Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College BIG 10

Full circle for Brock Sheahan, who returns to Notre Dame as assistant coach

The former Fighting Irish defenseman had successful stints as a head coach in Chicago, both in the AHL and USHL, before returning to Notre Dame as the program's newest coach.

IMG_2443.jpg
As a player for Notre Dame, defenseman Brock Sheahan skated in 161 games and was a member of the first Fighting Irish team to make the Frozen Four in 2008.
Contributed / Fighting Irish Media
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 2:55 PM

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Sometimes, life comes full circle. That is the case for former Notre Dame hockey standout Brock Sheahan, who was named an associate head coach for the Fighting Irish on Tuesday, June 20 and will start on the job for his alma mater on July 1.

A 2008 Notre Dame graduate and a member of the first Irish team to play in a Frozen Four, Sheahan has spent more than a decade as a pro hockey player and as a coach at the junior, college and pro levels.

“We are very excited to welcome Brock back to the Irish hockey family,” head coach Jeff Jackson said, in a statement from the school. “He has developed into a tremendous coach over the last several years and is a rising star in our profession. Brock is a perfect fit for our staff, which was evident when he first started coaching here 10 years ago. For me it’s also awesome to welcome back an alumnus, that played on my very first team at Notre Dame.”

Sheahan, 39, spent last season as head coach of the Chicago Wolves in the AHL, and led the Carolina Hurricanes’ AHL team to a 35-29-5 regular season record. Prior to that he was an assistant coach and head coach of the USHL’s Chicago Steel.

“When coach Jackson first approached me with the possibility of coming back to Notre Dame to be a member of this great staff, it was an opportunity that my family and I have dreamt about — an opportunity to come home,” Sheahan said. “The University of Notre Dame is a place like no other and I feel that I am uniquely prepared to help the program move forward.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He coached the Steel to the Anderson Cup, given to the USHL’s top regular season team, twice during his time there. He also coached college hockey at Holy Cross and as a volunteer coach at Notre Dame for one season.

He played defense for the Irish for 161 games, finishing his college career with four goals and 29 assists. He joins the Notre Dame staff thanks to the recent NCAA rule change allowing a fourth coach.

MORE BIG TEN COVERAGE:
2023 Frozen Four Wednesday
BIG 10
Where the 2023-24 Minnesota Gophers men's roster stands four months before the season opener
With much of his offense returning, we expect coach Bob Motzko will add three forwards, three defensemen and a goalie to a roster that was within a few minutes of winning the NCAA title in April.
June 05, 2023 01:35 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
NHL: Preseason-Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights
BIG 10
After two unsatisfying seasons in Colorado, former Gophers star Sampo Ranta seeks a new start in Sweden
After leading the Gophers offensively in his final college season, some thought NHL success was inevitable for the Finnish forward. After battling injuries in the AHL, he is back in Europe.
June 03, 2023 01:54 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
IMG_6820.JPG
BIG 10
Great Lakes Invitational staying in west Michigan, with a 'mostly-Mitten' field for the next four years
A fixture in the Motor City for decades, college hockey's most renowned holiday tournament seems to have found a home in Grand Rapids, Mich., with the announcement of the next four GLI fields.
June 01, 2023 11:31 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Lakeville South vs Hill-Murry_0179.jpg
BIG 10
Former Hill-Murray standout defenseman Axel Begley commits to Gophers
A prep state champion as a sophomore, Begley spent parts of the last two seasons in the NAHL, most recently with the Wisconsin Windigo where he was the team's top-scoring defenseman.
May 31, 2023 10:16 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
mariucci-0172
BIG 10
New Gophers hockey initiative aims to allow season-ticket holders more flexibility
Starting next season, men's and women's season-ticket holders for the Minnesota Gophers will be able to return seats they cannot use and get credit for future season ticket purchases.
May 31, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
University-of-Wisconsin-Badgers-logo
BIG 10
Mankato-to-Madison pipeline continues as Mavs' former strength & conditioning coach heads to Wisconsin
Todd Inkrott and new Badgers hockey coach Mike Hastings had worked together for more than a decade at MSU Mankato. He becomes the latest former Mavs staffer to follow the coach east.
May 31, 2023 10:08 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Gophers vs Penn State_1033.jpg
BIG 10
Sabres sign defender Ryan Johnson to two-year pro hockey pact
The defenseman originally from southern California was a four-year regular on the U of M blue line, and a first-round pick of Buffalo in 2019.
May 27, 2023 09:56 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
college women play hockey
BIG 10
Gophers women add a transfer portal trio to their goaltending, defensive corps
Transfers from St. Lawrence, Princeton and UMD will help bolster the Gophers on the back end next season as they try to find a way back to the Frozen Four and repeat as WCHA tourney champs.
May 26, 2023 03:03 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Logan Cooley (6).jpg
BIG 10
Gophers' Logan Cooley tabbed national player of the year by USA Hockey
The Minnesota Gophers center led the team in scoring on the way to a Big Ten title and a trip to the NCAA title game, and recently announced he will return for a sophomore college hockey season.
May 25, 2023 02:54 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Nick Oliver Force.jpg
BIG 10
Wisconsin makes it official as Nick Oliver accepts assistant coach post
"We are excited to bring Nick and his family to the University of Wisconsin," head coach Mike Hastings said.
May 25, 2023 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
What to read next
2023 Frozen Four Wednesday
USHL
Minnesota goaltender Owen Bartoszkiewicz heads back to Youngstown for the 2023-24 season
Owen Bartoszkiewicz returns to Youngstown after spending the past season-and-a-half in Dinkytown. Now he'll try to help the Phantoms repeat as Clark Cup champs
June 19, 2023 11:11 PM
 · 
By  Jordan McAlpine
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT