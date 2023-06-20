Full circle for Brock Sheahan, who returns to Notre Dame as assistant coach

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Sometimes, life comes full circle. That is the case for former Notre Dame hockey standout Brock Sheahan, who was named an associate head coach for the Fighting Irish on Tuesday, June 20 and will start on the job for his alma mater on July 1.

A 2008 Notre Dame graduate and a member of the first Irish team to play in a Frozen Four, Sheahan has spent more than a decade as a pro hockey player and as a coach at the junior, college and pro levels.

“We are very excited to welcome Brock back to the Irish hockey family,” head coach Jeff Jackson said, in a statement from the school. “He has developed into a tremendous coach over the last several years and is a rising star in our profession. Brock is a perfect fit for our staff, which was evident when he first started coaching here 10 years ago. For me it’s also awesome to welcome back an alumnus, that played on my very first team at Notre Dame.”

Sheahan, 39, spent last season as head coach of the Chicago Wolves in the AHL, and led the Carolina Hurricanes’ AHL team to a 35-29-5 regular season record. Prior to that he was an assistant coach and head coach of the USHL’s Chicago Steel.

“When coach Jackson first approached me with the possibility of coming back to Notre Dame to be a member of this great staff, it was an opportunity that my family and I have dreamt about — an opportunity to come home,” Sheahan said. “The University of Notre Dame is a place like no other and I feel that I am uniquely prepared to help the program move forward.”

He coached the Steel to the Anderson Cup, given to the USHL’s top regular season team, twice during his time there. He also coached college hockey at Holy Cross and as a volunteer coach at Notre Dame for one season.

He played defense for the Irish for 161 games, finishing his college career with four goals and 29 assists. He joins the Notre Dame staff thanks to the recent NCAA rule change allowing a fourth coach.