Men's College BIG 10

Former Hill-Murray standout defenseman Axel Begley commits to Gophers

A prep state champion as a sophomore, Begley spent parts of the last two seasons in the NAHL, most recently with the Wisconsin Windigo where he was the team's top-scoring defenseman.

Lakeville South vs Hill-Murry_0179.jpg
Hill-Murray defenseman Axel Begley (26) celebrates his goal against Lakeville South during the first period Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
May 31, 2023 at 10:16 PM

MAHTOMEDI, Minn. — If you listen to his prep coach, the Minnesota Gophers are getting a bit of a paradox in defenseman Axel Begley, who announced his commitment via Instagram on Wednesday.

Bill Lechner, who coached Begley for three seasons — including the 2020 state championship — talks about what a great, coachable kid he is, and how Begley’s visits to the penalty box were rare despite a willingness to use his 6-foot-2 frame in the rough-and-tumble parts of the rink.

And at the same time, Lechner said that Begley is a player that Gophers’ opponents will learn quickly not to mess with.

“He’s tougher than hell and meaner than heck,” said Lechner. “But he knows where that line is, and was kind of that guy that could get right up to the edge but the refs wouldn’t call him. He’s confident, but not cocky. He’s got grit and is a hard-worker that doesn’t complain.”

Begley had talked to a few colleges but didn’t make an official on-campus visit until he toured the U of M on Wednesday with Gophers’ assistant coach Ben Gordon. When he learned there was a spot on the Gophers’ blue line to be had in the 2023-24 season, it took the minimal amount of soul-searching for Begley to announce his commitment to the U of M just a few hours after returning from campus.

“I got the tour and I loved it, so it made the decision pretty easy,” Begley said. “They’ve got top-end facilities and I’ve been a Gopher fan since I was younger. I’ve been going games there since I was 6 or 7, so it was a dream school.”

And it will be nice for Begley to join current Gophers Charlie Strobel — captain of the Pioneers’ 2020 state title team — and Ryan Chesley, who was Begley’s teammate all through the Mathomedi youth hockey system.

Begley comes from a hockey family. His father, J.J., skated for MSU Mankato and St. Thomas in the 1990s. His older brother Jake is a goalie at Colorado College, which may be a Gophers’ nonconference opponent this season.

As a Hill-Murray senior, he played in the NAHL before and after the preseason with the Minnesota Magicians. When the team moved to Eagle River, Wis., and became the Wisconsin Windigo for last season, Begley moved with them and had an outstanding campaign as the team’s top-scoring defenseman with nine goals and 28 assists in 59 games. Bringing offense to the back end has been a hallmark of Begley’s game.

“I feel like I’m a two-way defenseman. I like to use my body, I’m a physical player,” said Begley, 19. “I like to jump up in rushes and provide as much offense as I can, but I feel like I’m very defensively sound and I can shut down rushes early.”

He’s tougher than hell and meaner than heck.
Bill Lechner, Hill-Murray head coach

Lechner added Begley to the Pioneers’ varsity roster as a freshman and got four productive years out of him. The coach joked that as recently as last week they were talking among the Hill-Murray coaching staff that some college coach was eventually going to be very happy they got a commitment from Begley. As a fan who likes to go to most of the Gophers’ Friday night home games, Lechner said he was happy that Bob Motzko was the one who landed the prize.

“I’m glad he got the opportunity to go to the Gophers. It’s pretty neat,” Lechner said. “He’s a great kid, hard worker, tougher than heck. They’re going to love him. He’s a Motzko kind of guy.”

In addition to working for a landscaping company this summer, Begley said he plans on getting some on-ice time in Edina with legendary trainer Jack Blatherick this summer alongside current Gophers Mike Koster, Jimmy Snuggerud and others.

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
