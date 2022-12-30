Clarkson Golden Knights win on the road against Wisconsin

The Clarkson Golden Knights won when they visited Wisconsin on Thursday. The final score was 3-1.

The Golden Knights took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Chris Klack .

Anthony Romano scored early in the second period, assisted by Noah Beck and Ayrton Martino .

The Badgers made it 2-1 with a goal from Cruz Lucius.

The Golden Knights increased the lead to 3-1 with two seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Erik Bargholtz , assisted by Dustyn McFaul .

Coming up:

The Badgers hosts Notre Dame on Friday at 7 p.m. CST. The Golden Knights host Holy Cross to play the Crusaders on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.