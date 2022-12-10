SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College | BIG 10
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Gophers break away for seven goals against archrival Badgers

Two early goals by Logan Cooley set the tone for a game that looked lopsided on paper and on ice. The Gophers scored early and often to build a big lead, then played defense to win decisively.

Chesley.jpg
Minnesota defenseman Ryan Chesley (left) got a leaping hug from teammate Jimmy Snuggerud, after Chesley scored the first goal of his collegiate career in the second period of a win over the Wisconsin Badgers on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
Matt Krohn / Gopher Sports
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
December 09, 2022 11:10 PM
Share

MINNEAPOLIS — On a night where the Minnesota Gophers wore gold and their fans were encouraged to do the same, they turned in a performance so end-to-end impressive that Olympic judges would surely have deemed gold medal worthy.

Logan Cooley, fresh off being honored by the Big Ten last week, led the way with two goals and an assist, as the Gophers scored early and often, cruising to a 7-1 win, which was their seventh in the past eight games.

Per Gophers coach Bob Motzko, the top line of Cooley, Matthew Knies and Jimmy Snuggerud set the tone in the game’s opening seconds.

“It got the student section going and got the crowd going because it was a heck of a shift,” Motzko said. “That line got two (goals) in the period, and that was the game. We took it over in the first period, but we didn’t take it over after that.”

Rookie defenseman Ryan Chesley even got in on the fun, scoring his first collegiate goal in the second period as the Gophers improved to 14-5-0 overall and a conference-leading 9-2-0. Justen Close surrendered just one goal and had 37 saves as Minnesota beat their conference archrivals for the fifth time in their past six meetings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This was pretty cool, seeing that, and scoring a goal against them was awesome,” said Chesley of his first Border Battle experience.

The Badgers (7-10-0, 1-8-0) got a first-period, power-play goal from Charlie Stramel after falling behind 2-0, but would get no closer. Wisconsin starting goalie Jared Moe surrendered five goals on 16 shots before he was lifted in the second period. Kyle McClellan came on in relief and had 12 saves for the Badgers.

“Their goalie did well. We created enough offensively to be in the game, but we didn’t play well enough defensively with the puck,” Badgers coach Tony Granato said. “Our decisions with the puck weren’t very good. And when you play a team that has that many goal scorers and guys that make plays, you’re going to take a few, and we obviously did. That was the difference in the game.”

Huglen.jpg
Minnesota forward Aaron Huglen created traffic in front of Wisconsin goalie Jared Moe in the first period of the Gophers' 7-1 win over the Badgers on Friday, December 9, 2022 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Mineapolis.
Matt Krohn / Gopher Sports

Perhaps the most notable negative for the Gophers came early, when captain Brock Faber was whistled for hooking less than five minutes into the game. It snapped a string of more than 218 minutes that Minnesota had played without a penalty.

“The penalties got us discombobulated. We hadn’t taken one for a while,” Motzko said. “Then the bench gets kind of thrown off. But that’s hockey.”

Defensive breakdowns by the Badgers contributed to their troubles, as Cooley late in the first period and Aaron Huglen midway through the third scored on breakaways.

Minnesota has now won the last four games in this century-old rivalry by a combined score of 24-2.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comforts of home possibly problematic

Motzko liked the first half of the game, as the Gophers set an early aggressive offensive tone and chased the Badgers starting goalie from the net, with a five-goal lead by the midway point. But perhaps a sign of the ceiling he sees for this team which will almost certainly head into the holiday break on pace to be the top seed for the eventual NCAA playoffs, were the flaws Motzko saw in a blowout, as Close’s save numbers crept up and up before the final horn.

“The coaches were thinking booby trap game, and then we made some plays early in the game, but it was not a 7-1 game at all,” Motzko said. “Closer had to make way too many saves tonight to keep it close. We have to tighten things up tomorrow.”

The coach noted that getting a bit loose can happen when you’re back home after playing the previous six games on the road. When you’re the visiting team, your day is spent at a hotel, focused on hockey. At home you’re more comfortable, and can be prone to lapses.

“You’re all dialed in when you’re on the road. You’re at the hotel together,” he said. “We were loose tonight. That’s what I saw. Thank goodness we got the lead, because we needed the lead.”

Extra pucks

Healthy scratches for the Gophers on Friday included defensemen Matt Staudacher and Carl Fish, and forwards John Mittlestadt and Colin Schmidt.

The first-period goal by Wisconsin was the first the Close had allowed versus the Badgers in three career starts. He shut them out twice late last season on a weekend Minnesota clinched the 2022 Big Ten title.

The Gophers conclude the unofficial first half of the season on Saturday with a 6 p.m. CT rematch versus the Badgers.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE MINNESOTA GOPHERS COVERAGE:
11_05_22_ Wisconsin V Michigan State Hockey
BIG 10
Big Ten Notebook: Spartans battling foes on the ice, and raising cancer awareness off the ice
A month-long effort by the Michigan State hockey program netted more than $20K for the cancer fight. Also, a renewed women's hockey push at Michigan, and a new era for the Great Lakes Invitational.
December 23, 2022 02:45 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
102122 UND Minnesota hockey5.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: Previewing the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship for Team USA, favorite first half stories
The Rink Live reporters talk about this season's American team, the World Junior A Challenge and their favorite stories from the first half of the college season
December 19, 2022 06:07 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
113022.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Defense.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State's Jakub Lewandowski, Mattias Sholl honored by CCHA after sweep of MSU
Bemidji State pulled down two CCHA player of the week awards on Monday after sweeping Minnesota State for the first time since 2006.
December 19, 2022 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
FAO9klIUcAMB21o.jpg
International
Five Gophers among the 25 plucked by USA Hockey for World Juniors roster
They will wear red, white and blue, but there will be a decidedly maroon and gold feel when the Americans take the ice in New Brunswick the day after Christmas for their World Juniors opener.
December 16, 2022 06:43 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Minnesota State Mankato vs Minnesota
WCHA
Abigail Boreen's balancing act means doing good things on the ice for Gophers amid rigors of pharmacy school
If you want to find Minnesota Gophers forward Abigail Boreen away from the rink, look for her holed up in a campus hotel lobby, Starbucks in one hand and a pharmacy school textbook in the other.
December 16, 2022 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
031820.S.BP.BSUMHKY Tom Serratore.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State-Minnesota exhibition to be televised on FOX 9+
The Beavers last hosted the Gophers in Bemidji on Oct. 18-19, 2013, for Bemidji State’s first home series of the 2013-14 season.
December 15, 2022 02:31 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bob Motzko Gophers vs Penn State_0944.jpg
Inside TRL
Bob Motzko shares World Junior Championship memories, discusses this season's Gophers men's hockey team
Minnesota head coach was the head coach for the 2017 and 2018 USA Hockey teams that competed in the IIHF World Junior Championships. He talks about that and his team on The Rink Live podcast
December 14, 2022 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
rus_USA_62.JPG
USHL
After injuries shorten football career, former D-I defenseman commit heads back to the hockey rink
Talented in three sports, Jake Ratzlaff chose Badgers football over Gophers hockey a few years ago. With injuries hampering his gridiron future, he is back on the ice looking for a place to play.
December 13, 2022 06:56 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota Wild
NHL
'He's fun to play with,' linemates say after Sammy Walker's first NHL game in Minnesota
It had been years since former Mr. Hockey winner and Minnesota Gophers captain Sammy Walker had skated at Xcel Energy Center, but it all came back to him in his home debut for the Minnesota Wild.
December 12, 2022 10:31 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
SCSU vs UND_0040.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: How college teams finished the first half, early impressions of Minnesota high school hockey
The Rink Live reporters look back at the NCHC series between UMD and Denver, SCSU and Miami, UND and Western Michigan; Gophers sweep of Badgers; Minnesota women roll
December 12, 2022 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Michigan vs Minnesota Gophers
NHL
Former Gophers star Walker shows his speed in NHL debut with Wild
Walker signed with the Wild over the summer. He proved himself with the Iowa Wild of the AHL, recording 11 goals and 11 assists in 21 games before getting called up.
December 11, 2022 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
DSC00459.jpg
BIG 10
Unclean sweep as Gophers power play clicks in come-from-behind win over Badgers
Wisconsin scored a few early and a few late, but the Minnesota Gophers scored a half-dozen in the middle, using an extended power play to turn the tide and finish with a win before the holiday break.
December 10, 2022 08:28 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers

Minnesota 7, Wisconsin 1

Minnesota 4-2-1—0

Wisconsin 1-0-0—0

First period — 1. MN, Logan Cooley 8 (Matthew Knies, Jimmy Snuggerud), 4:01. 2, MN, Jaxon Nelson 7 (Bryce Brodzinski, Jackson LaCombe), 7:23. 3. WI, Charlie Stramel 4 (Cruz Lucius, Jack Gorniak), 9:28, (PP). 4. MN, Brodzinski 9 (Ryan Johnson, Luke Mittlestadt), 1802, (PP). 5. MN, Cooley 9 (Knies), 18:31. Penalties — Brock Faber, MN (hooking), 4:44; Connor Kurth, MN (cros checking), 7:58; Anthony Kehrer, WI (interference), 17:26.

Second period — 6. MN, Rhett Pitlick 7 (Cal Thomas), 4:00. 7. MN, Ryan Chesley 1 (Cooley, Knies), 9:12. Penalties — Corson Ceulemans, WI (interference), 0:29; Cooley, MN (roughing), 14:42; Jack Gorniak, WI (roughing), 14:42.

Third period — 8. MN, Aaron Huglen 2 (unassisted), 8:48. Penalties — Carson Bantle, WI (roughing), 9:08; Pitlick, MN (hooking), 14:15.

Shots on goal — MN 15-8-8—31 WI 12-16-10—38. Goalies — Justen Close, MN (38 shots-37 saves); Jared Moe, WI (16-11); Kyle McClellan, WI (15-13). Power plays — MN 1-of-3, WI 1-of-3. Referees — Jake Rekucki, Tony Czech. Linesmen — Nicholas Bradshaw, Chad Roethlisberger. Att. — 8,961.

Related Topics: MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERSBIG TEN HOCKEYTHE RINK LIVETRL NEWSLETTERWISCONSIN BADGERS
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
What to read next
Wisconsin vs Minnesota
BIG 10
No motivational speeches required as Gophers host Wisconsin to close first-half schedule
Back home again after six consecutive road games, the Minnesota Gophers are playing penalty-free hockey as they face a Wisconsin Badgers team that started the season slowly but has won five of six.
December 08, 2022 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
BRY_1883.jpg
BIG 10
Starry weekend in East Lansing for Gophers as Big Ten honors Justen Close, Logan Cooley
After a road sweep where they never trailed, defensive and offensive standouts for the Gophers were recognized with the Big Ten's first and second stars of the week.
December 06, 2022 10:39 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Jimmy Snuggerud.jpg
BIG 10
Four current Gophers, one alum named to USA Hockey prelim World Juniors roster
Team USA will be looking for its six medal in the past eight years when the best young players gather in Canada later this month for the 2023 World Junior Championships. Five with ties to the Gophers are among the 32 invited to the final round of tryouts.
December 05, 2022 03:58 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
AJ5I5266.jpg
BIG 10
Half-dozen reasons to smile as Gophers score early and late to sweep at Michigan State
Controlling the play for long stretches, the Minnesota Gophers built a four-goal lead then withstood a Michigan State rally in the third period to close their six-game road trip with a 5-1-0 mark.
December 03, 2022 07:34 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers