Cashing in from Compton, former Irish skaters Nick Leivermann, Jack Adams ink pro contracts

Both players who were graduate students at Notre Dame last season will skate in the Washington Capitals' minor league system after Leivermann signed a AHL deal and Adams signed to play in the ECHL.

Notre Dame captain Nick Leivermann moved the puck during a 2022-23 season home game versus Michigan at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind.
Today at 11:29 AM

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Two recent Notre Dame skaters will be playing for a paycheck in the winter of 2023-24, with defenseman Nick Leivermann and Jack Adams signing pro contracts this week.

Leivermann, a defenseman originally from Eden Prairie, Minn., signed with the Hershey (Pa.) Bears of the AHL. Adams, a forward originally from Boxford, Mass., signed with the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL.

“My time at Notre Dame prepared me for my next steps in hockey,” Leivermann said in a statement released by the school. He was the Irish captain as a graduate student last season. “I’m so thankful for the program, teammates, and coaches who have helped me get to this position.”

Leivermann was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection last season, and was nominated by the school for the Hobey Baker Award. The Bears are the Washington Capitals’ top minor league affiliate.

ND_USNTDP_00334.jpg
Notre Dame forward Jack Adams (center) cenebrated a second period goal he scored versus the USA Hockey National U-18 Team in a game at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind., on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022.
Contributed / Jeffrey Myers / Notre Dame Athletics

Adams played the last two seasons at Notre Dame after beginning his college hockey career at Union College and spending one season at Providence. He joined the Dutchmen in 2017 after a monster final season in the USHL, putting up 37 goals and 60 points in 56 games for the Fargo Force.

“I can’t wait to get to South Carolina, but the only reason I have a chance to play professional hockey is because of Coach (Jeff) Jackson and the University of Notre Dame," Adams said. The Stingrays play their home games in North Charleston, S.C., and are also a Capitals affiliate.

Notre Dame finished 16-16-5 overall last season, placing fourth in the seven-team Big Ten, and fell to Michigan State in an opening round best-of-three playoff series.

10162022_HKY_NMU_1181__.jpg
An early look at the 2023-24 Notre Dame roster
The Irish have traditionally played a defense-first style under head coach Jeff Jackson, but even he acknowledges a need to score more goals as Notre Dame seeks a return to the NCAA tourney.
2d ago
By  Jess Myers
IHM23-Minnesota(B1G-Champ)D1
Michigan thinks defense, adding Mathew Deschamps and Kevin Reiter to coaching staff
Heading into his second season as the Wolverines head coach, Brandon Naurato also promoted Rob Rassey to associate head coach and named Evan Hall as the program's hockey operations director.
3d ago
By  Jess Myers
2023 Frozen Four Semifinal - Boston University vs. Minnesota
Blues prospect Jimmy Snuggerud returns to Golden Gophers with a mission
The prize is the Frozen Four in St. Paul and a chance for the Minnesota-born Snuggerud to play in Minnesota for the state's flagship school.
5d ago
By  Matthew DeFranks / St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Clark_Jimmy4.jpeg
Future Gophers forward Jimmy Clark finds a ready-made mentor at his first Wild Dev Camp
As a kid growing up in the Twin Cities suburbs, Jimmy Clark would marvel at the things Sammy Walker did on the hockey rink for the Edina Hornets. At Clark's first pro Dev Camp, he roomed with Walker.
Jul 13
By  Jess Myers
JJanicke.jpeg
NHL Development Camps feature 102 players from Big Ten programs
There were 22 players who either played for Michigan, currently skate for the Wolverines or will wear maize and blue in the future, among 100 from the Big Ten that got a taste of NHL life recently.
Jul 11
By  Jess Myers
Guenin_Nate_102104vMiami3.jpg
Buckeyes, Badgers, Nittany Lions add familiar names in assistant coach roles
New NCAA rules allowing for expanded coaching staffs mean a former Buckeye and a former Nittany Lion coming home, and another MSU Mankato connection at Wisconsin.
Jul 11
By  Jess Myers
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
Logan Cooley confirms 2023-24 will be his final Gophers hockey season, with a small caveat
While attending his second NHL development camp in Arizona, Cooley said he is planning to return for a second Minnesota Gophers season, but plans to turn professional sometime in 2024.
Jul 5
By  Jess Myers
NHL: NHL Draft
Number of NHL draft picks on Wisconsin's roster will be a 30-year high
There will be nine forwards and four defensemen with NHL logos next to their names on Badgers line charts this season.
Jul 3
By  Todd D. Milewski / The Wisconsin State Journal
Bob Motzko Gophers vs Penn State_0944.jpg
Gophers coach Bob Motzko previews Oliver Moore, discusses Logan Cooley's volcano and more
University of Minnesota men's coach joins The Rink Live podcast to discuss the NHL Draft, last season, looking ahead to the coming season
Jun 30
By  Mick Hatten
Oliver Moore Edited.jpg
Summertime sweat preps future Gophers forward Oliver Moore for NHL Draft
Already renowned as one of the fastest skaters available in the 2023 NHL Draft, Minnesota native Oliver Moore has spent his June working hard on and off the ice, waiting to hear his name called.
Jun 27
By  Jess Myers

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
