Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College BIG 10

Future Gophers forward Jimmy Clark finds a ready-made mentor at his first Wild Dev Camp

As a kid growing up in the Twin Cities suburbs, Jimmy Clark would marvel at the things Sammy Walker did on the hockey rink for the Edina Hornets. At Clark's first pro Dev Camp, he roomed with Walker.

Clark_Jimmy4.jpeg
Edina, Minn., native Jimmy Clark (85) skated in his first Minnesota Wild Development Camp in early July 2023 after the NHL team picked him in the seventh round of the 2023 Draft. He committed to the University of Minnesota in September 2021.
Contributed / Minnesota Wild
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 3:18 PM

ST. PAUL — Like most Minnesota kids who have an interest in sticks, pucks and skates, Jimmy Clark was a Minnesota Wild fan while he was raised in Edina’s renowned youth hockey community. But when asked to name his favorite Wild player recently, Clark drew a blank, only saying that Kirill Kaprizov’s modern-day exploits on the ice have captured his fandom.

But when asked about his boyhood hero when he was a Braemar Arena spectator, watching the Edina Hornets, Clark had an obvious answer at the ready: Sammy Walker.

“What he did in high school was unbelievable, winning Mr. Hockey. He was my role model growing up, and I wanted to be like him,” Clark said, adding a nice detail of his lodging arrangements at the Wild’s 2023 Development Camp. “I’m rooming with him right now, so it’s really cool to get some detail from him.”

Minnesota Wild v Vancouver Canucks
Sammy Walker of the Minnesota Wild skates during warm-up prior to his first NHL game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on December 10, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Derek Cain / Getty Images

Clark, 18, was drafted by the Wild last month. He was naturally on the ice at the time, and missed the announcement that his hometown team had picked the left-shot forward in the seventh round. Before he aspires to wear green and red, and play games in St. Paul, Clark plans to wear maroon and gold in Minneapolis for at least a few hockey seasons, having committed to the Gophers on his 17th birthday, early in his junior season of high school.

With Beckett Hendrickson headed to Sioux Falls in the USHL next season rather than joining the Gophers, there was some speculation that Clark could begin his college career sooner rather than later. But speaking to reporters after his first on-ice session during Wild Dev Camp, Clark confirmed that it will be another 14 months or so before he plans to wear a Gophers sweater.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edina vs Maple Grove_0739.jpg
Maple Grove forward Blake Steenerson (18) checks Edina forward Jimmy Clark (17) into the boards during the third period Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the State Hockey Tournament at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

“The plan is to go back to Green Bay next year and to Minnesota after that,” said Clark, who was the top-scoring American player for the USHL’s Gamblers last season with 19 goals and 28 assists in 62 games.

Renowned as a crafty playmaker, Clark’s play with and without the puck had an immediate impression on his hockey hero.

“He’s a super skilled player and it seems like he’s pretty smart and knows the game, and he’s a great kid,” Walker said of Clark, noting that during 3-on-3 drills, former Edina players scored all the goals. “It’s been fun rooming with him, it’s been fun to be on the ice with him and just get to know him more.”

As a prep, Clark and Jackson Nevers were known for their on-ice chemistry. With both men committed to the Gophers, there is a potential reunion coming in Dinkytown in the future.

“Jackson is a really good buddy of mine at Edina,” Clark said. “That will be fun to be back together with him.”

Thinking about their Hornets history, Walker and Clark both pointed out that in 3-on-3 scrimmages, those two and Casey Dornbach – another Edina native – scored all of their group’s goals.

READ MORE MINNESOTA GOPHERS COVERAGE:
Stauber.jpg
Inside TRL
Robb Stauber recalls his Gopher days, playing for Barry Melrose in the NHL
Player turned Olympic coach talks about his hockey experiences
1d ago
 · 
By  The Rink Live
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Arizona Coyotes
NCHC
Players from NCHC, Big Ten and CCHA schools cash in with free agent signings
30 players from NCHC schools have signed during the first 10 days of free agency
1d ago
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
JJanicke.jpeg
BIG 10
NHL Development Camps feature 102 players from Big Ten programs
There were 22 players who either played for Michigan, currently skate for the Wolverines or will wear maize and blue in the future, among 100 from the Big Ten that got a taste of NHL life recently.
1d ago
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Greg-May
WCHA
Boom May hopping the river again as Gopher women's coaching staff is completed
Greg May and Mitch Baker are joining the U of M women's program, while Jess Scott's interim tag has been removed for the 2023-24 season and beyond.
6d ago
 · 
By  Jess Myers
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
BIG 10
Logan Cooley confirms 2023-24 will be his final Gophers hockey season, with a small caveat
While attending his second NHL development camp in Arizona, Cooley said he is planning to return for a second Minnesota Gophers season, but plans to turn professional sometime in 2024.
Jul 5
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Bob Motzko Gophers vs Penn State_0944.jpg
BIG 10
Gophers coach Bob Motzko previews Oliver Moore, discusses Logan Cooley's volcano and more
University of Minnesota men's coach joins The Rink Live podcast to discuss the NHL Draft, last season, looking ahead to the coming season
Jun 30
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Vancouver Canucks
NHL
Jets part ways with franchise icon, former Gopher Blake Wheeler
Wheeler holds the Winnipeg records for postseason points (39) and assists (30).
Jun 30
 · 
By  Field Level Media
NHL: NHL Draft
NHL
Future Gophers forward Oliver Moore picked 19th overall by Chicago Blackhawks
Moore and defenseman Sam Rinzel, who will be teammates and roommates at the University of Minnesota, were both selected in the first round by Chicago.
Jun 28
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Oliver Moore Edited.jpg
BIG 10
Summertime sweat preps future Gophers forward Oliver Moore for NHL Draft
Already renowned as one of the fastest skaters available in the 2023 NHL Draft, Minnesota native Oliver Moore has spent his June working hard on and off the ice, waiting to hear his name called.
Jun 27
 · 
By  Jess Myers
USA NTDP U17 vs Youngstown
USHL
NHL Draft Countdown: No. 4: Oliver Moore, F, NTDP
Counting down 25 of the top NTDP and USHL draft-eligible prospects that should hear their name called later this month in Nashville
Jun 25
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
02-14-23 - OHS Girls Varsity Hockey vs Mound (Section 5A Semifinal)
Minnesota Girls
One and done: Here's what pushed Larry Olimb to resign following Orono's state title game run
"You just don't have it," wrote a parent to the coach after a 24-4-4 season that ended in the state title game. In the face of pressure from parents, Olimb stepped down following one season.
Jun 23
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Patti Marshall.12-4.KF-1.jpg
Inside TRL
Whitecaps defender Patti Marshall on the piece of hockey equipment that helped her pick a career
Former Gopher, Shattuck-St. Mary's and Thief River Falls player Patti Marshall joins The Rink Live podcast to discuss her career, playing in Sweden and why she decided to play in the PHF
Jun 23
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Previously, there was an idea that NHL clubs drafting and signing hometown kids put undue pressure on the coach to play the locals, and undue pressure on the players to perform in front of the home fans. Clark acknowledged he is a long way from donning a Wild sweater for real, but said the focus right now is on improving his game first with the Gamblers, then with the Gophers, before his dream of playing NHL hockey in Minnesota can come true.

“Offensively I think I can produce a lot more and defensively I’ve got a good game as well. I’m just trying to do the things to be ready,” he said. “I don’t feel pressure. I’m just super excited. I always wanted to play for the Wild and obviously I’m on that path, but I’ve got a long way to go.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
What to read next
NHL: Arizona Coyotes at San Jose Sharks
NHL
Coyotes reverse course, waive Alex Galchenyuk
4m ago
NHL: Calgary Flames at Florida Panthers
NHL
NHL notebook: Panthers goaltender Spencer Knight returns from assistance program
6h ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Mar 31, 2023; Buffalo, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) handles the puck in the first period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
Rangers extend defenseman K’Andre Miller for two years
1d ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT