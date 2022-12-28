Ferris State wins 4-2 on the road against Michigan State

Ferris State won on the road on Tuesday, handing Michigan State a defeat 4-2.

The Bulldogs took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Tyler Schleppe . Andrew Noel and Stepan Pokorny assisted.

The Bulldogs increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Connor McGrath late in the first, assisted by Blake Evennou and Mitch Deelstra .

The Bulldogs' Mitch Deelstra increased the lead to 3-0 with a minute left in the first, assisted by Connor McGrath.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Bulldogs.

Jason Brancheau increased the lead to 4-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Blake Evennou and Matt Slick .

Next up:

The Spartans travels to OSU on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CST. The Bulldogs will face LSSU on Friday at 6:07 p.m. CST.