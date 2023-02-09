Big Ten six-pack named to national rookie of the year award watch list

MINNEAPOLIS – A half-dozen Big Ten players were named to the watch list for the Tim Taylor Award on Thursday. Awarded by the Hockey Commissioners Association, the award is given annually to the top rookie in college hockey.

Among the 27 players designated, the conference’s six players named to the watch list include Michigan forward Adam Fantilli, Michigan State forward Karsen Dorwart, Minnesota forwards Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud, Ohio State forward Stephen Halliday and Wisconsin forward Cruz Lucius.

Currently Fantilli, Snuggerud and Cooley are the top three scorers in the conference with 45, 37 and 36 points, respectively. Dorwart, Halliday and Lucius all lead their respective teams offensively, with 25, 30 and 28 points respectively.

Minnesota forward Jimmy Snuggerud carried the puck up ice during the Gophers' 6-3 win at Michigan on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor, Mich. Julia Schachinger / Big Ten Network

Michigan forward Thomas Bordeleau in 2021 was the most recent Big Ten player to win the award, which is named after Yale’s long-time coach. Taylor, who died in 2013, coached the Bulldogs for 29 seasons and was Team USA’s coach at the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillihammer, Norway.