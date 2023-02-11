Sponsored By
Men's College | BIG 10
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By beating Wisconsin, Gophers do their part in trying to secure Big Ten title but don't get help they needed

The Minnesota Gophers moved to the brink of clinching a second consecutive conference crown, surviving a rusty first period, then blasting past Wisconsin in their series opener.

220210_wis_vs_min_0368.JPG
Wisconsin forward Dominick Mersch (25) waits for the puck while Minnesota goalie Justen Close steers it wide during a game between the Badgers and the Gophers on February 10, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
Larry Radloff / Special to The Rink Live
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
February 10, 2023 10:31 PM
MADISON, Wis. – For all those nights where a hockey team does everything right and doesn’t get rewarded, there are a few nights like the one the Minnesota Gophers experienced on Friday. Outshot by a wide margin for much of the night, seemingly every time the Gophers got to the Wisconsin net, they found gold.

Bryce Brodzinski scored twice and Jimmy Snuggerud scored one goal and set up another as Minnesota held off wave after wave of Badger shots, winning 4-1 to move within one win of clinching their second consecutive Big Ten regular season title.

"We were a good team tonight that didn't play good, but found a way to score some goals," Gophers coach Bob Motzko said, tipping his cap to the 21 saves goalie Justen Close had in the first period. "Closer was great in the first period when we needed him."

Close had 36 saves for the Gophers (21-7-1 overall, 15-3-1 Big Ten) who ran their winning streak versus the Badgers to six games.

With Notre Dame beating Ohio State and Michigan beating Michigan State, the win in Wisconsin leaves the Gophers on the brink of another conference crown. A win by Minnesota in any of its final five games, or a loss by Michigan, will have the Big Ten title trophy spending a second consecutive summer in the Twin Cities.

Wisconsin (10-19-0, 3-16-0) threw everything they could at the Minnesota net, but the rewards were rare as their season-worst losing streak hit six games. They trailed by four before Brock Caufield finally got a puck past Close, spoiling the Gopher goalie’s bid for a sixth shutout.

The opening 20 minutes were filled with missed opportunities by the Badgers, who had a trio of power plays, outshot the Gophers 21-3, trapped Minnesota in the defensive zone for long stretches and still emerged with a deficit on the scoreboard.

"I don't think (Minnesota) got going in the first, but you knew at some point they would get their skating legs," said Badgers coach Tony Granato.

Cooley’s turnaround shot, which was just the Gophers’ second of the game, eluded Moe on the stick side, following a cross-ice pass from Snuggerud for a 1-0 lead after the initial 20 minutes.

"Closer bailed us out a lot in that first period," said Brodzinski, who admitted the Gophers were rusty having not played the previous weekend. "Taking a week off was tough for us. We took a couple of long shifts and they kind of hemmed us in the (defensive) zone but Closer stood on his head and gave us a little bit of space to find our game again."

After killing off Wisconsin’s third power play, Snuggerud zipped his team’s first shot of the middle period past Moe for a 2-0 lead. A few minutes later, when Brodzinski did the same following a pretty pass from Rhett Pitlick, the Gophers led 3-0 and that was all for Moe, who was replaced by Kyle McClellan after stopping four of the seven shots he faced.

220210_wis_vs_min_0480.JPG
Wisconsin goaltender Jared Moe (35) was pulled after allowing three goals on seven shots during a game between the Badgers and the Minnesota Gophers on February 10, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
Larry Radloff / The Rink Live

"Their second goal was really deflating," said Granato, who faces an uncertain future as the Badgers are all but assured of a finish in the conference cellar. "I think it was their next shot on net after being down 1-0 and feeling like we had a really good first period."

Brodzinski scored his second of the game on his team’s initial shot of the third period, but the Badgers answered 15 seconds later. McClellan finished with 20 saves for Wisconsin.

220210_wis_vs_min_0264.JPG
Minnesota forward Bryce Brodzinski (22) kept the puck away from Wisconsin Badgers defenseman Corson Ceulemans during the Gophers' 4-1 win on February 10, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
Larry Radloff / The Rink Live

Brodzy on a tear

Always known as a goal scorer, Brodzinski had found the back of the net just twice in the Gophers first 10 games of the season. But when asked what he needed to do to get the former Mr. Hockey winner going, Motzko expressed no concern.

"Worrying about whether Bryce Brodzinski is going to score is like worrying whether I'm going to breathe," the coach said, noting time and again that when the fourth of four college hockey-playing brothers starts to score, he doesn't stop.

In the past few weeks, Brodzinski has started to score, and that is a really good thing for a Gophers team that is interested in nothing less than winning a NCAA title this season. The two goals he scored at Wisconsin on Friday give him five in his past four games, and he is challenging for the team lead with 14 goals now.

"The last couple weeks, guys have been finiding me when I'm wide open in front of the net with no one on me," he said, with his trademark grin. "(Pitlick) and Mike (Koster) both made great passes to me and they were two goals where, if you don't score them you probably get chirped by those guys when you get back to the bench."

With the Gophers killing nine minutes of penalties in the first period, Brodzinski didn't see much ice time, but then Motzko noted that his engine got revved up.

"When he gets in that groove, that's what he does," Motzko said. "He finds ways to score goals."

Extra pucks

Healthy scratches for the Gophers on Friday included defensemen Carl Fish and Matt Staudacher, and forwards John Mittelstadt and Charlie Strobel.

The series concludes on Saturday evening with a 5 p.m. first faceoff at the Kohl Center. The game will be televised by Big Ten Network.

MORE PHOTOS FROM THE GAME

220210_wis_vs_min_0497.JPG
1/21: Wisconsin goaltender Kyle McClellan (31) makes a save during a game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Minnesota Gophers on Feb. 10, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
220210_wis_vs_min_0830.JPG
2/21: Wisconsin forward Mathieu De St. Phalle (12) shoots during a game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Minnesota Gophers on Feb. 10, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
220210_wis_vs_min_0784.JPG
3/21: Minnesota forward Jimmy Snuggerud (81) skates past Wisconsin forward Owen Lindmark (18) during a game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Minnesota Gophers on Feb. 10, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
220210_wis_vs_min_0763.JPG
4/21: Wisconsin forward Charlie Stramel (28) battles Minnesota defenseman Jackson LaCombe (2) during a game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Minnesota Gophers on Feb. 10, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
220210_wis_vs_min_0841.JPG
5/21:  Wisconsin Badgers head coach Tony Granato looks at a replay during a game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Minnesota Gophers on Feb. 10, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
220210_wis_vs_min_0837.JPG
6/21: The Wisconsin Badgers coaching staff looks on during a game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Minnesota Gophers on Feb. 10, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
220210_wis_vs_min_0844.JPG
7/21: Wisconsin Associate head coach Mark Osiecki looks on during a game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Minnesota Gophers on February 10, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff for Forum Communications)
220210_wis_vs_min_0404.JPG
8/21: Minnesota head coach Bob Matzo watches play during a game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Minnesota Gophers on Feb. 10, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
220210_wis_vs_min_0857.JPG
9/21: Minnesota forward Matthew Knies (89) skates past Wisconsin defenseman Mike Vorlicky (7) during a game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Minnesota Gophers on Feb. 10, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
220210_wis_vs_min_0911.JPG
10/21:  Minnesota forward Aaron Huglen (7) is hit by a puck during a game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Minnesota Gophers on Feb. 10, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
220210_wis_vs_min_0491.JPG
11/21:  Minnesota fans celebrate during a game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Minnesota Gophers on Feb. 10, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
220210_wis_vs_min_0636.JPG
12/21: Minnesota goaltender Justen Close (1) sticks out a glove during a game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Minnesota Gophers on February 10, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff for Forum Communications)
220210_wis_vs_min_0480.JPG
13/21:  Wisconsin goaltender Jared Moe (35) was pulled after allowing three goals during a game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Minnesota Gophers on February 10, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff for Forum Communications)
220210_wis_vs_min_0253.JPG
14/21: Wisconsin goaltender Jared Moe (35) watches a puck pass by during a game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Minnesota Gophers on Feb. 10, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
220210_wis_vs_min_0264.JPG
15/21:  Minnesota forward Bryce Brodzinski (22) scored two goals during a game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Minnesota Gophers on Feb. 10, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
220210_wis_vs_min_0298.JPG
16/21: Wisconsin defenseman Mike Vorlicky (7)and Minnesota forward Colin Schmidt (16) tangle during a game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Minnesota Gophers on Feb. 10, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
220210_wis_vs_min_0360.JPG
17/21: Minnesota goaltender Justen Close (1) makes a save during a game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Minnesota Gophers on Feb. 10, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
220210_wis_vs_min_0234.JPG
18/21: Minnesota forward Matthew Knies (89) celebrates a first period goal during a game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Minnesota Gophers on Feb. 10, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
220210_wis_vs_min_0051.JPG
19/21: Wisconsin goaltender Jared Moe (35) watches a puck during a game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Minnesota Gophers on February 10, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
220210_wis_vs_min_0368.JPG
20/21: Wisconsin forward Dominick Mersch (25) waits for the puck during a game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Minnesota Gophers on February 10, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
220210_wis_vs_min_0404.JPG
21/21: Minnesota head coach Bob Matzo watches play during a game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Minnesota Gophers on Feb. 10, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.

Minnesota 4, Wisconsin 1

Minnesota 1-2-1—4

Wisconsin 0-0-1—1

First period — 1. MN, Logan Cooley 14 (Jimmy Snuggerud, Mathew Knies), 15:57. Penalties — Jackson LaCombe, MN (5 - contact to the head), 0:53; Mathieu De St. Phalle, WI (interference), 1:30; Jaxon Nelson, MN (tripping), 9:54; Cal Thomas, MN (tripping), 18:47.

Second period — 2. MN, Snuggerud 17 (Ryan Johnson), 1:04. 3. MN, Bryce Brodzinski 13 (Rhett Pitlick, Johnson), 8:35. Penalties — None.

Third period — 4. MN, Brodzinski 14 (Mike Koster, LaCombe), 1:16. 5. WI, Brock Caufield 10 (Sam Stange), 1:31. Penalties — Mike Vorlicky, WI (interference), 5:59.

Shots on goal — MN 3-7-18—28; WI 21-9-7—37. Goalies — Justen Close, MN (37 shots-36 saves); Jared Moe, WI (7-4); Kyle McClellan, WI (21-20). Power plays — MN 0-of-1, WI 0-of-3. Referees — Colin Kronforst, Brian Hankes. Linesmen — Samuel Shikowsky, Nicholas Bradshaw. Att. — 8,018.

Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
