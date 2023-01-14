Finally a win – Michigan State has ended losing streak after 3-2 vs. Penn State

On Friday, Michigan State ended its wretched run of five straight defeats with a win over Penn State. The final score was 3-2 after an overtime drama.

MSU's Cole Krygier scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Nittany Lions took the lead when Jarod Crespo scored the first goal assisted by Xander Lamppa and Carter Schade .

The Nittany Lions increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period when Ture Linden found the back of the net, assisted by Danny Dzhaniyev and Christian Berger .

Erik Middendorf narrowed the gap to 2-1 six minutes later, assisted by Miroslav Mucha and Cole Krygier.

Jagger Joshua tied it up 2-2 five minutes later, assisted by Daniel Russell and Viktor Hurtig . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:36 before Cole Krygier scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Zach Dubinsky and Justin Jallen .

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST, this time in MSU.