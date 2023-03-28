Gophers bench boss Bob Motzko among eight finalists for national coach of the year

MINNEAPOLIS — If all goes well, the trophy honoring the top coach in men’s college hockey will spend a third consecutive summer in Minnesota.

On Tuesday, Gophers head coach Bob Motzko was named a finalist for the Spencer Penrose Award, given annually to the top program runner in the game. Motzko, who turned 62 on Monday, is in his fifth season with the Gophers and has been named the Big Ten coach of the year three times in that span, including the past two years running.

Other finalists for the award include Pat Ferschweiler of Western Michigan, who was named coach of the year in the NCHC; Erik Largen of Alaska; Brandon Naurato of Michigan; Jay Pandolfo of Boston University; Rand Pecknold of Quinnipiac, who was coach of the year in ECAC; Joe Shawhan of Michigan Tech who was coach of the year in the CCHA and Wayne Wilson of RIT, who was coach of the year in Atlantic Hockey.

Western Michigan head coach Pat Ferschweiler speaks to the media during NCHC Media Day on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Motzko is looking to become the first Gophers coach to win the award since John Mariucci won the trophy 70 years ago, in 1953. But the Spencer Penrose is a familiar sight in the State of Hockey. Minnesota State Mankato head coach Mike Hastings has won it three times in the past decade, including the past two years in a row. Minnesota Duluth head coach Scott Sandelin won it in 2004, and former Gophers head coach Don Lucia won the award in 1994, following his first season as head coach at Colorado College. St. Thomas head coach Rico Blasi won the Spencer Penrose in 2006 at Miami of Ohio.

Of the 2023 finalists, Motzko, Pecknold, Pandolfo and Naurato all have their teams in the NCAA Frozen Four. It is the first season behind the bench for Pandolfo and Naurato, who is the interim coach of the Wolverines but is expected to be named to the position full time soon.

The winner will be announced next week, prior to the Frozen Four in Tampa and the trophy will officially be awarded three weeks later, on April 26, at the American Hockey Coaches Association Convention in Naples, Fla.