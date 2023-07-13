Future Gophers forward Jimmy Clark finds a ready-made mentor at his first Wild Dev Camp

ST. PAUL — Like most Minnesota kids who have an interest in sticks, pucks and skates, Jimmy Clark was a Minnesota Wild fan while he was raised in Edina’s renowned youth hockey community. But when asked to name his favorite Wild player recently, Clark drew a blank, only saying that Kirill Kaprizov’s modern-day exploits on the ice have captured his fandom.

But when asked about his boyhood hero when he was a Braemar Arena spectator, watching the Edina Hornets, Clark had an obvious answer at the ready: Sammy Walker.

“What he did in high school was unbelievable, winning Mr. Hockey. He was my role model growing up, and I wanted to be like him,” Clark said, adding a nice detail of his lodging arrangements at the Wild’s 2023 Development Camp. “I’m rooming with him right now, so it’s really cool to get some detail from him.”

Sammy Walker of the Minnesota Wild skates during warm-up prior to his first NHL game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on December 10, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia. Derek Cain / Getty Images

Clark, 18, was drafted by the Wild last month. He was naturally on the ice at the time, and missed the announcement that his hometown team had picked the left-shot forward in the seventh round. Before he aspires to wear green and red, and play games in St. Paul, Clark plans to wear maroon and gold in Minneapolis for at least a few hockey seasons, having committed to the Gophers on his 17th birthday, early in his junior season of high school.

With Beckett Hendrickson headed to Sioux Falls in the USHL next season rather than joining the Gophers, there was some speculation that Clark could begin his college career sooner rather than later. But speaking to reporters after his first on-ice session during Wild Dev Camp, Clark confirmed that it will be another 14 months or so before he plans to wear a Gophers sweater.

Maple Grove forward Blake Steenerson (18) checks Edina forward Jimmy Clark (17) into the boards during the third period Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

“The plan is to go back to Green Bay next year and to Minnesota after that,” said Clark, who was the top-scoring American player for the USHL’s Gamblers last season with 19 goals and 28 assists in 62 games.

Renowned as a crafty playmaker, Clark’s play with and without the puck had an immediate impression on his hockey hero.

“He’s a super skilled player and it seems like he’s pretty smart and knows the game, and he’s a great kid,” Walker said of Clark, noting that during 3-on-3 drills, former Edina players scored all the goals. “It’s been fun rooming with him, it’s been fun to be on the ice with him and just get to know him more.”

As a prep, Clark and Jackson Nevers were known for their on-ice chemistry. With both men committed to the Gophers, there is a potential reunion coming in Dinkytown in the future.

“Jackson is a really good buddy of mine at Edina,” Clark said. “That will be fun to be back together with him.”

Thinking about their Hornets history, Walker and Clark both pointed out that in 3-on-3 scrimmages, those two and Casey Dornbach – another Edina native – scored all of their group’s goals.

Previously, there was an idea that NHL clubs drafting and signing hometown kids put undue pressure on the coach to play the locals, and undue pressure on the players to perform in front of the home fans. Clark acknowledged he is a long way from donning a Wild sweater for real, but said the focus right now is on improving his game first with the Gamblers, then with the Gophers, before his dream of playing NHL hockey in Minnesota can come true.

“Offensively I think I can produce a lot more and defensively I’ve got a good game as well. I’m just trying to do the things to be ready,” he said. “I don’t feel pressure. I’m just super excited. I always wanted to play for the Wild and obviously I’m on that path, but I’ve got a long way to go.”