SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College | BIG 10
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Departures, arrivals, banners and drama were all part of 2022 for the Minnesota Gophers

A look back at a dozen or so of the defining moments of the past 12 months for the Gophers men's hockey team, which enters 2023 with high hopes and high expectations.

BWR09885.JPG
Minnesota forward Matthew Knies (89) moved the puck ahead of a slow-down attempt by Minnesota State Mankato defender Akito Hirose (2) during the Mavericks' 5-1 won over the Gophers in the NCAA Frozen Four semifinals on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at TD Garden in Boston.
Brad Rempel / University of Minnesota Athletics
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
December 30, 2022 11:58 AM
Share

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Gophers men's hockey team will face live ammo one more time before flipping their calendars to 2023, meeting up with Bemidji State on the Beavers’ home rink a few hours before the ball drops and 2022 comes to a close. They will begin the new year atop the PairWise rankings, with one of the most exciting forward lines in the century-plus history of the program scoring goals, and with real hopes of bringing a NCAA title to Dinkytown for the first time in two decades.

But 2022 was also a year of great transitions, triumphs, banners raised, milestones reached and where the foundation for those national title hopes was set. Here is a look back on some of the most important moments (in chronological order) from the year that was:

022620.S.RinkLive.LaFontaine c03.JPG
Minnesota goaltender Jack LaFontaine (45) listens as coaches talk between drills during practice at Mariucci Arena Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (Tyler Schank / The Rink Live)

January 9 — Pulling the goalie

After an uneven start to his college hockey career, Jack LaFontaine transferred from Michigan to Minnesota and got his groove back. He backstopped the Gophers’ Big Ten tournament title in 2021 and was given the Mike Richter Award as the game’s top goalie a few weeks later. He earned a sweep at Michigan State in the Gophers’ first road trip of 2022, and then — POOF! — he was gone.

On a Sunday morning, the Carolina Hurricanes, who were depleted by injury and illness, announced they had signed LaFontaine to an entry level contract in the midst of the college season , effectively handing the Gophers’ crease to little-used walk-on Justen Close .

ADVERTISEMENT

Development camp
Picked third overall in the 2022 NHL Draft by Arizona, Logan Cooley went right from the draft in Montreal to five days of Coyotes development camp in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Kelsey Grant / Arizona Coyotes

February 17 — Cooley’s coming

It was bitterly cold in the Twin Cities when the Gophers faced the US National Under-18 team on January 3. Still, star forward Logan Cooley took a walk around the U of M campus with his Team USA linemate, Gophers commit Jimmy Snuggrud , and apparently liked what he saw.

A little over a month later, just minutes after the Gophers’ plane had touched down for a series at Penn State, the coaches re-booted their phones and got the news that Cooley — who would eventually be picked third overall by Arizona in the 2022 NHL Draft — had changed his college course, and would be attending Minnesota, rather than Notre Dame. He was immediately called the Gophers’ biggest recruit in a generation.

DSC_3580.JPG
Minnesota forward Rhett Pitlick (77) reached for a loose puck in front of Penn State forward Christian Sarlo (10) during the Gophers' 3-1 win over the Nittany Lions on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at Pegula Ice Arena in State College, Pa.
Mark Selders / Penn State Athletics

February 18 — Shorthanded spirit

Pegula Ice Arena at Penn State had been a house of horrors for Bob Motzko early in his time as the Gophers’ head coach. On this Friday night, they were facing a hostile crowd, an opportunistic Nittany Lions team and a rash of injuries and absences that had them playing shorthanded.

Jaxon Nelson was still out with a broken ankle. At the last minute, Chaz Lucius couldn’t play due to a foot injury. Three star players — Matthew Knies, Brock Faber and Ben Meyers — were still on their way home from China where they had skated in the Olympics. Still, what was left of the Gophers valiantly scratched and clawed their way to a 3-1 win to stay alive in the Big Ten title race.

Wisconsin vs Minnesota
Minnesota Gophers co-captain Sammy Walker was all smiles after being handed the Big Ten regular season champion trophy by U of M athletic director Mark Coyle (left) and senior associate athletic director Tom McGinnis (left) following an 8-0 win over Wisconsin on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
Matt Krohn / University of Minnesota Athletics

February 26 — Trophy time

At times last season, it looked as if a talented Michigan club would run away with the Big Ten title. But the Gophers won their first seven games in February, and got some help when the Wolverines faltered a bit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heading into the final night of the regular season, the Gophers were in the drivers’ seat, needing only a home win over conference archrival Wisconsin to grab the Big Ten. They got a Close shutout and goals from eight players to blow out the Badgers, and a huge crowd roared its approval a few minutes after the final horn when U of M athletic director Mark Coyle handed the conference title trophy to captain Sammy Walker at center ice. It was the sixth regular season or playoff crown won by the Gophers in the first nine seasons of Big Ten hockey.

Minnesota vs University of Massachusetts, UMASS, NCAA
Minnesota star forward Ben Meyers popped a shot past UMass goalie Matt Murray in overtime as the Gophers rallied to beat the Minutemen 4-3 in their NCAA tournament opener on Friday, March 25, 2022 at the DCU Center in Worcester, Mass.
Brad Rempel / University of Minnesota Athletics

March 25 — Winning in Worcester

The Gophers “reward” for getting invited to the NCAA tournament was a trip to Massachusetts to face UMass , the defending national champions, an hour from their campus. A decidedly pro-Minutemen crowd delighted as UMass took a 2-0 lead in the first period, and went up 3-1 in the opening minutes of the middle frame.

But the Gophers weren’t ready to leave the Bay State so easily. They got back within a goal before the second period ended, then tied it on a Knies power-play goal in the third. Overtime was required, where Aaron Huglen fought off a challenge behind the net and got the puck to Meyers, who silenced the UMass fans and ended their season. Two days later Knies got the game-winner and Close recorded another shutout as a 3-0 win over Western Michigan earned the U of M a trip to Boston for the Frozen Four .

IMG_1878.JPG
Minnesota Gophers associate head coach Steve Miller spent the previous five seasons in a similar role at Ohio State, where he helped lead the Buckeyes to the 2018 NCAA Frozen Four and to the 2019 Big Ten regular season title.
Contributed / Ohio State University Athletics

July 5 — Catching Killer

With two national titles at Denver and another at Providence on his assistant coach resume, Steve “Killer” Miller has earned a reputation as one of college hockey’s top tacticians over the past few decades. Working under Steve Rohlik at Ohio State, Miller helped the Buckeyes win their first modern era conference championship in 2019.

When former Gophers assistant coach Garrett Raboin left in the spring to be Augustana’s first head coach , that opened the door for Miller to re-join Motzko — the pair had been assistant coaches together at Miami (Ohio) nearly 30 years prior — behind the bench. “We're so fortunate that Gopher hockey is going to have a guy with his background on the coaching staff,” Motzko said.

51832544739_e56eba4f5d_4k.jpg
Playing for two years at Shattuck-St. Mary's in Faribault, Minn., forward Cole Eiserman notched 56 goals in 53 games as a 15-year-old during the 2021-22 season.
Sam Chalmers / Shattuck-St. Mary's

ADVERTISEMENT

September 7 — A Star in the East

Talented kids from Minnesota heading east to places like Boston College or Harvard is not uncommon. A few weeks before the season started, that pipeline finally started to run east to west. After scoring 56 goals in 53 games for Shattuck-St. Mary’s last season, Cole Eiserman — a forward from Newburyport, Mass. — announced that the State of Hockey is part of his college plans as well, and he will be a Gopher likely in the fall of 2024.

Currently skating for the US National U-17 team, Eiserman has his prep school coach raving about what he will bring to the U of M. “He is going to get the people in Mariucci up out of their seats. He's an electric kind of player,” Shattuck coach Tom Ward said. “He's a flat-out goal-scoring machine.”

BWR09250.JPG
Flanked by Ryan Chesley (right) and Rhett Pitlick (left), Minnesota forward Jimmy Snuggerud celebrated his first collegiate goal in the opening period of the Gophers win over Minnesota State Mankato on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
Brad Rempel / University of Minnesota Athletics

October 1 & 7 — Beginners pluck

As talented as any player coming from high school or juniors might be, one always wonders how they will adjust to the speed and skill level of college hockey. For Cooley and Snuggerud, there was seemingly no break-in period. In the Gophers’ season opener versus Lindenwood , Cooley scored twice.

A week later versus Minnesota State Mankato, Snuggerud posted a hat trick . And neither player has stopped scoring for any significant stretch since then. The Gophers’ head into 2023 with those two rookies and Knies leading the way offensively, skating together on a line that Arizona State coach Greg Powers called the best three-man unit he has seen in college hockey, ever.

102122 UND Minnesota hockey1 .jpg
Minnesota's Matthew Knies beats UND goalie Drew DeRidder 21 seconds into overtime to give the Gophers a 3-2 win at Mariucci Arena Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

October 21 — Red River Rivalry

For a neighborhood rivalry that goes back to the days shortly after World War II, there’s nothing stale or routine when the Gophers and North Dakota meet on the rink. Overtime was required in their first get-together this season, played before a packed house at 3M Arena at Mariucci, with lots of Fighting Hawks fans and alumni in town, adding a bit of a minty green tint to the audience.

Tied 2-2 when the puck dropped for the fourth period, Knies looked like a guy who had to hurry and catch a cab, taking the puck shortly after it hit the ice and deciding to end the game right then and there, with an eye-popping solo rush to the Hawks’ net where he stuffed in a goal for a 3-2 win . The Hawks won in overtime the next night, adding another fun chapter in the story of this fantastic generations-old rivalry.

AJ5I5169.jpg
Minnesota's Charlie Strobel fought for open ice while sandwiched between a pair of Michigan defenders in the first period of the Gophers win over the Wolverines on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Contributed / Big Ten Hockey

November 18 – All Hands in Ann Arbor

While the Gophers have not faced many serious injuries so far, the illness bug made a run through the Minnesota and Michigan locker rooms ahead of their first meetings of the season. The Wolverines were without six players, while the Gophers went into their series finale missing their top two centers (Cooley was suspended and Huglen was sick) and without Close, who missed both games.

Rookie Owen Bartoszkiewicz was in the visitors’ net, playing roughly 30 minutes from his suburban Detroit hometown. And star defenseman Jackson LaCombe took one shift at forward, scoring a goal before heading back to his normal spot on the blue line. The Gophers headed home from Ann Arbor with a sweep and a critical six conference points in the race for the Big Ten title.

Chesley.jpg
Minnesota defenseman Ryan Chesley (left) got a leaping hug from teammate Jimmy Snuggerud, after Chesley scored the first goal of his collegiate career in the second period of a win over the Wisconsin Badgers on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
Matt Krohn / Gopher Sports

December 10 — Command and control

The Gophers’ 6-4 come-from-behind win over Wisconsin in their final game of the current season’s first half was their eighth victory in their previous nine outings. It left them with a 15-5-0 overall mark which has included a few hiccups, but has the Gophers ranked atop one national poll and more importantly in line for the top seed in the NCAA playoffs come March.

That Knies-Cooley-Snuggerud line has fans at home and on the road reflexively coming to their feet whenever they touch the puck. And the second half of the Big Ten schedule is daunting, but it is worth noting that Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State all have to come to Minneapolis in 2023. Motzko has never been one to look ahead or buy into a lot of hype. Still, for this Gophers team and their hungry fanbase 2023 begins with high hopes for more banners, more trophies and a return to the Frozen Four on their wish list.

READ MORE MINNESOTA GOPHERS COVERAGE:
BY7A8095.jpg
BIG 10
Current and future Gophers stand out in exhibition win over US National U-18s
Future Gophers forward Oliver Moore had a goal and an assist for Team USA, which made a push but came up short vs. Minnesota in an exhibition game, played with an enthusiastic crowd on hand.
December 29, 2022 06:11 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Gophers vs Penn State_1603.jpg
BIG 10
Exhibitions provide chance for Gophers to find game shape, so their elevator keeps punching higher floors
Their return to games that count is still a week-plus away, so the Minnesota Gophers want to use a pair of exhibition games to shake off some rust and pick up where they left off.
December 28, 2022 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Nevers.JPG
BIG 10
Loving life at ice level, Mason Nevers provides the brains that make the Minnesota Gophers' second line go
In less than three seasons of college hockey, the Edina product has gone from being a healthy scratch some nights to playing a vital offensive role on the Minnesota Gophers second line.
December 24, 2022 01:59 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
11_05_22_ Wisconsin V Michigan State Hockey
BIG 10
Big Ten Notebook: Spartans battling foes on the ice, and raising cancer awareness off the ice
A month-long effort by the Michigan State hockey program netted more than $20K for the cancer fight. Also, a renewed women's hockey push at Michigan, and a new era for the Great Lakes Invitational.
December 23, 2022 02:45 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
102122 UND Minnesota hockey5.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: Previewing the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship for Team USA, favorite first half stories
The Rink Live reporters talk about this season's American team, the World Junior A Challenge and their favorite stories from the first half of the college season
December 19, 2022 06:07 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
113022.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Defense.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State's Jakub Lewandowski, Mattias Sholl honored by CCHA after sweep of MSU
Bemidji State pulled down two CCHA player of the week awards on Monday after sweeping Minnesota State for the first time since 2006.
December 19, 2022 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
FAO9klIUcAMB21o.jpg
International
Five Gophers among the 25 plucked by USA Hockey for World Juniors roster
They will wear red, white and blue, but there will be a decidedly maroon and gold feel when the Americans take the ice in New Brunswick the day after Christmas for their World Juniors opener.
December 16, 2022 06:43 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Minnesota State Mankato vs Minnesota
WCHA
Abigail Boreen's balancing act means doing good things on the ice for Gophers amid rigors of pharmacy school
If you want to find Minnesota Gophers forward Abigail Boreen away from the rink, look for her holed up in a campus hotel lobby, Starbucks in one hand and a pharmacy school textbook in the other.
December 16, 2022 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
031820.S.BP.BSUMHKY Tom Serratore.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State-Minnesota exhibition to be televised on FOX 9+
The Beavers last hosted the Gophers in Bemidji on Oct. 18-19, 2013, for Bemidji State’s first home series of the 2013-14 season.
December 15, 2022 02:31 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bob Motzko Gophers vs Penn State_0944.jpg
Inside TRL
Bob Motzko shares World Junior Championship memories, discusses this season's Gophers men's hockey team
Minnesota head coach was the head coach for the 2017 and 2018 USA Hockey teams that competed in the IIHF World Junior Championships. He talks about that and his team on The Rink Live podcast
December 14, 2022 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
rus_USA_62.JPG
USHL
After injuries shorten football career, former D-I defenseman commit heads back to the hockey rink
Talented in three sports, Jake Ratzlaff chose Badgers football over Gophers hockey a few years ago. With injuries hampering his gridiron future, he is back on the ice looking for a place to play.
December 13, 2022 06:56 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota Wild
NHL
'He's fun to play with,' linemates say after Sammy Walker's first NHL game in Minnesota
It had been years since former Mr. Hockey winner and Minnesota Gophers captain Sammy Walker had skated at Xcel Energy Center, but it all came back to him in his home debut for the Minnesota Wild.
December 12, 2022 10:31 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers

Related Topics: MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERSBIG TEN HOCKEYTHE RINK LIVETRL NEWSLETTER
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
What to read next
DSC00459.jpg
BIG 10
Unclean sweep as Gophers power play clicks in come-from-behind win over Badgers
Wisconsin scored a few early and a few late, but the Minnesota Gophers scored a half-dozen in the middle, using an extended power play to turn the tide and finish with a win before the holiday break.
December 10, 2022 08:28 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Chesley.jpg
BIG 10
Gophers break away for seven goals against archrival Badgers
Two early goals by Logan Cooley set the tone for a game that looked lopsided on paper and on ice. The Gophers scored early and often to build a big lead, then played defense to win decisively.
December 09, 2022 11:10 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Wisconsin vs Minnesota
BIG 10
No motivational speeches required as Gophers host Wisconsin to close first-half schedule
Back home again after six consecutive road games, the Minnesota Gophers are playing penalty-free hockey as they face a Wisconsin Badgers team that started the season slowly but has won five of six.
December 08, 2022 03:59 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
BRY_1883.jpg
BIG 10
Starry weekend in East Lansing for Gophers as Big Ten honors Justen Close, Logan Cooley
After a road sweep where they never trailed, defensive and offensive standouts for the Gophers were recognized with the Big Ten's first and second stars of the week.
December 06, 2022 10:39 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers