Gophers' Grace Zumwinkle and Skylar Vetter earn WCHA player of the month awards following undefeated January

MINNEAPOLIS — The ability to put the puck in the opponents’ net, while keeping it out of their own, is one of the primary reasons the Minnesota Gophers are in strong contention for a second consecutive WCHA regular season title. This week the WCHA honored the Gophers — who went 8-0-0 in January — for their ability to do those two things well.

Minnesota Gophers forward Grace Zumwinkle looks for a teammate while Ohio State goalie Andrea Braendli guarded the goalmouth on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis. John Autey / The Rink Live

This week the conference honored Gophers forward Grace Zumwinkle and goalie Skylar Vetter as its forward and goalie of the month, respectively, for January.

For Zumwinkle, a fifth-year player who was on the U.S. Olympic Team last season, it was the sixth WCHA monthly honor of her career. In those eight January wins, Zumwinkle tallied a team-high 16 points with eight goals and eight assists.

Vetter, a sophomore from Lakeville, Minn., where she played high school boys hockey , was named goaltender of the month for the third time this season and has been named the conference goaltender of the week six times. In January she posted a perfect 7-0-0 record with a 1.20 GAA and a .940 save percentage. Her record stands at 19-3-2 heading into this weekend’s home series with top-ranked Ohio State.