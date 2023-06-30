Gophers coach Bob Motzko previews Oliver Moore, discusses Logan Cooley's volcano and more

University of Minnesota men's hockey coach Bob Motzko was watching the NHL Draft like most hockey people on Wednesday and Thursday. He got to see another of his Gopher recruits — Oliver Moore — get selected in the first round (19th overall, Chicago).

Motzko gives a scouting report on Moore, how he's coached several really good second-round picks recently, discusses how National Team Development Program players differ from other incoming players, Logan Cooley's volcanic competitiveness and more on The Rink Live podcast with Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.

MORE FROM THE RINK LIVE





TIME STAMPS

:20 Oliver Moore being taken in the first round of the NHL Draft

1:00 The elite skating level of Gophers recruit Oliver Moore, what he brings to the team

ADVERTISEMENT

2:15 Former Gophers Matthew Knies, Brock Faber and Jackson LaCombe being second-round picks, despite having first-round talent

3:15 Any differences between coaching a first-round draft pick vs. players taken in the lower rounds

4:30 Will Oliver Moore play center as a freshman?

5:45 The differences between players coming out of the National Team Development Program vs. other players

7:15 Jaxon Nelson, Justen Close, Logan Cooley deciding to return this season, a phone call from Knies last August

9:30 What are the next steps in Logan Cooley's development, his volcano wanting to erupt at all times, when he might start shaving

11:25 How you deal with losing the national championship game after having a lead, making steps forward each season in the playoffs, what last season was like

15:40 The number of incoming players who have spent time on campus this summer

ADVERTISEMENT

16:35 The puck shooting room, who one of the hardest shooters on the team is

17:45 How he deals with hockey parents, how the players handle playing time, his relationship with players after they are done playing