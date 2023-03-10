Sponsored By
Men's College BIG 10

Big Ten Notebook: Gophers' regular season dominance of Michigan State means little come playoff time

The Spartans were 0-4 vs. Minnesota in the regular season, but coming off the high of their first playoff series win, they are optimistic that a 60-minute effort in the playoffs could work.

Michigan State vs Minnesota
Minnesota forward Matthew Knies carried the puck while Michigan State's Miroslav Mucha gave chase in the second period of a game between the Gophers and Spartans on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
Eric Miller / Gopher Sports
Jess Myers
Jess Myers
March 09, 2023 07:33 PM

MINNEAPOLIS – It would be understandable if Minnesota Gophers fans got a little excited when they saw Michigan State would be their team’s opponent for the conference semifinal game on Saturday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

After falling in their playoff opener at Notre Dame, the Spartans won their first two Big Ten playoff games, ever, on Saturday and Sunday, advancing to a date with the Gophers, with the winner of that one advancing to the conference title game.

The Gophers had their way with Michigan State in the regular season, winning all four of their meetings by a combined score of 25-6, including two of Justen Close’s shutouts. And at 8 p.m. Saturday night, none of that will matter at all to the Gophers’ coach.

“New slate. Doesn’t matter. I wish I could tell you that it does, but it doesn’t matter,” Bob Motzko said in his weekly meeting with the media.

Even after coming off the high of that first playoff win, first-year Spartans coach Adam Nightingale knows what they will be up against in Minneapolis.

“They’re the class of our league, and it’s a really good league,” Nightingale said. “Our focus is going to be on us and I can tell you we’re going to go out there and play our best. We’re going to play hard, we’re going to play team hockey and we’re excited for it.”

And even in the four losses to the Gophers, he found things to like.

“There were stretches where I thought we played really good against them,” said Nightingale, who coached Gophers stars Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud last season with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program. “We’ve got to find a way to do that for 60 minutes. They’re a team that, up front, they don’t need many chances to make them pay.”

While they have won their past 13 head-to-head meetings with the Spartans, players like senior forward Jaxon Nelson recall a conference playoff game two years ago in South Bend, Ind., where the last-place Spartans led until the final minutes of regulation, before a late tying goal and an overtime winner allowed Minnesota to escape, and eventually win the 2021 Big Ten tournament.

“We have to play our hardest and we have to try to end their season, which is going to be really hard,” Nelson said. “They’re a tough team. We played them my sophomore year when they weren’t that great of a team, but they gave us a run and we ended up going to overtime, so they’re going to fight hard.”

For Nightingale’s part, when he met the media on Monday, he noted that it was the Spartans’ day off, and 18 players had shown up to Munn Ice Arena to skate anyway. He has stressed constant improvement on his team, and expects the Gophers will see a different team in green and white than the one they handled so thoroughly in the regular season.

“We’re not a team that thinks we’ve arrived,” said the Spartans coach. “We want to keep building.”

The Spartans needed to win two games at Notre Dame last weekend to keep their season alive. Currently sitting 16th in the PairWise, they face the same desperation on Saturday, as a loss to the Gophers will most likely mean they are done for 2022-23.

