Men's College BIG 10

Gophers coach Bob Motzko previews Oliver Moore, discusses Logan Cooley's volcano and more

University of Minnesota men's coach joins The Rink Live podcast to discuss the NHL Draft, last season, looking ahead to the coming season

Bob Motzko Gophers vs Penn State_0944.jpg
Minnesota Gophers head coach Bob Motzko gives players instructions against Penn State in the second period Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
By Mick Hatten and Jess Myers
Today at 3:35 PM

University of Minnesota men's hockey coach Bob Motzko was watching the NHL Draft like most hockey people on Wednesday and Thursday. He got to see another of his Gopher recruits — Oliver Moore — get selected in the first round (19th overall, Chicago).

Motzko gives a scouting report on Moore, how he's coached several really good second-round picks recently, discusses how National Team Development Program players differ from other incoming players, Logan Cooley's volcanic competitiveness and more on The Rink Live podcast with Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.

TIME STAMPS

:20 Oliver Moore being taken in the first round of the NHL Draft

1:00 The elite skating level of Gophers recruit Oliver Moore, what he brings to the team

2:15 Former Gophers Matthew Knies, Brock Faber and Jackson LaCombe being second-round picks, despite having first-round talent

3:15 Any differences between coaching a first-round draft pick vs. players taken in the lower rounds

4:30 Will Oliver Moore play center as a freshman?

5:45 The differences between players coming out of the National Team Development Program vs. other players

7:15 Jaxon Nelson, Justen Close, Logan Cooley deciding to return this season, a phone call from Knies last August

9:30 What are the next steps in Logan Cooley's development, his volcano wanting to erupt at all times, when he might start shaving

11:25 How you deal with losing the national championship game after having a lead, making steps forward each season in the playoffs, what last season was like

15:40 The number of incoming players who have spent time on campus this summer

16:35 The puck shooting room, who one of the hardest shooters on the team is

17:45 How he deals with hockey parents, how the players handle playing time, his relationship with players after they are done playing

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
