Ohio State, then saw things get lopsided as the Gophers' 13-game win streak ended.
February 04, 2023 05:40 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
2023010817-37-351661.jpg
BIG 10
That perch atop the national college hockey polls is a lonely, fleeting place this season
Last weekend, St. Cloud State became the latest top-ranked college hockey team to learn its lofty perch was temporary at best. But many coaches say the polls are the least of their concern.
February 04, 2023 01:11 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Vetter.jpg
WCHA
Abbey Murphy's goals, grit spur Gophers past top-ranked Ohio State
Known for her offensive skill and her hard-nosed play without the puck, Minnesota Gophers standout Abbey Murphy supplied just enough both, handing Ohio State its first regulation loss since October.
February 03, 2023 09:28 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Oct 8 22 2782.jpg
BIG 10
Adjustments in order after small-town BCHL goalie commits to big-city hockey with the Gophers
Visiting the University of Minnesota in January, Nathan Airey witnessed high-intensity hockey versus Michigan with a huge crowd looking on. He liked what he saw and picked the Gophers this week.
February 03, 2023 02:56 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
What to read next
220211_wis_vs_min_0166.JPG
BIG 10
Back-end dominance as a defenseman and two goalies are honored by B1G
Standouts from Michigan, Notre Dame and Wisconsin honored by Big Ten conference.
February 15, 2023 08:51 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
112720 OSUvWisconsin-0056.jpg
BIG 10
Ohio State trustees to vote on replacing 'ugliest rink in collegiate hockey'
After years of discussion while their current teams played in facilities that were too big (men's) or too small (women's) the board of trustees at Ohio State is set to vote on a new rink project.
February 14, 2023 10:31 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Michigan State vs Minnesota
BIG 10
Jimmy Snuggerud honored by Big Ten after prominent role in sweeping Michigan State
The freshman forward leads the team and the conference offensively just 28 games into his collegiate career.
February 01, 2023 02:24 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
IMG-3591.jpg
BIG 10
From skaters to settlers, old-school board game groups provide Gophers some fun away from the rink
Needing things to do other than skate, eat and sleep during the holiday break, Colin Schmidt brought a popular board game to campus. In the six weeks since then, Catan has taken the Gophers by storm.
January 29, 2023 02:05 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers