Comeback quartet complete, as Bryce Brodzinski announces his return for a fifth Gophers season

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Gophers sharp-shooting right winger Bryce Brodzinski is planning to be roommates with Logan Cooley, Justen Close and Jaxon Nelson during the 2023-24 school year. So when the other three announced their plans to return to college hockey for next season, maybe Brodzinski figured everybody was doing it.

On Saturday, the Gophers relatively quietly announced that Brodzinski, who was the 2019 Minnesota Mr. Hockey winner at Blaine High School, will return for a fifth and final season at the U of M. Like his teammates, Brodzinski admitted that the heartbreaking end to last season, with the Gophers falling to Quinnipiac in overtime of the NCAA title game, played a part in his decision.

“It’s obviously something you don’t forget about. Every single day since the last game of our season I’ve been skating or shooting pucks or working out and it’s kind of an extra motivation that I’ve never had in my entire life,” said Brodzinski, who is 22 and was a 2019 draft pick of the Philadelphia Flyers. “It’s a special opportunity that coach (Bob) Motzko has given me to come back for a fifth year. I’m definitely going to try to make the most of it and not use this as just an extra year to hang out with my buddies.”

Brodzinski had career highs in goals (19) and points (31) in 40 games last season spending most of his time on a line with Nelson and Mason Nevers. Widely known as a shooter he said putting pucks on, and in, the net is his greatest contribution to the Gophers.

“I think I had more confidence shooting the puck (last season). Jaxon and Mason are super helpful with that and any time I was struggling they’d tell me to keep with it and not change anything,” he said. Brodzinski’s plans for the summer are up in the air, and he is a few classes short of his degree in business marketing.

The Brodzinski and Motzko families have a long history, with Bob Motzko and Mike Brodzinski playing college hockey together at St. Cloud State , Motzko coaching Bryce’s older brothers Jonny and Easton with the Huskies and Bryce playing for Motzko at the U of M. The fourth Brodzinski brother, Michael, played for the Gophers under Don Lucia.