Fantilli scores twice in Michigan's win over Penn State

Michigan beat visiting Penn State 7-3 on Friday.

The Wolverines took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jackson Hallum . Seamus Casey and Ethan Edwards assisted.

The Wolverines' Adam Fantilli increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Luke Hughes and Gavin Brindley .

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Wolverines led 4-2 going in to the third period.

Adam Fantilli increased the lead to 5-2 late in the third period, assisted by Keaton Pehrson .

The Wolverines increased the lead to 6-2 with 01.19 remaining of the third after a goal from Luke Hughes, assisted by Mark Estapa .

The Nittany Lions narrowed the gap to 6-3 with 41 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Alex Servagno , assisted by Paul DeNaples and Christian Berger .

The Wolverines increased the lead to 7-3 with 19 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Luca Fantilli , assisted by Philippe Lapointe and Nick Granowicz .

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.