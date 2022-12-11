Dylan Duke and T.J. Hughes won the game for Michigan against Michigan State

Home-team Michigan got a single-goal win Michigan State. The team won 2-1 on Saturday.

The Wolverines took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Dylan Duke . Luke Hughes and Jacob Truscott assisted.

T.J. Hughes scored late into the second period, assisted by Keaton Pehrson and Rutger McGroarty .

The Spartans narrowed the gap to 2-1 with five seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Jagger Joshua , assisted by Nash Nienhuis and Nicolas Muller .

Next up:

The Wolverines hosts OSU on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CST. The Spartans will face Ferris State on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST.