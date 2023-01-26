Fewer turnovers, fewer extra sessions sought as Michigan State comes to visit Gophers

MINNEAPOLIS — Even a grizzled veteran coach like Bob Motzko — the Minnesota Gophers bench boss who has seen and done it all in college hockey — can admit that 3-on-3 overtime periods are great fun to watch. He would just prefer to watch them on TV, rather than from the bench.

Four of the past five Gophers games have gone longer than 60 minutes, and have included that end to end track meet that 3-on-3 overtime can become. The fans and plenty of the players love them. The coach, not so much.

“I’d like that to stop, but the other teams have something to say about it,” Motzko said of the recent spate of extra sessions. “It’s 3-on-3. If you win the draw, you have a good chance to win the game…It’s gimmicky hockey. The players love it, the fans love it, and I don’t mind watching it on TV.”

In their quest to end a game with a win in 60 minutes this weekend, the Gophers host a familiar foe in Michigan State. In an early December visit to East Lansing, where Motzko matched wits and matched lines with first-year Spartans coach Adam Nightingale , the Gophers prevailed 5-0 and 6-3. Nightingale came to his alma mater in the spring after coaching players like Logan Cooley, Ryan Chesley and Jimmy Snuggerud last season with the USA Hockey National U18 Team, so he knows what awaits in Minneapolis.

“I think they’re a really good team. There’s not a lot of easy offense against them,” Nightingale said this week, tipping his cap to the Gophers big blue line trio of Ryan Johnson, Jackson LaCombe and Brock Faber. “We’ve got to get to the inside more, and when you’re playing against a team that’s got that good of a back end, it’s hard. You’ve got three guys that could probably play in the National Hockey League right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A Motzko-coached team has not lost to the Spartans since prior to the pandemic, but even with a bye week looming, the coach is not looking past Michigan State.

“Their elevator is going up,” Motzko said, nothing that the Spartans are among five Big Ten teams currently ranked in the top 20 nationally. “They’re playing with confidence, renewed energy right now … Look at our whole conference right now. It’s crazy. What’s going to happen down the stretch? Every night is a battle.”

After coaching Team USA to a silver medal at the U18 World Championships in Germany, Adam Nightingale was named the new head hockey coach at Michigan State on May 3, 2022. Rena Laverty / USA Hockey

To win that battle, the Gophers certainly feel that they have the roster they need, and when they have run into trouble, like they did in falling behind Michigan last Saturday en route to a 5-4 overtime loss, they were at times their own worst enemies.

“I would’ve liked a little better puck management … we got burned on our turnovers all weekend,” Motzko said, noting that the Gophers helped generate too much of the Wolverines offense. “I think of their seven goals, five came off our sticks.”

The Gophers played without freshman defenseman Luke Mittelstadt last weekend after he was injured in the series finale at Notre Dame. Mittelstadt skated in practice on Wednesday and may be able to return to the line chart by Friday. Although Motzko hinted that with the first weekend of February off, they may allow him extra rest to have a healthier defensive corps for the regular season’s final six games.

Weekend details

The games versus Michigan State face off at 7 p.m. CT on Friday and 4 p.m. CT Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci. Friday’s game will be televised by Bally Sports North with Sam Ekstrom and former Gophers forward Ben Clymer calling the game.

On radio, the Gophers can be heard on 1130 AM / 103.5 FM in the Twin Cities with Wally Shaver and Frank Mazzocco in their 11th season together describing the action.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gophers are 131-50-16 all-time versus the Spartans, including those two wins in East Lansing earlier this season. Their first series came on January 20-21, 1950 with the Gophers winning a pair of road games 8-2 and 11-1. In more recent history, the Gophers have won their past 11 consecutive meetings with the Spartans.