Buckeyes, Badgers, Nittany Lions add familiar names in assistant coach roles

ROSEMONT, Ill. – With the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets loading up on Michigan players during the recent NHL Draft, there are a few Wolverines who will be heading to central Ohio for work in a few years. Before that happens, a former Buckeye beat them to the punch.

Nate Guenin, a former Ohio State men’s hockey captain, is headed back to his old college stomping grounds, having been named an assistant coach under Buckeyes head coach Steve Rohlik. He is one of three assistant coaches added by Big Ten teams in recent days, as the NCAA allows for expanded coaching staffs for the 2023-24 season and beyond. Wisconsin also announced the addition of Kevin Murdock to coach Mike Hastings’ staff, and former Nittany Lion forward Andrew Sturtz is headed back to Penn State to work under his former head coach, Guy Gadowsky.

Guenin, 40, played four years on the Buckeyes blue line and had an 11-season career, which included NHL time with Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Anaheim and Colorado.

“I am thrilled to add Nate to our staff,” said Rohlik, in a statement released by the school. “His passion for this program and desire to teach and develop these young men will be infectious.”

Originally from suburban Pittsburgh, Guenin played for Green Bay in the USHL on the way to college hockey and was initially drafted by the New York Rangers in 2002. He was a member of the 2004 Buckeyes team that won the CCHA tournament and played in the NCAA tournament three times.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I thank God for having coach Rohlik and JB [Bittner, assistant coach] bring me back to Ohio State,” Guenin said, in a statement. “I am very excited about the opportunity to be a part of the development of our student-athletes on and off the ice.”

Known for its defense under Rohlik, who is entering his 11th season at the helm, in 2022-23 Ohio State led the nation on the penalty kill (.887) and in shorthanded goals (10) and ranked in the Top 17 in scoring offense (3.28 goals per game), scoring defense (2.52 goals allowed per game) and power play (.218). The Buckeyes finished one game shy of the Frozen Four, falling to eventual national champion Quinnipiac in a regional final.

In Madison, Murdock becomes the latest name with ties to Minnesota State Mankato who will be wearing cardinal and white this winter. He spent last season as an assistant coach at Alaska Anchorage and will coach Wisconsin’s goaltenders, among his other duties.

“Kevin is a guy who just kept rising to the top when we looked at who we wanted to bring in. He’s hungry, he’s paid his dues and I like that he’s worked his way up the ranks,” Hastings said in a statement. “I got a chance to spend some time out at a rink with him and was impressed with his eye and how he goes about his business. He’s a great fit for us here at Wisconsin."

Originally from Florida, Murdock, 32, played prep hockey at Shattuck-St. Mary’s in southern Minnesota and then with Lincoln in the USHL. He played five games at MSU Mankato under Hastings’ predecessor, Troy Jutting in the 2009-10 season, then transferred to Lake Superior State where he saw action in 46 games over his final three college seasons.

Wisconsin men's hockey assistant coach Kevin Murdock Contributed / Skip Hickey / UW Badgers

He coached in the NA3HL and the NAHL before his season at Alaska Anchorage. The Badgers finished in the Big Ten cellar last season, and bowed out in the opening round of te conference tournament, losing a pair of close games at Michigan.

Like Guenin, Sturtz will be returning to the place he cut his teeth as a college hockey player, having skated for Gadowsky’s teams from 2015 to 2018. The Buffalo, New York, native skated in more than 100 games as a Nittany Lion, then went on to a pro career in the AHL and ECHL before making his return to State College after injuries dented his playing opportunities.

“I am extremely honored and excited to be returning to Penn State as an assistant coach,” said Sturtz, 28, in a statement from the school. “My time as a student-athlete in Happy Valley truly changed my life and I look forward to working with coach Gadowsky and his staff to give that same experience to our current and future Nittany Lions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Nittany Lion forward Andrew Sturtz '20 (@sturtzy16) returns to #HockeyValley to join Guy Gadowsky's staff as assistant coach!!#WeAre



Read ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/3UzoZl8fGS — Penn State Men’s Hockey (@PennStateMHKY) July 3, 2023

Sturtz was a fan favorite at Pegula Ice Arena and helped lead Penn State to the 2017 Big Ten Tournament Championship, its first in program history, and to its first two NCAA Tournament appearances in 2017 and 2018. Sturtz left school as Penn State’s all-time leading goal scorer and just the second Nittany Lion ever to eclipse 100 career points. He currently ranks first all-time in shorthanded goals (9), second in goals (54), seventh in points (104) and 10th in assists (50).

“We are thrilled to add Andrew to our staff,” Gadowsky said. “His statistics at Penn State are extremely impressive…and as a three time Academic All-B1G Member he was able to complete his degree in three years and sign an NHL contract after his junior season.”

The Nittany Lions were an overtime goal away from their first-ever Frozen Four trip last season, falling to Big Ten rival Michigan in the Allentown Regional title game.