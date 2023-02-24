Sponsored By
Men's College BIG 10

Buckeyes visit Minnesota to close regular season, with neither team looking to take their foot off the gas

Travel delays meant that the Buckeyes’ ability to have a Thursday evening practice on 3M Arena at Mariucci’s big ice sheet might be hampered.

102522-OSUvMinn-0596.jpg
Minnesota forward Rhett Pitlick fought for the puck with Ohio State defenseman Dominic Vidoli in the second period between the Gophers and Buckeyes on Friday, October 28, 2022 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.
Contributed / Ohio State Athletics
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
February 23, 2023 07:00 PM

MINNEAPOLIS – It was sunny and around 70 on Thursday afternoon in Columbus, Ohio. And as a perfect bit of evidence that hockey makes you do strange things, the Ohio State Buckeyes were working to find a way to the State of Hockey, where temperatures were just barely in the double digits, with blowing snow from the just-concluded storm.

Travel delays meant that the Buckeyes’ ability to have a Thursday evening practice on 3M Arena at Mariucci’s big ice sheet might be hampered. And with the Minnesota Gophers atop the national rankings, the size of the playing surface was a secondary concern.

“These guys have been around, they know what’s ahead of us here – best team in the country, most skilled team in the country at their place on an Olympic (ice) sheet,” Rohlik said. The Buckeyes are within an eyelash of clinching home ice for round one of the Big Ten playoffs, and are coming off a tie and win versus arch rival Michigan, the victory coming with a huge crowd on hand outdoors at the Cleveland Browns football stadium, Those are accomplishments the team will carry for some time, even if their coach wants to repress the good memories, at least for a time.

“You’ve got to hit reset, turn the page,” Rohlik said. “These guys have been really good about coming back to work on Monday and that’s what we did.”

The Buckeyes will face a Gophers team that has no intentions of taking its collective foot off the gas pedal, even after clinching the Big Ten title a week ago. Speaking to reporters via Zoom on Wednesday, coach Bob Motzko said he expects team captain Brock Faber back on the blue line – pending final approval from the training staff – and the team is full speed ahead, determined to stay atop the pairwise rankings with, at most, four games to play before the start of the national tournament.

“We’re playing as a team, and we’re playing for the NCAA. We call it Banner Season, and that’s the ultimate, is (to win) the NCAA,” Motzko said. “And then there are a few trophies along the way. If you’ve got a shot at them, you go for them.”

With one trophy secured, the Gophers may be intent on erasing a bad memory this weekend. A 6-4 loss at Ohio State on Oct. 28 was perhaps the worst of the season for the Gophers, who were coming off an emotional weekend at home versus North Dakota, and matched the energy of a small, quiet crowd inside the Buckeyes cavernous rink. Atmosphere will not be an issue this weekend in Minneapolis, where the return of Gopher hockey ticket buyers continues to be one of college hockey’s great comeback stories.

ASHGAME (5 of 12).jpg
Minnesota defender Brock Faber (14) stick checks Arizona State forward Matthew Kopperud (28) during their game on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at Mullett Arena in Tempe, Ariz.
Contributed / Sun Devil Athletics

“Our fans have been unbelievable and our student section has been so good this year,” Gophers right winger Bryce Brodzinski. “It’s kind of special and everyone wants to come play here now because of how good our fans have been…Our play this year has been really good and we’ve been winning a lot of games. Our fans are coming and it’s been a pretty special year.”

Gophers weekend details

The games versus Ohio State face off at 8 p.m. CT on Friday and 4:30 p.m. CT Saturday at the 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis. Friday’s game will be televised by ESPNU with Clay Matvick and Sean Ritchlin, a two-time national champion right winger at Michigan, calling the plays. Saturday’s game will be televised by Big Ten Network, with Dan Kelly and former Gophers defenseman Ben Clymer on the call.

On radio, the Gophers can be heard on 1130 AM / 103.5 FM in the Twin Cities with Wally Shaver and Frank Mazzocco in their 11th season together describing the action.

The Gophers will honor the team’s seven seniors on Saturday night following the game. They are Justen Close, Jackson LaCombe, Colin Schmidt, Bryce Brodzinski, Ryan Johnson, Jaxon Nelson and Matt Staudacher. Saturday’s game is sold out. As of Thursday morning, limited tickets remained for the Friday game.

The Gophers are 39-10-5 all-time versus the Buckeyes, which includes a split of their series in Columbus earlier this season. Their first-ever meeting came on Dec. 26, 1968 in a Big Ten holiday tournament played in Madison, Wis., with the Gophers prevailing 10-1. Future WHA and NHL coaches Glen Sonmor and Harry Neale were among the first head coaches of the Buckeyes program in the 1960s.

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
