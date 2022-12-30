SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

Men's College | BIG 10
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Current and future Gophers stand out in exhibition win over US National U-18s

Future Gophers forward Oliver Moore had a goal and an assist for Team USA, which made a push but came up short vs. Minnesota in an exhibition game, played with an enthusiastic crowd on hand.

BY7A8095.jpg
Shadowed by Team USA forward Danny Nelson, Minnesota defenseman Carl Fish looked for a loose puck in the first period of the Gophers' win over the US National U-18 team on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
TJ Edminson / Gopher Sports
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
December 29, 2022 06:11 PM
MINNEAPOLIS — If the Minnesota Gophers men's hockey team was hoping to skate off the rust from the Christmas break on Thursday afternoon, they needed just 64 seconds to seemingly get their groove back.

Rhett Pitlick got the first of his two goals on the opening shift as the Gophers beat the US National U-18 team 3-2 in an afternoon exhibition game before an announced crowd of 8,593.

Matthew Knies scored a goal and set up a second one by Pitlick in the win, as the Gophers faced game conditions for the first time since they beat Wisconsin on Dec. 10 to close out the first half of the season. Goalies Justen Close and Owen Bartoszkiewicz both played roughly half of the game, combining for 27 saves and each allowing a goal.

“I think we all got rejuvenated from the break and now that we’re coming back, I think we’re coming back strong, with chemistry,” said Pitlick, who joked that he may have pushed a bit too hard in the third period, trying to complete the hat trick.

And when Team USA scored, even that came with a bit of silver lining. Forward Oliver Moore, who is from Mounds View, Minn., and will likely play for the Gophers next season, slipped a puck between Close’s left skate and the post for the visitors’ first reason to celebrate.

“I think I might’ve gotten lucky. It might have hit one of their skates and went in,” said Moore, who last played at 3M Arena at Mariucci when he skated in the Mounds View/Irondale youth hockey system. “It’s unbelievable. As a kid you kind of dream of coming here and playing for the Gophers one day. Being able to go out on Mariucci ice and play there is a surreal experience.”

Knies, Moore.jpg
Gophers forward Matthew Knies traded words with a future Gopher, Team USA forward Oliver Moore, during Minnesota's 3-2 win over the US National U-18 team on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
TJ Edminson / Gopher Sports

While the Gophers’ game was going on, Knies’ two regular linemates — Jimmy Snuggerud and Logan Cooley — were playing and scoring for the Americans in a 5-1 win over Switzerland played in Canada as part of the 2023 World Juniors.

“Good day for the Gophers. Snuggie’s got two, Cooley’s got one, Oliver Moore got one. Gophers got a win. Pretty good day for the Gophers so far,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said, adding that it was good to get the rust off.

Moore assisted on Team USA’s second goal, with less than two minutes to play and goalie Carsen Musser on the bench for an extra attacker.

“I didn’t like our first period, but we know coming in here that this is a premiere hockey team, the top team in college hockey,” Team USA coach Dan Muse said. “We knew it was going to be a tough test. We were a little bit tentative there and a lot of credit to Minnesota and the way they play.”

Musser, who is from the small southern Minnesota town of Sherburn, finished with 29 saves.

The game started at 3 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, at the same time as the Gophers football team was winning the Pinstripe Bowl in New York City. Still, there were hundreds of youth hockey players at the rink for the annual Skate with the Gophers, held after the game, which made for an enthusiastic crowd.

READ MORE MINNESOTA GOPHERS COVERAGE:
Gophers vs Penn State_1603.jpg
BIG 10
Exhibitions provide chance for Gophers to find game shape, so their elevator keeps punching higher floors
Their return to games that count is still a week-plus away, so the Minnesota Gophers want to use a pair of exhibition games to shake off some rust and pick up where they left off.
December 28, 2022 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Nevers.JPG
BIG 10
Loving life at ice level, Mason Nevers provides the brains that make the Minnesota Gophers' second line go
In less than three seasons of college hockey, the Edina product has gone from being a healthy scratch some nights to playing a vital offensive role on the Minnesota Gophers second line.
December 24, 2022 01:59 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
11_05_22_ Wisconsin V Michigan State Hockey
BIG 10
Big Ten Notebook: Spartans battling foes on the ice, and raising cancer awareness off the ice
A month-long effort by the Michigan State hockey program netted more than $20K for the cancer fight. Also, a renewed women's hockey push at Michigan, and a new era for the Great Lakes Invitational.
December 23, 2022 02:45 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
102122 UND Minnesota hockey5.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: Previewing the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship for Team USA, favorite first half stories
The Rink Live reporters talk about this season's American team, the World Junior A Challenge and their favorite stories from the first half of the college season
December 19, 2022 06:07 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
113022.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Defense.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State's Jakub Lewandowski, Mattias Sholl honored by CCHA after sweep of MSU
Bemidji State pulled down two CCHA player of the week awards on Monday after sweeping Minnesota State for the first time since 2006.
December 19, 2022 04:11 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
FAO9klIUcAMB21o.jpg
International
Five Gophers among the 25 plucked by USA Hockey for World Juniors roster
They will wear red, white and blue, but there will be a decidedly maroon and gold feel when the Americans take the ice in New Brunswick the day after Christmas for their World Juniors opener.
December 16, 2022 06:43 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Minnesota State Mankato vs Minnesota
WCHA
Abigail Boreen's balancing act means doing good things on the ice for Gophers amid rigors of pharmacy school
If you want to find Minnesota Gophers forward Abigail Boreen away from the rink, look for her holed up in a campus hotel lobby, Starbucks in one hand and a pharmacy school textbook in the other.
December 16, 2022 03:45 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
031820.S.BP.BSUMHKY Tom Serratore.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State-Minnesota exhibition to be televised on FOX 9+
The Beavers last hosted the Gophers in Bemidji on Oct. 18-19, 2013, for Bemidji State’s first home series of the 2013-14 season.
December 15, 2022 02:31 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bob Motzko Gophers vs Penn State_0944.jpg
Inside TRL
Bob Motzko shares World Junior Championship memories, discusses this season's Gophers men's hockey team
Minnesota head coach was the head coach for the 2017 and 2018 USA Hockey teams that competed in the IIHF World Junior Championships. He talks about that and his team on The Rink Live podcast
December 14, 2022 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
rus_USA_62.JPG
USHL
After injuries shorten football career, former D-I defenseman commit heads back to the hockey rink
Talented in three sports, Jake Ratzlaff chose Badgers football over Gophers hockey a few years ago. With injuries hampering his gridiron future, he is back on the ice looking for a place to play.
December 13, 2022 06:56 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Minnesota Wild
NHL
'He's fun to play with,' linemates say after Sammy Walker's first NHL game in Minnesota
It had been years since former Mr. Hockey winner and Minnesota Gophers captain Sammy Walker had skated at Xcel Energy Center, but it all came back to him in his home debut for the Minnesota Wild.
December 12, 2022 10:31 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
SCSU vs UND_0040.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: How college teams finished the first half, early impressions of Minnesota high school hockey
The Rink Live reporters look back at the NCHC series between UMD and Denver, SCSU and Miami, UND and Western Michigan; Gophers sweep of Badgers; Minnesota women roll
December 12, 2022 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Extra pucks

The only available healthy scratch for the Gophers on Thursday was junior defensemen Matt Staudacher, who is planning to redshirt this season. Defenseman Carl Fish and forward Colin Schmidt, who had not played previously this season, were both in the lineup.

Team USA forward Beckett Hendrickson, who is from Minnetonka and will play for the Gophers next season, had a considerable cheering section. His uncle, Danny, a former Gophers forward, said roughly 50 friends and relatives were in attendance. That included Beckett’s father, Darby, also a former Gopher and the 1991 Mr. Hockey winner from Richfield, who had to rush to get to his real job as an assistant coach for the Minnesota Wild. The NHL club hosted Dallas on Thursday evening in St. Paul.

The Gophers next exhibition game is Saturday night at Bemidji State. They return to games that count a week later, visiting St. Cloud State on Jan. 7 for the first of two in a home-and-home nonconference series with the Huskies.

Minnesota 3, Team USA 2

Minnesota 3-0-0—3
Team USA 1-0-1—2

First period — 1. MIN, Rhett Pitlick (Jackson LaCombe), 1:04. 2. USA, Oliver Moore (Danny Nelson, Zeev Buium), 10:44. 3. MIN, Matthew Knies (Bryce Brodzinski, Brock Faber), 17:37. 4. MIN, Pitlick (Knies), 16:47, (SH). Penalties — Will Smith, USA (hooking), 4:01; Colin Schmidt, MIN (roughing), 10:44; Aaron Huglen, MIN (holding the stick), 15:40.

Second period — No scoring. Penalties — Schmidt, MIN (elbowing), 11:58.

Third period — 5. USA, Will Vote (Moore, Gabe Perrault), 18:08, (EA). Penalties — None.

Shots on goal — MIN 16-6-10—32; USA 8-11-10—29. Goalies — Justen Close, MIN (11 shots-10 saves); Owen Bartoszkiewicz, MIN (18-17); Carsen Musser, USA (32-29). Power plays — MIN 0-for-1, USA 0-for-3. Referees — David Marcotte, Kenny Anderson. Linesmen — Mike Daltrey, Johnathan Morrison. Att. — 8,593.

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
