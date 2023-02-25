Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College BIG 10

Gophers' Jackson LaCombe to miss Ohio State games with lower body injury

Just as defenseman Brock Faber was returning to the Minnesota Gophers lineup, defenseman Jackson LaCombe was added to the injury list, and will miss the team's final regular season games.

2023010719-21-410172.jpg
University of Minnesota defenseman Jackson LaCombe (2) carries the puck in a nonconference men's hockey game against St. Cloud State on Jan. 7, 2023, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn.
Jim Rosvold / The Rink Live
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
February 24, 2023 08:21 PM

MINNEAPOLIS – In the ultimate case of good news/bad news, the Minnesota Gophers had one Hobey Baker Award nominee return to their blue line just in time to learn that another would be unavailable.

The line chart for Friday’s game versus Ohio State, which is their final regular season series, showed the return of defenseman and captain Brock Faber, who had missed the previous two games with an upper body injury. Unfortunately, the line chart did not include defenseman Jackson LaCombe, who missed his first game of the season.

Media Day
Minnesota Gophers defenseman Jackson LaCombe
Matt Krohn / Gopher Sports

According to the official word from the team, LaCombe is dealing with a lower body injury which will cause him to miss the games versus the Buckeyes. The Gophers, who have clinched the Big Ten regular season title, will have a bye weekend to open March, giving LaCombe two weeks to rest and recover. Details o

A senior who was a standout at Shattuck-St. Mary’s before coming to the Gophers, LaCombe has 8 goals and 23 assists in 32 games this season, which is tops among Gophers rearguards. He was a forward in youth and prep hockey before his game took off when he switched to the back end, and returned to his roots for one successful shift earlier this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE MINNESOTA GOPHERS COVERAGE:
Text that reads "The Rink Live Podcast" on a light blue background
Inside TRL
Ben Clymer discusses growing up in Bloomington, playing for good and bad coaches, the WHL, the KHL, the Wild
Former Bloomington Jefferson High School standout is now an analyst for Minnesota Wild and University of Minnesota games. A fun talk about many colorful stops along the way in his playing career.
February 24, 2023 02:02 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college women play ice hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
NCAA women's hockey bracketology: Conference tournaments are underway
Hockey East, College Hockey America and even the WCHA all feature potential Cinderellas who could steal an at-large berth this season.
February 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
102522-OSUvMinn-0596.jpg
BIG 10
Buckeyes visit Minnesota to close regular season, with neither team looking to take their foot off the gas
Travel delays meant that the Buckeyes’ ability to have a Thursday evening practice on 3M Arena at Mariucci’s big ice sheet might be hampered.
February 23, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
021823OSUvUM-2064.jpg
BIG 10
Smorgasbord of scenarios in play as Big Ten regular season concludes this weekend
The top (Minnesota) and the bottom (Wisconsin) are settled, but there are myriad things that could happen to places two through six in the Big Ten table with just six regular season games to play.
February 23, 2023 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Vetter.jpg
WCHA
Gophers, Bulldogs and Buckeyes dominate All-WCHA first team
Two players each from Minnesota, Minnesota Duluth and regular season champ Ohio State were given top honors by the WCHA when its all conference teams were announced.
February 23, 2023 01:44 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
2023010817-31-001542.jpg
BIG 10
Big Ten recognizes Gophers' Knies and Cooley, Buckeyes' Wise as players of the week
The Minnesota Gophers linemates played the starring roles in a sweep of Penn State on the road, while an Ohio State senior did his best work on the biggest stage for the Buckeyes.
February 21, 2023 11:23 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Big Ten Trophy Celebration
BIG 10
After Monday’s practice, the Gophers took a surprise trip to the hardware store
After clinching the Big Ten title while on the road at Penn State, Minnesota Gophers coach Bob Motzko surprised his team with the trophy and champion hats at their Monday afternoon practice.
February 20, 2023 09:32 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
021923 UND1.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: UMD splits at Denver, SCSU and UND split six points, Gophers clinch, WCHA playoffs to start
Bulldogs move into two-point lead over Fighting Hawks for fifth in NCHC, Minnesota picks up two road wins. SCSU, UMD and Minnesota women each finish regular season with sweeps
February 20, 2023 07:01 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
celebration_003.JPG
WCHA
Buckeyes late rally nets their first WCHA regular-season crown and top seed in the league playoffs
Top-seeded Ohio State will host Bemidji State, Minnesota will host St. Thomas, Wisconsin will host Minnesota State Mankato and Minnesota Duluth will host St. Cloud State in the WCHA first round.
February 19, 2023 07:17 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
DSC_4023.JPG
BIG 10
A 54-hour span in central Pennsylvania was the keystone in 2022 Gophers' Big Ten title
The commitment from a future star, two gutsy wins and the return of three Olympians all happened over the course of a few days at Penn State a year ago, defining the Minnesota Gophers' season.
February 19, 2023 01:21 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
m.2.JPG
BIG 10
Matthew Knies calls game as Gophers sweep at Penn State
The Minnesota Gophers star forward scored in the final minute of regulation to forge a tie, then finished it in overtime to fuel a sweep of Penn State on the road.
February 18, 2023 08:38 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
m.4.JPG
BIG 10
Logan Cooley puts on a show in home state as Gophers blast Penn State
With a big contingent of friends and family in attendance, Minnesota Gophers star Logan Cooley made a triumphant return to his home state, as his team blasted past Penn State in their series opener.
February 17, 2023 08:48 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers

With the Gophers missing three forwards for a game at Michigan in November, Gophers coach Bob Motzko had LaCombe take a shift at left wing with Matthew Knies at center. After a pass from Knies, LaCombe’s shot from the near board fooled Wolverines goalie Erik Portillo, giving him one goal on one shot while playing forward.

LaCombe is a second-round draft pick of the Anaheim Ducks. With freshman defenseman Ryan Chesley also on the shelf due to an upper body injury, reserve defenseman Carl Fish stayed in the Friday lineup versus the Buckeyes. Fish, who played both games at Penn State, has now skated in five games this season.

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
What to read next
USA NTDP U18 vs MSU
BIG 10
In mass shooting's wake, Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale says, 'We will be Spartan Strong'
After a gunman killed three students on their campus this week, Michigan State hockey staff and players consulted with athletic department officials before deciding to play at Wisconsin this weekend.
February 17, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
021623OSUvUM-2272.jpg
BIG 10
Buckeyes shootout win over Michigan lifts Gophers to sixth Big Ten title in a decade
Before they even dropped the puck on their series at Penn State, the Minnesota Gophers earned their conference's regular season title banner thanks to some help from the Ohio State Buckeyes.
February 16, 2023 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Gophers vs Penn State_0030.jpg
BIG 10
Big Ten notebook: Even down a few men, Gophers defenders say 'bring it on'
Both teams have plenty to play for at Pegula Ice Arena this weekend, where the Gophers look to clinch a Big Ten crown, while the Nittany Lions are in a pitched battle for home ice in the playoffs.
February 16, 2023 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Faber.jpg
BIG 10
Motzko says team will 'roll on' without Gophers key defensemen Brock Faber, Ryan Chesley this weekend
The injury bug was lurking near the visitors' locker room at Wisconsin last weekend, leaving the Minnesota Gophers without the services of blueliners Brock Faber and Ryan Chesley for a time.
February 15, 2023 04:05 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers