Men's College BIG 10

Comeback quartet complete, as Bryce Brodzinski announces his return for a fifth Gophers season

The former Minnesota Mr. Hockey winner is coming off a senior campaign where he notched career highs in goals and points while playing right wing on the Gophers' second line much of the season.

college men play ice hockey
Minnesota forward Bryce Brodzinski (22) shoots the puck on goal against Michigan State defenseman Matt Basgall (9) during the Big Ten semifinal at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Minneapolis.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 7:52 PM

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota Gophers sharp-shooting right winger Bryce Brodzinski is planning to be roommates with Logan Cooley, Justen Close and Jaxon Nelson during the 2023-24 school year. So when the other three announced their plans to return to college hockey for next season, maybe Brodzinski figured everybody was doing it.

On Saturday, the Gophers relatively quietly announced that Brodzinski, who was the 2019 Minnesota Mr. Hockey winner at Blaine High School, will return for a fifth and final season at the U of M. Like his teammates, Brodzinski admitted that the heartbreaking end to last season, with the Gophers falling to Quinnipiac in overtime of the NCAA title game, played a part in his decision.

“It’s obviously something you don’t forget about. Every single day since the last game of our season I’ve been skating or shooting pucks or working out and it’s kind of an extra motivation that I’ve never had in my entire life,” said Brodzinski, who is 22 and was a 2019 draft pick of the Philadelphia Flyers. “It’s a special opportunity that coach (Bob) Motzko has given me to come back for a fifth year. I’m definitely going to try to make the most of it and not use this as just an extra year to hang out with my buddies.”

Brodzinski had career highs in goals (19) and points (31) in 40 games last season spending most of his time on a line with Nelson and Mason Nevers. Widely known as a shooter he said putting pucks on, and in, the net is his greatest contribution to the Gophers.

“I think I had more confidence shooting the puck (last season). Jaxon and Mason are super helpful with that and any time I was struggling they’d tell me to keep with it and not change anything,” he said. Brodzinski’s plans for the summer are up in the air, and he is a few classes short of his degree in business marketing.

The Brodzinski and Motzko families have a long history, with Bob Motzko and Mike Brodzinski playing college hockey together at St. Cloud State , Motzko coaching Bryce’s older brothers Jonny and Easton with the Huskies and Bryce playing for Motzko at the U of M. The fourth Brodzinski brother, Michael, played for the Gophers under Don Lucia.

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
