Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College BIG 10

Brooms and banners as Gophers charge into bye week with a sweep of Ohio State

After getting into penalty trouble and falling behind by a pair, the Gophers rallied to close the regular season on a four-game winning streak as they head into a break and await their playoff foe.

OSU vs Minnesota
Minnesota captain Brock Faber (14) worked to get the puck out of the reach of Ohio State forward Jake Wise (28) in the first period between the Gophers and Buckeyes on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
Eric Miller / Gopher Sports
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
February 25, 2023 07:01 PM

MINNEAPOLIS – For everyone who has ever said “it’s not how you start, it’s how you finish that matters,” the Minnesota Gophers offered a master class in that notion in their regular season finale.

Rallying from a two-goal deficit, the Gophers stormed back for a 5-2 win over Ohio State on Saturday, sweeping their weekend series with the Buckeyes and winning their fourth game in a row.

"We weathered a storm," Gophers coach Bob Motzko said, after the team had honored its seniors.

Matthew Knies had a goal and an assist, adding to his resume as a candidate for the Big Ten’s most valuable player as the Gophers improved to 25-8-1 overall and finished the regular season with a 19-4-1 mark in the conference. Justen Close had 28 saves in the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Buckeyes (18-13-3, 11-11-2) got power-play goals from Cole McWard and Mason Lohrei in the loss. They also got some important help out of town, as a Wisconsin win at Penn State clinched home ice in round one of the playoffs for Ohio State.

"I thought we played pretty well tonight, for the most part," Buckeyes coach Steve Rohlik said, tipping his cap to the Gophers. "A team like that needs a crack in the door. We had a two-zip lead, we had a tough turnover and it's in the net ... You've got to work pretty hard. That's a pretty talented team."

Just as penalty troubles had doomed the Buckeyes on Friday in the series-opening 4-0 win by Minnesota, the Gophers had infraction issues of their own on Saturday which contributed to Ohio State’s 2-0 lead.

Just seconds apart, Knies and Snuggerud both committed major penalties, giving the Buckeyes an extended two-man advantage. They got the game’s first goal with 3.4 seconds left in the opening period, and another early in the second with one tick of the clock remaining on the 5-on-3 power play to lead by a pair.

Knies said he apologized to his teammates for the penalty between periods.

"It was a pretty brutal penalty by me and (Snuggerud) there. I kind of lost a lot of confidence on the bench, so it was nice that we could get back to 5-on-5, and get some control in the zone," he said. "It wasn't a good penalty. I had to apologize to the guys and work a little harder for it."

ADVERTISEMENT

Then the Gophers stormed back, with Huglen and Knies scoring on consecutive rushes to the net, tying the game in the blink of an eye. Then Knies helped the Gophers take the lead late in the second, feeding Cooley for a “pop it over the goalie” shot.

Bryce Brodzinski and Ryan Johnson added late goals in the third, with Johnson hitting an empty net from the far end of the rink. It was the third long-range goal he has scored in his career with the Gophers.

OSU vs Minnesota
1/3: Minnesota forward Logan Cooley delivered a hard hit on Ohio State forward Jake Wise in the first period between the Gophers and Buckeyes on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
OSU vs Minnesota
2/3: Minnesota goalie Justen Close stood his post while Ohio State forward Tate Singleton (13) looked for a pass in the first period between the Gophers and Buckeyes on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
OSU vs Minnesota
3/3: Minnesota freshman forward Logan Cooley skated the puck past Ohio State winger Jaedon Leslie (26) in the first period between the Gophers and Buckeyes on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.

Extra Pucks

The Gophers had no healthy scratches on Saturday. Defensemen Jackson LaCombe and Ryan Chesley, and forward Garrett Pinoniemi are all out with injuries. Defenseman Matt Staudacher is being redshirted.

As the winners of the Big Ten regular season title, the Gophers get next weekend off and await the lowest remaining seed from the first round of the conference tournament. They will host a one-game semifinal on March 11 in Minneapolis.

READ MORE MINNESOTA GOPHERS COVERAGE:
2023022421-26-360875.jpg
BIG 10
Mike Koster brings the power as Gophers' second-period special teams sink Buckeyes
Ohio State came to Minneapolis with the nation's best penalty kill, but a pair of Minnesota power-play goals gave the Buckeyes drive for Big Ten home ice a setback.
February 24, 2023 11:37 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
2023010719-21-410172.jpg
BIG 10
Gophers' Jackson LaCombe to miss Ohio State games with lower body injury
Just as defenseman Brock Faber was returning to the Minnesota Gophers lineup, defenseman Jackson LaCombe was added to the injury list, and will miss the team's final regular season games.
February 24, 2023 08:21 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Text that reads "The Rink Live Podcast" on a light blue background
Inside TRL
Ben Clymer discusses growing up in Bloomington, playing for good and bad coaches, the WHL, the KHL, the Wild
Former Bloomington Jefferson High School standout is now an analyst for Minnesota Wild and University of Minnesota games. A fun talk about many colorful stops along the way in his playing career.
February 24, 2023 02:02 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
college women play ice hockey
Bulldogs Hockey
NCAA women's hockey bracketology: Conference tournaments are underway
Hockey East, College Hockey America and even the WCHA all feature potential Cinderellas who could steal an at-large berth this season.
February 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
102522-OSUvMinn-0596.jpg
BIG 10
Buckeyes visit Minnesota to close regular season, with neither team looking to take their foot off the gas
Travel delays meant that the Buckeyes’ ability to have a Thursday evening practice on 3M Arena at Mariucci’s big ice sheet might be hampered.
February 23, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
021823OSUvUM-2064.jpg
BIG 10
Smorgasbord of scenarios in play as Big Ten regular season concludes this weekend
The top (Minnesota) and the bottom (Wisconsin) are settled, but there are myriad things that could happen to places two through six in the Big Ten table with just six regular season games to play.
February 23, 2023 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Vetter.jpg
WCHA
Gophers, Bulldogs and Buckeyes dominate All-WCHA first team
Two players each from Minnesota, Minnesota Duluth and regular season champ Ohio State were given top honors by the WCHA when its all conference teams were announced.
February 23, 2023 01:44 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
2023010817-31-001542.jpg
BIG 10
Big Ten recognizes Gophers' Knies and Cooley, Buckeyes' Wise as players of the week
The Minnesota Gophers linemates played the starring roles in a sweep of Penn State on the road, while an Ohio State senior did his best work on the biggest stage for the Buckeyes.
February 21, 2023 11:23 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Big Ten Trophy Celebration
BIG 10
After Monday’s practice, the Gophers took a surprise trip to the hardware store
After clinching the Big Ten title while on the road at Penn State, Minnesota Gophers coach Bob Motzko surprised his team with the trophy and champion hats at their Monday afternoon practice.
February 20, 2023 09:32 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
021923 UND1.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: UMD splits at Denver, SCSU and UND split six points, Gophers clinch, WCHA playoffs to start
Bulldogs move into two-point lead over Fighting Hawks for fifth in NCHC, Minnesota picks up two road wins. SCSU, UMD and Minnesota women each finish regular season with sweeps
February 20, 2023 07:01 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
celebration_003.JPG
WCHA
Buckeyes late rally nets their first WCHA regular-season crown and top seed in the league playoffs
Top-seeded Ohio State will host Bemidji State, Minnesota will host St. Thomas, Wisconsin will host Minnesota State Mankato and Minnesota Duluth will host St. Cloud State in the WCHA first round.
February 19, 2023 07:17 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
DSC_4023.JPG
BIG 10
A 54-hour span in central Pennsylvania was the keystone in 2022 Gophers' Big Ten title
The commitment from a future star, two gutsy wins and the return of three Olympians all happened over the course of a few days at Penn State a year ago, defining the Minnesota Gophers' season.
February 19, 2023 01:21 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota 5, Ohio State 2

Minnesota 0-3-2—5

Ohio State 1-1-0—2

First period — 1. OS, Cole McWard 5 (Wise, Mason Lohrei), 19:57, (PP). Penalties — Jake Wise, OS (tripping), 4:10; Matthew Knies, MN (high sticking), 8:04; Joe Dunlap, OS (boarding), 11:56; Knies, MN (5-head contact), 16:07; Jimmy Snuggerud, MN (5-boarding), 16:07; Lohrei, OS (roughing after the whistle), 16:07.

Second period — 2. OS, Lohrei 3 (Stephen Halliday, Travis Treloar), 1:06, (PP). 3. MN, Aaron Huglen 5 (Rhett Pitlick), 8:13. 4. MN, Knies 21 (Snuggerud, Logan Cooley), 8:26. 5. MN, Cooley 16 (Knies, Snuggerud), 19:29. Penalties — Matt Cassidy, OS (holding), 13:32.

Third period — 6. MN, Bryce Brodzinski 15 (unassisted), 14:43. 7. MN, Ryan Johnson 4 (unassisted), 17:31, (EN). Penalties — Tyler Duke, OS (tripping), 4:33.

Shots on goal — MN 9-12-12—33; OS 12-10-8—30. Goalies — Justen Close, MN (30 shots-28 saves); Jakob Dobes, OS (33-28). Power plays — MN 0-of-4, OS 2-of-4. Referees — Jake Rekucki, Colin Kronforst. Linesmen — Samuel Shikowsky, Nicholas Bradshaw. Att. — 10,140.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
What to read next
m.2.JPG
BIG 10
Matthew Knies calls game as Gophers sweep at Penn State
The Minnesota Gophers star forward scored in the final minute of regulation to forge a tie, then finished it in overtime to fuel a sweep of Penn State on the road.
February 18, 2023 08:38 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
m.4.JPG
BIG 10
Logan Cooley puts on a show in home state as Gophers blast Penn State
With a big contingent of friends and family in attendance, Minnesota Gophers star Logan Cooley made a triumphant return to his home state, as his team blasted past Penn State in their series opener.
February 17, 2023 08:48 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
USA NTDP U18 vs MSU
BIG 10
In mass shooting's wake, Michigan State coach Adam Nightingale says, 'We will be Spartan Strong'
After a gunman killed three students on their campus this week, Michigan State hockey staff and players consulted with athletic department officials before deciding to play at Wisconsin this weekend.
February 17, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
021623OSUvUM-2272.jpg
BIG 10
Buckeyes shootout win over Michigan lifts Gophers to sixth Big Ten title in a decade
Before they even dropped the puck on their series at Penn State, the Minnesota Gophers earned their conference's regular season title banner thanks to some help from the Ohio State Buckeyes.
February 16, 2023 09:02 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers