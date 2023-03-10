Big Ten Notebook: Gophers' regular season dominance of Michigan State means little come playoff time

MINNEAPOLIS – It would be understandable if Minnesota Gophers fans got a little excited when they saw Michigan State would be their team’s opponent for the conference semifinal game on Saturday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

After falling in their playoff opener at Notre Dame, the Spartans won their first two Big Ten playoff games, ever, on Saturday and Sunday, advancing to a date with the Gophers, with the winner of that one advancing to the conference title game.

The Gophers had their way with Michigan State in the regular season, winning all four of their meetings by a combined score of 25-6, including two of Justen Close’s shutouts. And at 8 p.m. Saturday night, none of that will matter at all to the Gophers’ coach.

“New slate. Doesn’t matter. I wish I could tell you that it does, but it doesn’t matter,” Bob Motzko said in his weekly meeting with the media.

Even after coming off the high of that first playoff win, first-year Spartans coach Adam Nightingale knows what they will be up against in Minneapolis.

“They’re the class of our league, and it’s a really good league,” Nightingale said. “Our focus is going to be on us and I can tell you we’re going to go out there and play our best. We’re going to play hard, we’re going to play team hockey and we’re excited for it.”

And even in the four losses to the Gophers, he found things to like.

“There were stretches where I thought we played really good against them,” said Nightingale, who coached Gophers stars Logan Cooley and Jimmy Snuggerud last season with USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program. “We’ve got to find a way to do that for 60 minutes. They’re a team that, up front, they don’t need many chances to make them pay.”

While they have won their past 13 head-to-head meetings with the Spartans, players like senior forward Jaxon Nelson recall a conference playoff game two years ago in South Bend, Ind., where the last-place Spartans led until the final minutes of regulation, before a late tying goal and an overtime winner allowed Minnesota to escape, and eventually win the 2021 Big Ten tournament.

“We have to play our hardest and we have to try to end their season, which is going to be really hard,” Nelson said. “They’re a tough team. We played them my sophomore year when they weren’t that great of a team, but they gave us a run and we ended up going to overtime, so they’re going to fight hard.”

For Nightingale’s part, when he met the media on Monday, he noted that it was the Spartans’ day off, and 18 players had shown up to Munn Ice Arena to skate anyway. He has stressed constant improvement on his team, and expects the Gophers will see a different team in green and white than the one they handled so thoroughly in the regular season.

Adam Nightingale, who has led Michigan State into the Big Ten semifinals in his first year at the helm, has been named one of three finalists for Big Ten Coach of the Year. pic.twitter.com/a3GRgdZwUw — Michigan State Hockey (@MSU_Hockey) March 8, 2023

“We’re not a team that thinks we’ve arrived,” said the Spartans coach. “We want to keep building.”

The Spartans needed to win two games at Notre Dame last weekend to keep their season alive. Currently sitting 16th in the PairWise, they face the same desperation on Saturday, as a loss to the Gophers will most likely mean they are done for 2022-23.

Waiting. And then, more waiting

By the time the puck drops on Saturday night, it will be more than two full weeks since the Gophers have played a game. Motzko has made his desire for an eighth (and ninth, and tenth) team in the Big Ten hockey conference, to avoid the first-round bye, but for now, he and his team have tried to make the best of the down time.

Last weekend, while the conference’s other six teams were playing, Motzko and the Gophers traveled to Rochester, Minn., for a pair of practices, an overnight stay and a team scrimmage played before a large, enthusiastic crowd.

Still, in the words of Tom Petty, the waiting is the hardest part.

“We can’t get the puck to drop quick enough. You don’t want to be sitting, but we have no choice,” Motzko said. “We’re trying to do things to keep going, but let’s just get to Saturday … We just want to play.”

With an odd number of teams in the Big Ten, the opening weekend bye is meant as a reward for the conference’s regular season winner. The past two years, it has not felt like a reward for the Gophers, who have looked rusty when coming off breaks this season.

“It’s awful,” Motzko said. “We just want to play. We just want another team to show up here and start playing. That’s the truth of it.”

The coach admitted he filled some of the down time by taking a first-hand look at one of the great Minnesota events, and spent some time at the State Hockey Tournament’s Class A games on Wednesday. Still, the coach’s patience has completely disappeared.

“This two weeks has felt like a month and a half, so we can’t wait for Saturday,” he said.

Injury update: two steps forward, one step back

Freshman defenseman Ryan Chesley was a full participant in the Gophers’ most recent practice, and there is optimism he can return from the upper body injury that has kept the Washington Capitals’ draft pick out of the lineup since he was hurt in a Feb. 11 loss at Wisconsin.

Another defenseman, senior Jackson LaCombe, practiced this week after missing the Gophers last series with a lower body injury. Motzko said LaCombe remains day-to-day. Those are the bits of good news. But there was also a notable absence at practice among the defensive corps.

Gophers’ captain Brock Faber has been isolated from the team all week due to an illness, Motzko said, and the status of the Big Ten defensive player of the year finalist is unknown for this weekend.

“We hope to get him back,” Motzko said. Faber was also injured in that Feb. 11 loss at Wisconsin and missed the Gophers’ next two games, but returned for the regular season-ending sweep of Ohio State.

Feeling for a former foe

For most Gophers and most Gophers fans, there’s nothing they enjoy more than a win over neighborhood arch rival Wisconsin. Motzko and his staff have certainly had their share of game wins and recruiting wins versus the Badgers in recent years. And even with all of that on-ice animosity, Motzko said it was difficult to see Badgers head coach Tony Granato and assistant coach Mark Osiecki fired this week.

“It’s terrible. In the five years I’ve been here, I’ve become really good friends with Tony,” Motzko said. “I know Gophers and Wisconsin aren’t supposed to like each other, but it was hard … Tony is a true gentleman and really is a good friend of mine, so it is hard to see that happen right now.”

Granato and Osiecki were dismissed on Monday. In seven seasons as the head coach at his alma mater, Granato’s teams were above .500 twice, and won the 2021 Big Ten regular season title.

“It’s the ugly part of our business,” Motzko said.