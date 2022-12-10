Cole Krygier and Tiernan Shoudy play pivotal roles in home win against Michigan
On Friday, Michigan State outlasted Michigan in a close matchup, winning 2-1 at home.
MSU's Tiernan Shoudy scored the game-winning goal.
The Wolverines took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from T.J. Hughes . Johnny Druskinis assisted.
The Spartans tied the game 1-1 late into the first when Cole Krygier scored, assisted by Karsen Dorwart and Daniel Russell .
The Spartans made it 2-1 early in the second period when Tiernan Shoudy found the back of the net, assisted by Tanner Kelly and Michael Underwood . With that, the Spartans turned the game around.
Coming up:
The teams play again on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. CST.