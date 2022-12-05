SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Men's College | BIG 10
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Four current Gophers, one alum named to USA Hockey prelim World Juniors roster

Team USA will be looking for its six medal in the past eight years when the best young players gather in Canada later this month for the 2023 World Junior Championships. Five with ties to the Gophers are among the 32 invited to the final round of tryouts.

Jimmy Snuggerud.jpg
Forward Jimmy Snuggerud, who committed to the Gophers while skating in USA Hockey's National Team Development Program for the 2021-22 season, is projected to be a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft in July.
Contributed / USA Hockey
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
December 05, 2022 03:58 PM
MINNEAPOLIS – A quartet of current Minnesota Gophers, and one notable alum, will get a chance to represent their country in the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship, which will begin later this month in Canada.

Defensemen Ryan Chesley and Luke Mittlestadt, forwards Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud, and former Gophers forward Chaz Lucuis were among 32 players invited to the final round of tryouts for Team USA, which will head to New Brunswick and Nova Scotia for the tournament which runs from Dec. 26, 2022 to Jan. 5, 2023.

“It’s amazing to see the talent we have around the country, and, as always, we’ll have some difficult decisions to make to get to our final roster,” said John Vanbiesbrouck, general manager of the American team, and also the assistant executive director of hockey operations for USA Hockey. “When we get into selecting players for any of our national teams, I’m always reminded of the thousands of volunteers at the grassroots level who have played a big part in helping our players reach their potential during their youth hockey years and we’re thankful to all of them.”

Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold will make the final roster cuts and coach Team USA, which has earned a bronze medal or better in five of the past eight World Juniors. His assistants will be a pair of Minnesotans – Rochester native Pat Ferschweiler, who is head coach at Western Michigan and Red Wing native Reid Cashman, who is head coach at Dartmouth.

Alaska vs Minnesota
Gophers forward Chaz Lucius was thwarted at the goalmouth by Alaska goalie Gustavs Grigals in the first period of Minnesota's 4-1 win over the Nanooks at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
Brad Rempel / University of Minnesota Athletics

Lucius, who had 19 points in an injury-shortened 24-game freshman year for the Gophers last season, has played a dozen games for the Manitoba Moose of the AHL after signing with the Winnipeg Jets in April.

Cooley, Snuggerud and Chesley all played for Team USA in the 2022 World Juniors, which began in December 2021 (with Lucius and Gophers forward Matthew Knies on the team) then were halted due to COVID-19 after the Americans had played just one game. The tournament resumed in August.

Related Topics: MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERSBIG TEN HOCKEYTHE RINK LIVE
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications.
