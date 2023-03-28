Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College BIG 10

Gophers bench boss Bob Motzko among eight finalists for national coach of the year

Western Michigan's Pat Ferschweiler, Michigan Tech's Joe Shawhan and Brandon Naurato of Michigan also up for Spencer Penrose Award.

032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Minnesota goalie Justen Close is congratulated by head coach Bob Motzko after the win over St. Cloud State in the NCAA Fargo Regional championship game on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Scheels Arena.
David Samson / The Forum
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 2:14 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — If all goes well, the trophy honoring the top coach in men’s college hockey will spend a third consecutive summer in Minnesota.

On Tuesday, Gophers head coach Bob Motzko was named a finalist for the Spencer Penrose Award, given annually to the top program runner in the game. Motzko, who turned 62 on Monday, is in his fifth season with the Gophers and has been named the Big Ten coach of the year three times in that span, including the past two years running.

Other finalists for the award include Pat Ferschweiler of Western Michigan, who was named coach of the year in the NCHC; Erik Largen of Alaska; Brandon Naurato of Michigan; Jay Pandolfo of Boston University; Rand Pecknold of Quinnipiac, who was coach of the year in ECAC; Joe Shawhan of Michigan Tech who was coach of the year in the CCHA and Wayne Wilson of RIT, who was coach of the year in Atlantic Hockey.

College hockey players and coaches in interviews
Western Michigan head coach Pat Ferschweiler speaks to the media during NCHC Media Day on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Motzko is looking to become the first Gophers coach to win the award since John Mariucci won the trophy 70 years ago, in 1953. But the Spencer Penrose is a familiar sight in the State of Hockey. Minnesota State Mankato head coach Mike Hastings has won it three times in the past decade, including the past two years in a row. Minnesota Duluth head coach Scott Sandelin won it in 2004, and former Gophers head coach Don Lucia won the award in 1994, following his first season as head coach at Colorado College. St. Thomas head coach Rico Blasi won the Spencer Penrose in 2006 at Miami of Ohio.

READ MORE MINNESOTA GOPHERS COVERAGE:
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Inside TRL
A look back at the wild NCAA regionals, ahead to the Frozen Four, the transfer portal
Jess Myers, Brad Schlossman, Mick Hatten and Matt Wellens break down what they saw last weekend, the matchups for the national semifinals and look ahead at some roster challenges on this episode.
March 27, 2023 07:05 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Men's College
Gophers-Huskies game sets Fargo Regional attendance record
It was the most since North Dakota, the host school for the Fargo Regional, played St. Cloud State in the 2015 regional when 5,307 fans packed the south Fargo arena, which opened in 2008.
March 26, 2023 01:41 AM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Men's College
Hatten: Top-ranked Minnesota ends an SCSU season that few expected
The Huskies went into 2022-23 with no idea who was going to play goal, looking to replace 44% of their goal scoring and 5 of their top 8 point producers. They won 25 games, reached regional final.
March 25, 2023 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Men's College
Gophers' Logan Cooley redeems himself with eventual game-winner against SCSU
Following his slashing penalty, the freshman forward took a stretch pass and housed it for the eventual game-winner.
March 25, 2023 10:04 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Men's College
Myers: Brodzinski's late-season heater earns a Florida trip for his family -- divided loyalties and all
There have always been Gopher factions and Husky factions in the Brodzinski family. As youngest son Bryce lit up Fargo, the red and black stayed tucked away.
March 25, 2023 09:24 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Men's College
Gophers win in-state battle with Huskies to advance to 23rd Frozen Four
Logan Cooley, Jackson LaCombe and Jaxon Nelson each had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 Gophers win in Fargo.
March 25, 2023 08:06 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
2023010720-22-020540.jpg
Men's College
Live blog: Fargo Regional Championship -- SCSU vs. Minnesota, 5:30 p.m. Saturday
The Huskies (25-12-3) play the Golden Gophers (27-9-1) for a trip to the Frozen Four
March 25, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
032523.S.FF.NCAA.Regional.Ice
Men's College
Maintaining the ice at the Fargo Regional is a multi-team effort
Cory Portner is the director of the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center at St. Cloud State University. This week, he's lending his talents to Scheels Arena and the NCAA tournament.
March 25, 2023 08:53 AM
 · 
By  Ryan Spitza
Michigan vs Minnesota
BIG 10
Keeping the Gophers sound in mind and body is a job at which Jeff Winslow excels
Hockey might be getting safer, thanks in part to better gear and smarter play, but also thanks to people like the Minnesota Gophers' trainer, who is a trusted member of the team in his 14th season.
March 24, 2023 05:56 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
2023010719-10-330039.jpg
Men's College
Fargo to Tampa: Huskies, Gophers to battle for spot in Frozen Four
The teams split a nonconference series during the regular season, will meet with the season on the line on Saturday
March 24, 2023 04:41 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
032423.S.TRL.FRGAME2MAIN
Men's College
Fans flock to Scheels Arena for fun-filled Day 1 at Fargo regional
Thursday's sellout crowd of 5,061 was the third-largest Day 1 attendance in five regionals held at Scheels Arena and the largest since 2017.
March 24, 2023 12:23 AM
 · 
By  Ryan Spitza
032423.S.TRL.FRGAME2MAIN
Men's College
Gophers' third-period flurry brings swift end to Canisius upset bid
Top-seeded Minnesota scored eight unanswered goals to punctuate a first-round win over the Golden Griffins.
March 23, 2023 11:53 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson

Of the 2023 finalists, Motzko, Pecknold, Pandolfo and Naurato all have their teams in the NCAA Frozen Four. It is the first season behind the bench for Pandolfo and Naurato, who is the interim coach of the Wolverines but is expected to be named to the position full time soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The winner will be announced next week, prior to the Frozen Four in Tampa and the trophy will officially be awarded three weeks later, on April 26, at the American Hockey Coaches Association Convention in Naples, Fla.

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
What to read next
Bulldog_Insider_Podcast-1400x1400-Light-Essentia.jpg
NCHC
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Matt, Zach and Bruce recap the 2022-23 season
The "Bulldog Insiders" from the News Tribune, My 9 Sports and KDAL take a look back at the 2022-23 UMD men's and women's hockey seasons in Part I of a two-part season finale.
March 27, 2023 09:12 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college men play ice hockey
BIG 10
Former Bulldog Isaac Howard reuniting with former coach at Michigan State
Isaac Howard is leaving UMD after one season to go play for Michigan State and his former coach at the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.
March 25, 2023 11:35 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college men play ice hockey
NCHC
SCSU notebook: Bushy sets career record, Castor's season numbers move into elite territory
Graduate student defenseman passes Easton Brodzinski in games played. Senior moves up on several program lists
March 24, 2023 05:58 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
020522 S GFH UNDvsOmaha-1.jpg
NCHC
Riese Gaber to return to UND for senior season
The junior winger became the Fighting Hawks' first 20-goal scorer since 2016-17 this season.
March 21, 2023 06:51 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT