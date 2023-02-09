ADVERTISEMENT

Big Ten six-pack named to national rookie of the year award watch list

The conference's three top scorers are among 27 players in the running to be named the Tim Taylor Award recipient.

IHM23-PennSt(Fri)
Michigan freshman forward Adam Fantilli looked for a pass during a 7-3 victory over Penn State at Yost Ice Arena on Friday, January 27, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Daryl Marshke / UM Photography
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
February 09, 2023 03:39 PM
MINNEAPOLIS – A half-dozen Big Ten players were named to the watch list for the Tim Taylor Award on Thursday. Awarded by the Hockey Commissioners Association, the award is given annually to the top rookie in college hockey.

Among the 27 players designated, the conference’s six players named to the watch list include Michigan forward Adam Fantilli, Michigan State forward Karsen Dorwart, Minnesota forwards Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud, Ohio State forward Stephen Halliday and Wisconsin forward Cruz Lucius.

Currently Fantilli, Snuggerud and Cooley are the top three scorers in the conference with 45, 37 and 36 points, respectively. Dorwart, Halliday and Lucius all lead their respective teams offensively, with 25, 30 and 28 points respectively.

AJ5I5517.jpg
Minnesota forward Jimmy Snuggerud carried the puck up ice during the Gophers' 6-3 win at Michigan on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Julia Schachinger / Big Ten Network

Michigan forward Thomas Bordeleau in 2021 was the most recent Big Ten player to win the award, which is named after Yale’s long-time coach. Taylor, who died in 2013, coached the Bulldogs for 29 seasons and was Team USA’s coach at the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillihammer, Norway.

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
