Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
Men's College BIG 10

De St. Phalle scores twice in Wisconsin's win over Michigan State

Wisconsin won against visiting Michigan State 6-2 on Saturday.

img_500255784_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 18, 2023 10:07 PM

Wisconsin won against visiting Michigan State 6-2 on Saturday.

The Badgers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Liam Malmquist. Ben Dexheimer and Jack Gorniak assisted.

The Badgers' Carson Bantle increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Brock Caufield and Mathieu De St. Phalle.

The Badgers scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

Corson Ceulemans increased the lead to 5-2 late into the third period, assisted by Cruz Lucius and Charlie Stramel.

The Badgers increased the lead to 6-2 with 01.32 remaining of the third after a goal from Mathieu De St. Phalle, assisted by Daniel Laatsch.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.