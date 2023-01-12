SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College | BIG 10
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Goal scoring in focus for both teams as Gophers begin back half of Big Ten schedule at Notre Dame

A trio of recent low-scoring games may have been the perfect prep work for the Minnesota Gophers to face a Notre Dame club that has struggled to score consistently and is known for defense.

Snuggerud.JPG
Minnesota forward Jimmy Snuggerud was hooked on the way to the net by Notre Dame's Jackson Pierson in the first period of a 4-1 Gophers win over the Irish on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis. Snuggerud was awarded a penalty shot on the play.
Matt Krohn / Gopher Sports
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
January 12, 2023 04:07 PM
Share

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Last week, Minnesota Gophers coach Bob Motzko made it clear that games versus in-state rivals like Bemidji State and St. Cloud State were important, and would continue for the good of the game in Minnesota.

Motzko might not have planned it this way, but it turns out that a low-scoring exhibition win versus the Beavers on New Year’s Eve, and a pair of low-scoring games with the Huskies last weekend, were something akin to perfect prep work for a dive back into the Big Ten schedule. There’s no secret that scoring goals is way, way down on the priority list for Notre Dame, which hosts the Gophers this weekend in a pair of conference games.

The Irish, who are currently 10-10-2 overall and have dropped out of the top 20 in the national polls, have underachieved this season. Meeting with reporters this week, Notre Dame coach Jeff Jackson admitted some frustration at their inconsistency, especially in terms of offense. Last weekend, when they lost 2-0 at Wisconsin, then beat the Badgers 6-4 the next night, is a perfect example.

“Our team seems to be all or nothing at times. When we do score, we get four or five. When we don’t score, we get shut out. It’s a frustrating situation, but it’s one we’re trying to improve on,” said Jackson, whose team was swept by the Gophers in Minneapolis in early November. “We’ve gotten better in some areas of our game, but we’ve still got inconsistencies that seem to plague us, and that’s probably why we’re a .500 hockey team.”

Faber.jpg
Minnesota captain Brock Faber sent a puck toward the Notre Dame net in the first period of a game between the Gophers and Irish on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
Bjorn Franke / Gopher Sports

With only conference games left between now and the NCAA regional round in late March, the Gophers are in a strong position to repeat as Big Ten champions, and with a 16-6-0 record are atop the Pairwise rankings , holding down the second spot in the national polls. While a possible 24-hour flu bug continues to make its way through the locker room, they are as close to full strength as can realistically be expected for mid January heading into the games in Indiana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Motzko said they’re paying attention to the games with the Irish in November, cognizant of the fact that both teams are different today than they were two months ago.

“You’ve got to see how they’ve changed, they’ve got to see how we’ve changed. That’s what we’re breaking down right now,” Motzko said. The Gophers averaged more than five goals per game in their last eight outings prior to the holiday break, and won seven of them. In the Bemidji State exhibition and the two with St. Cloud State, they scored four goals, total, and were blanked for the first time this season.

“All I talked about coming back (from the break) is that we’ve got to play in some 1-0, 1-1 games and see how we do. Well, we’ve done that now, so now I want to go back and score some goals,” Motzko said. “It was (about) us being more comfortable playing in tight games. And I think playing in Bemidji, and what we went through in St. Cloud, kind of put us in that frame of mind.”

The Irish mainstay in goal is former Benilde-St. Margeret’s standout Ryan Bischel, who has been the goalie of record for 21 of the 22 Notre Dame games thus far. While the top three Gophers goal scorers have put the puck in the net 35 times, the top three scorers for the Irish have combined for 17 goals. Jackson noted that such inconsistencies put pressure on everyone, from the net on out.

“It seems like most of the games we play, we don’t have a lot of margin for error, and that’s where we get in trouble,” he said. “Bischel has played well for us consistently, but it’s even stressful on the goaltending because we’re not scoring on a good enough basis.”

READ MORE MINNESOTA GOPHERS COVERAGE:
Text that reads "The Rink Live Podcast" on a light blue background
Inside TRL
College hockey analyst Dave Starman talks world juniors, Huskies, Gophers, NCHC, NCAA's second half
The long-time announcer, coach and scout checks in with his takes on all of these topics and more on The Rink Live podcast.
January 12, 2023 02:49 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
20221227_Moorhead vs. Edina boys_063.jpg
BIG 10
Gophers say 'Nevers again' as Edina standout follows family tradition and picks the U of M
After kicking the tires on a handful of programs that showed interest in his size and physical nature, Edina junior forward Jackson Nevers announced he will be a Gopher, like his father and brother.
January 11, 2023 07:26 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
2023010818-03-561814.jpg
BIG 10
Before heading into hibernation, Logan Cooley plays the hero in Gophers' OT win over Huskies
Playing his fourth game in five days, Minnesota Gophers star rookie Logan Cooley had just enough left in the tank to score the overtime winner as his team salvaged a split with St. Cloud State.
January 08, 2023 06:49 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
2023010720-29-460595 (1).jpg
NCHC
Jaxon Castor, No. 4 SCSU shut out No. 1/3 Minnesota in front of sold-out crowd
Huskies get a goal from Aidan Spellacy and two goals in last minute to win Game 1 of nonconference series
January 07, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
KJH_3351.JPG
WCHA
Shutout streak ends versus Merrimack, but Gophers women keep winning in 2023
An outburst of four goals in 77 seconds allowed the Minnesota Gophers to shake off the post-holiday rust and pull away from Merrimack in a lopsided third period on Friday.
January 06, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Text that reads "The Rink Live Podcast" on a light blue background
Inside TRL
Pat Micheletti previews Gophers vs. Huskies, Spartans vs. Buckeyes, shares Iron Range hockey stories
Color commentator discusses some key matchups in men's hockey this weekend on The Rink Live podcast
January 06, 2023 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
St Cloud vs Minnesota
BIG 10
Neighborhood rivalries will live on, pledges Bob Motzko in advance of Gophers-Huskies series
While the future schedule is not set and contracts are not finalized, the Minnesota Gophers are committed to playing the five other D-I programs in the state, and North Dakota, going forward.
January 05, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
JRW_0174.jpg
WCHA
Gophers women's hockey legend promoted to associate head coach
After successful head coaching stints at the high school and Division III college levels, Natalie Darwitz returned to her alma mater in 2021 as a key member of Brad Frost's coaching staff.
January 05, 2023 04:22 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
010423.S.BP.BSUMHKY Beavers.jpg
BIG 10
No. 1 Minnesota edges Bemidji State with late goal in festive, sold-out exhibition
“It was a fun game,” Bemidji State head coach Tom Serratore said. “It was fun playing Minnesota. I thought it was great entertainment for our fans."
December 31, 2022 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
IMG-1228.jpeg
BIG 10
Gophers' impromptu 'Legends Tour' up north brings them face-to-face with the program's biggest star
Going a few hours out of their way on the road to Bemidji State, current members of the Minnesota Gophers got to meet the program's most legendary player and see a few classic Iron Range rinks.
December 31, 2022 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
BWR09885.JPG
BIG 10
Departures, arrivals, banners and drama were all part of 2022 for the Minnesota Gophers
A look back at a dozen or so of the defining moments of the past 12 months for the Gophers men's hockey team, which enters 2023 with high hopes and high expectations.
December 30, 2022 11:58 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
BY7A8095.jpg
BIG 10
Current and future Gophers stand out in exhibition win over US National U-18s
Future Gophers forward Oliver Moore had a goal and an assist for Team USA, which made a push but came up short vs. Minnesota in an exhibition game, played with an enthusiastic crowd on hand.
December 29, 2022 06:11 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers

Weekend details

The games versus the Fighting Irish face off at 6 p.m. CT on Friday and 5 p.m. CT Saturday at Compton Family Ice Arena on the Notre Dame campus. Both games can be seen on Peacock , NBC’s streaming service, with Connor Clingen and veteran NHL defenseman Steve Konroyd calling the games.

On radio, the Gophers can be heard on 1130 AM / 103.5 FM in the Twin Cities with Wally Shaver and former Gophers forward Pat Micheletti on the broadcast this weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gophers are 40-25-4 all-time versus the Irish. Their first series was played on Feb. 9-10, 1925 in Minneapolis, with the Gophers winning 2-0 and 2-1. In more recent history, the Gophers have won seven of their past eight meetings with Notre Dame.

Related Topics: MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERSBIG TEN HOCKEYTHE RINK LIVETRL NEWSLETTERNOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
What to read next
Gophers vs Penn State_1603.jpg
BIG 10
Exhibitions provide chance for Gophers to find game shape, so their elevator keeps punching higher floors
Their return to games that count is still a week-plus away, so the Minnesota Gophers want to use a pair of exhibition games to shake off some rust and pick up where they left off.
December 28, 2022 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Nevers.JPG
BIG 10
Loving life at ice level, Mason Nevers provides the brains that make the Minnesota Gophers' second line go
In less than three seasons of college hockey, the Edina product has gone from being a healthy scratch some nights to playing a vital offensive role on the Minnesota Gophers second line.
December 24, 2022 01:59 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
11_05_22_ Wisconsin V Michigan State Hockey
BIG 10
Big Ten Notebook: Spartans battling foes on the ice, and raising cancer awareness off the ice
A month-long effort by the Michigan State hockey program netted more than $20K for the cancer fight. Also, a renewed women's hockey push at Michigan, and a new era for the Great Lakes Invitational.
December 23, 2022 02:45 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
031820.S.BP.BSUMHKY Tom Serratore.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State-Minnesota exhibition to be televised on FOX 9+
The Beavers last hosted the Gophers in Bemidji on Oct. 18-19, 2013, for Bemidji State’s first home series of the 2013-14 season.
December 15, 2022 02:31 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report