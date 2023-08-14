Sponsored By
Men's College BIG 10

New York state of mind for Gophers, as Long Island native defenseman Matthew Grimes picks Minnesota

The puck-moving blueliner who is bound for Sioux Falls in the USHL this season will be the first New York product to skate for the Minnesota Gophers when he arrives on campus in a few years.

DSC_0257.JPG
Defenseman Matthew Grimes became the first-ever New York native to commit to the Minnesota Gophers when he publicly announced his college choice via Instagram on Sunday, August 13, 2023. He skated for Mount St. Charles Academy in Rhode Island in the 2022-23 season.
Contributed / Erica Bromley
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 3:35 PM

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. — The New York Rangers and New York Islanders have benefited from having notable Minnesota Gophers behind their bench (Herb Brooks) and on the ice — Brady Skjei, Kyle Okposo, Aaron Ness, Corey Millen, Rob McClanahan, Nick Leddy, Ken Gernander, Tom Chorske and Paul Broten come to mind — for generations.

Now, that Minnesota to New York pipeline might be flowing west instead of east.

On Sunday, Aug. 13, defenseman Matthew Grimes announced his commitment to the Gophers, hopefully landing two years from now. A native of Long Island, he will be the first-ever Empire State product to play for the Gophers when he arrives on campus.

“It’s been pretty crazy, but it’s been fun,” Grimes told The Rink Live after making his announcement via Instagram. “I’ve gotten a lot of congratulations and I’m just trying to take it all in.”

He first spoke to the Gophers coaches while trying out for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program last season, while playing full time for Mount St. Charles Academy , a well-known prep school in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. After the Mounties’ season ended, Grimes and his family made an unofficial visit to the U of M campus, and he was sold.

“I fell in love with it,” Grimes said of his May trip to the Twin Cities. “I love everything about it, I love the coaching staff, I love the history and I love what they do with their players. They produce NHL players and they’ve been doing it for a while, so that was part of my decision.”

Currently training close to his family’s home outside New York City, Grimes will head even further west later this month having made the roster for the USHL’s Sioux Falls Stampede for the coming season. Standing 6 feet tall already at just 16, Grimes is known to play physical when called upon, and possesses offensive skills, averaging nearly a point per game for the Mounties last season.

“He’s really good when the puck is on his stick. He’s got a lot of poise and patience,” said Scott Gainey, who coached Grimes at the U15 AAA level at Mount St. Charles last season. “Sometimes I’d like to see him have a little bit more urgency, but that’s what makes him special is that he does take the time to see things develop and then make the play. He’s grown into his frame too, which is helping him out defensively in the corners and in front of the net. He’s just a headsy player.”

IMG-20230319-WA0506.jpg
After he averaged nearly a point per game for Mount St. Charles Academy in Rhode Island during the 2022-23 season, defenseman Matthew Grimes announced his commitment to the University of Minnesota on Sunday, August 13, 2023.
Contributed / Erica Bromley

Grimes started out as a forward, but switched to defense around age 11 while playing for the Long Island Gulls program. At 14, he went to Mount St. Charles for prep school and excelled in the program that has produced NHLers like Brian Lawton, Garth Snow, Bryan Berard, Mathieu Schneider and Brian Boucher. While eastern prep schools used to send their players to eastern colleges pretty exclusively, Gainey noted that Grimes’ commitment to Minnesota follows Sacha Boisvert picking North Dakota and defenseman Will Felicio committing to Denver. The coach said that Mount St. Charles is delighted to add a Gophers logo to their list of college programs that Mounties have joined.

“That looks good on our sheet and on our website, but it’s getting to the point where every program is accessible to these kids if you’re the right fit for that program,” he said. “It’s not just our little pocket here.”

READ MORE MINNESOTA GOPHERS COVERAGE:
Da Beauty League - Night Six
NHL
With his first Minnesota Wild training camp ahead, Vinni Lettieri feels blessed to be home
After spending time with the Rangers, Ducks and Bruins, the grandson of Minnesota hockey royalty inked a contract with the hometown NHL club over the summer, and had a much bigger event as well.
3d ago
 · 
By  Jess Myers
WJC Showcase Snuggerud one-time.JPG
Junior and Prospects
Here's why Minnesota's Jimmy Snuggerud wants to make good impression at Summer Showcase
Snuggerud starred in last year's World Junior Championships. He knows it doesn’t guarantee him a roster spot this year, but he has plenty of motivation heading into his sophomore season
Aug 3
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Maceo Phillips
BIG 10
Sizable gift Dinkytown-bound as defenseman Mace'o Phillips commits to Gophers
First headed to Michigan to play for USA Hockey's National Team Development Program, the 16-year-old product of the Wayzata youth hockey program brings a large frame and offense to the blue line.
Aug 3
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_0346.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Another Hemp is headed to Dinkytown
Layla Hemp is the youngest of her five siblings and will be the third to play Division I hockey at the University of Minnesota.
Aug 1
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
NHL: NHL Draft
BIG 10
Newest NHLer Logan Cooley says camp swayed his decision to turn pro
In his first conversation with reporters as a professional hockey player, former Minnesota Gophers star Logan Cooley said the Arizona Coyotes development camp changed his mind.
Jul 27
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Development camp
BIG 10
After one season in Minnesota, Logan Cooley cashes in via entry-level Arizona Coyotes contract
The Gophers star had a change of heart after originally planning to return for another season of college hockey, and will join the NHL team on a three-year pact likely worth around $4 million.
Jul 27
 · 
By  Jess Myers
college men play ice hockey
BIG 10
Arizona Coyotes hinting that a Logan Cooley signing is coming soon
In May, the Minnesota Gophers star forward announced his intent to return for a second college season, but earlier this month hinted that he was putting more thought into that decision.
Jul 26
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Moorhead vs Gentry Academy_0362.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Moorhead Spuds defender Kate Kosobud plays it close to home and picks Gophers
After helping the Spuds snap a 17-season state tournament drought as a junior, standout defender Kate Kosobud got her college choice out of the way and picked Minnesota.
Jul 24
 · 
By  Jess Myers
New Comers
NHL
Connor Bedard, Oliver Moore are featured in a behind-the-scenes NHL draft special that premieres Friday
“Welcome to the NHL: Nashville 2023″ premieres at 4 p.m. CDT Friday on ESPN+ and at 6 p.m. on NHL Network.
Jul 20
 · 
By  Phil Thompson / Chicago Tribune
Minnesota State Mankato vs Minnesota
Women's College
Uncertain future for Whitecaps, PHF means the final horn is coming for Abigail Boreen and Catie Skaja
The former Minnesota Gophers linemates are having fun playing summer hockey in the Celly League, after both signed PHF contracts just days before the pro women's league's radical upheaval.
Jul 20
 · 
By  Jess Myers
2023 Frozen Four Semifinal - Boston University vs. Minnesota
BIG 10
Blues prospect Jimmy Snuggerud returns to Golden Gophers with a mission
The prize is the Frozen Four in St. Paul and a chance for the Minnesota-born Snuggerud to play in Minnesota for the state's flagship school.
Jul 15
 · 
By  Matthew DeFranks / St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Clark_Jimmy4.jpeg
BIG 10
Future Gophers forward Jimmy Clark finds a ready-made mentor at his first Wild Dev Camp
As a kid growing up in the Twin Cities suburbs, Jimmy Clark would marvel at the things Sammy Walker did on the hockey rink for the Edina Hornets. At Clark's first pro Dev Camp, he roomed with Walker.
Jul 13
 · 
By  Jess Myers

While Long Island is definitely Islanders territory, Grimes admitted he has been a proud Rangers fan for as long as he can remember. And having spent time away from home for the past two years, Grimes joked that he’s mentally preparing to make the long trip to USHL country to skate for the Stampede in 2023-24.

“It’s definitely going to be a huge change, going from Long Island to Rhode Island and then to South Dakota, but I think I’m ready for it and I’m really excited to go out there and start the season,” he said.

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
