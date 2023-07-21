Cashing in from Compton, former Irish skaters Nick Leivermann, Jack Adams ink pro contracts

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Two recent Notre Dame skaters will be playing for a paycheck in the winter of 2023-24, with defenseman Nick Leivermann and Jack Adams signing pro contracts this week.

Leivermann, a defenseman originally from Eden Prairie, Minn., signed with the Hershey (Pa.) Bears of the AHL. Adams, a forward originally from Boxford, Mass., signed with the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL.

“My time at Notre Dame prepared me for my next steps in hockey,” Leivermann said in a statement released by the school. He was the Irish captain as a graduate student last season. “I’m so thankful for the program, teammates, and coaches who have helped me get to this position.”

Leivermann was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection last season, and was nominated by the school for the Hobey Baker Award. The Bears are the Washington Capitals’ top minor league affiliate.

Notre Dame forward Jack Adams (center) cenebrated a second period goal he scored versus the USA Hockey National U-18 Team in a game at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind., on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Contributed / Jeffrey Myers / Notre Dame Athletics

Adams played the last two seasons at Notre Dame after beginning his college hockey career at Union College and spending one season at Providence. He joined the Dutchmen in 2017 after a monster final season in the USHL, putting up 37 goals and 60 points in 56 games for the Fargo Force.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I can’t wait to get to South Carolina, but the only reason I have a chance to play professional hockey is because of Coach (Jeff) Jackson and the University of Notre Dame," Adams said. The Stingrays play their home games in North Charleston, S.C., and are also a Capitals affiliate.

Notre Dame finished 16-16-5 overall last season, placing fourth in the seven-team Big Ten, and fell to Michigan State in an opening round best-of-three playoff series.