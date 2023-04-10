Former Minnesota State coach heads to Wisconsin after turning down Mavericks job

MADISON, Wis. — College hockey's worst-kept secret is out.

Todd Knott, who spent 14 years behind the bench at Minnesota State, is following Mike Hastings to the University of Wisconsin.

He was named the Badgers' associate head coach on Monday.

"I have a tremendous amount of respect for him as a father, a husband, a friend. He is someone who I think is outstanding at what he does," said Hastings in a release. "Whether that is in the hockey rink or in the community or even what he is as a father, a husband, a parent. I've got an awful lot of respect for him."

Knott won this year's Terry Flanagan Award, presented by the American Hockey Coaches Association to an assistant coach in recognition of their career's work.

Known for his recruiting acumen, the Red Lake Falls, Minnesota, native spent the last 11 seasons on Hastings' staff at Minnesota State, becoming associate head coach in 2018 after years as an assistant under Hastings and prior head coach Troy Jutting. The Mavericks played in eight NCAA tournaments during Knott's tenure and made back-to-back Frozen Four appearances in 2021 and 2022.

After Hastings accepted the Wisconsin head coaching job on March 30, Knott turned down what Minnesota State athletic director Kevin Buisman characterized as an "attractive offer" to assume the Mavericks' head coaching spot.

"I know that some will question the process and others will question Todd’s decision. I am comfortable knowing that we presented an attractive offer," Buisman said earlier this month after Knott declined the Minnesota State gig. "Beyond that, I have all the respect in the world for Todd. At a time where the financial component is the primary driver, Todd had the courage and integrity to set that aside and made a decision about what was best for him professionally and for his family. I admire that integrity and hope others will understand that."

Luke Strand — a former Wisconsin associate head coach who most recently was an assistant at Ohio State — was announced as Minnesota State's new head coach on Monday.

As a player, Knott played in the USHL with Lincoln in 1998-99 before a 14-goal career with Bemidji State. He later was an assistant and head coach with the Fargo-Moorhead Jets in the NAHL.

From 2005-2008 he was an associate head coach for the USHL's Des Moines Buccaneers, winning a Clark Cup title in 2005-06. He was the head coach and general manager of the Sioux City Musketeers before joining the Mavericks staff as an assistant coach in 2009.