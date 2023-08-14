New York state of mind for Gophers, as Long Island native defenseman Matthew Grimes picks Minnesota

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. — The New York Rangers and New York Islanders have benefited from having notable Minnesota Gophers behind their bench (Herb Brooks) and on the ice — Brady Skjei, Kyle Okposo, Aaron Ness, Corey Millen, Rob McClanahan, Nick Leddy, Ken Gernander, Tom Chorske and Paul Broten come to mind — for generations.

Now, that Minnesota to New York pipeline might be flowing west instead of east.

On Sunday, Aug. 13, defenseman Matthew Grimes announced his commitment to the Gophers, hopefully landing two years from now. A native of Long Island, he will be the first-ever Empire State product to play for the Gophers when he arrives on campus.

“It’s been pretty crazy, but it’s been fun,” Grimes told The Rink Live after making his announcement via Instagram. “I’ve gotten a lot of congratulations and I’m just trying to take it all in.”

He first spoke to the Gophers coaches while trying out for USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program last season, while playing full time for Mount St. Charles Academy , a well-known prep school in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. After the Mounties’ season ended, Grimes and his family made an unofficial visit to the U of M campus, and he was sold.

“I fell in love with it,” Grimes said of his May trip to the Twin Cities. “I love everything about it, I love the coaching staff, I love the history and I love what they do with their players. They produce NHL players and they’ve been doing it for a while, so that was part of my decision.”

Currently training close to his family’s home outside New York City, Grimes will head even further west later this month having made the roster for the USHL’s Sioux Falls Stampede for the coming season. Standing 6 feet tall already at just 16, Grimes is known to play physical when called upon, and possesses offensive skills, averaging nearly a point per game for the Mounties last season.

“He’s really good when the puck is on his stick. He’s got a lot of poise and patience,” said Scott Gainey, who coached Grimes at the U15 AAA level at Mount St. Charles last season. “Sometimes I’d like to see him have a little bit more urgency, but that’s what makes him special is that he does take the time to see things develop and then make the play. He’s grown into his frame too, which is helping him out defensively in the corners and in front of the net. He’s just a headsy player.”

After he averaged nearly a point per game for Mount St. Charles Academy in Rhode Island during the 2022-23 season, defenseman Matthew Grimes announced his commitment to the University of Minnesota on Sunday, August 13, 2023. Contributed / Erica Bromley

Grimes started out as a forward, but switched to defense around age 11 while playing for the Long Island Gulls program. At 14, he went to Mount St. Charles for prep school and excelled in the program that has produced NHLers like Brian Lawton, Garth Snow, Bryan Berard, Mathieu Schneider and Brian Boucher. While eastern prep schools used to send their players to eastern colleges pretty exclusively, Gainey noted that Grimes’ commitment to Minnesota follows Sacha Boisvert picking North Dakota and defenseman Will Felicio committing to Denver. The coach said that Mount St. Charles is delighted to add a Gophers logo to their list of college programs that Mounties have joined.

“That looks good on our sheet and on our website, but it’s getting to the point where every program is accessible to these kids if you’re the right fit for that program,” he said. “It’s not just our little pocket here.”

While Long Island is definitely Islanders territory, Grimes admitted he has been a proud Rangers fan for as long as he can remember. And having spent time away from home for the past two years, Grimes joked that he’s mentally preparing to make the long trip to USHL country to skate for the Stampede in 2023-24.

“It’s definitely going to be a huge change, going from Long Island to Rhode Island and then to South Dakota, but I think I’m ready for it and I’m really excited to go out there and start the season,” he said.