Gophers' Jackson LaCombe to miss Ohio State games with lower body injury

MINNEAPOLIS – In the ultimate case of good news/bad news, the Minnesota Gophers had one Hobey Baker Award nominee return to their blue line just in time to learn that another would be unavailable.

The line chart for Friday’s game versus Ohio State, which is their final regular season series, showed the return of defenseman and captain Brock Faber, who had missed the previous two games with an upper body injury. Unfortunately, the line chart did not include defenseman Jackson LaCombe, who missed his first game of the season.

Minnesota Gophers defenseman Jackson LaCombe Matt Krohn / Gopher Sports

According to the official word from the team, LaCombe is dealing with a lower body injury which will cause him to miss the games versus the Buckeyes. The Gophers, who have clinched the Big Ten regular season title, will have a bye weekend to open March, giving LaCombe two weeks to rest and recover. Details o

A senior who was a standout at Shattuck-St. Mary’s before coming to the Gophers, LaCombe has 8 goals and 23 assists in 32 games this season, which is tops among Gophers rearguards. He was a forward in youth and prep hockey before his game took off when he switched to the back end, and returned to his roots for one successful shift earlier this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the Gophers missing three forwards for a game at Michigan in November, Gophers coach Bob Motzko had LaCombe take a shift at left wing with Matthew Knies at center. After a pass from Knies, LaCombe’s shot from the near board fooled Wolverines goalie Erik Portillo, giving him one goal on one shot while playing forward.

LaCombe is a second-round draft pick of the Anaheim Ducks. With freshman defenseman Ryan Chesley also on the shelf due to an upper body injury, reserve defenseman Carl Fish stayed in the Friday lineup versus the Buckeyes. Fish, who played both games at Penn State, has now skated in five games this season.