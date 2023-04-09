Gophers captain Brock Faber signs with hometown Minnesota Wild

TAMPA, Fla. – On Saturday night, Brock Faber’s dream of winning a national championship with the Minnesota Gophers became a nightmare. But by Sunday morning, his dream of playing in the NHL in his hometown had come true.

Less than eight hours after the Gophers’ team plane returned to the Twin Cities from their Frozen Four title game loss to Quinnipiac, the Minnesota Wild announced that Faber, 20, has signed an entry level three-year contract with the team and is available to play as soon as their Monday night road game in Chicago and their Tuesday night home game with Winnipeg.

Faber was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round of the 2020 draft as the 45th overall pick and the first Minnesota-born player off the board. His rights were traded to the Wild last summer when they moved Kevin Fiala to the Kings. As a junior captain for the Gophers, he set career highs with four goals, 23 assists and 27 points from the blue line on the way to grabbing first team All-America honors. He finished his three-year college career with a plus-53 rating and was a member of Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics in China.

Minnesota Gophers defenseman Brock Faber guided the puck through a set of obstacles during on-ice drills at Minnesota Wild Development Camp on Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at TRIA Rink in St. Paul, Minn. Contributed / Minnesota Wild

On the way to winning back-to-back Big Ten regular season titles, and a Big Ten tournament title as a freshman, Faber became just the second player in Conference history to be named Defensive Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons.

Originally from Maple Grove , Minn., Faber was a standout prep football and hockey player before spending two seasons with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program on his way to the U of M.

He will wear jersey number 7 with the Wild.