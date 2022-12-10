Cole Krygier and Tiernan Shoudy play pivotal roles in home win against Michigan

On Friday, Michigan State outlasted Michigan in a close matchup, winning 2-1 at home.

MSU's Tiernan Shoudy scored the game-winning goal.

The Wolverines took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from T.J. Hughes . Johnny Druskinis assisted.

The Spartans tied the game 1-1 late into the first when Cole Krygier scored, assisted by Karsen Dorwart and Daniel Russell .

The Spartans made it 2-1 early in the second period when Tiernan Shoudy found the back of the net, assisted by Tanner Kelly and Michael Underwood . With that, the Spartans turned the game around.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. CST.