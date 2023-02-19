De St. Phalle scores twice in Wisconsin's win over Michigan State

Wisconsin won against visiting Michigan State 6-2 on Saturday.

The Badgers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Liam Malmquist. Ben Dexheimer and Jack Gorniak assisted.

The Badgers' Carson Bantle increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Brock Caufield and Mathieu De St. Phalle.

The Badgers scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

Corson Ceulemans increased the lead to 5-2 late into the third period, assisted by Cruz Lucius and Charlie Stramel.

The Badgers increased the lead to 6-2 with 01.32 remaining of the third after a goal from Mathieu De St. Phalle, assisted by Daniel Laatsch.