SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College | BIG 10
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Before heading into hibernation, Logan Cooley plays the hero in Gophers' OT win over Huskies

Playing his fourth game in five days, Minnesota Gophers star rookie Logan Cooley had just enough left in the tank to score the overtime winner as his team salvaged a split with St. Cloud State.

2023010818-03-561814.jpg
Logan Cooley (Minnesota - 92) scores the game winning goal in overtime versus St. Cloud State on January 8, 2023 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
Jim Rosvold / The Rink Live
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
January 08, 2023 06:49 PM
Share

MINNEAPOLIS — It is bears, not gophers, that tend to hibernate in the winter months. But after winning a bronze medal at the World Junior tournament this past week, then rushing back to Minnesota for a pair of games versus St. Cloud State, then scoring the overtime winner to beat the Huskies on Sunday, Minnesota Gophers star rookie Logan Cooley said he will be settling in for a long winter’s nap sometime soon.

He has definitely earned it.

In the rematch of this two-game, nonconference series between neighborhood rivals, Cooley set up a goal by linemate Matthew Knies in the third period, then — with the puck on his stick in overtime — waited and waited and waited until Huskies goalie Jaxon Castor was down and had left a good portion of the goal undefended to pop the game-winner into the upper-right corner.

The end result was a 2-1 win by the Gophers, and a split of their weekend series. The Huskies won 3-0 in St. Cloud on Saturday night.

“I didn’t want it to go to overtime, because I couldn’t even feel my legs anymore,” Cooley joked, admitting that fatigue was a factor as he was playing his fourth game in five days, counting the World Juniors semifinal loss to Canada on Wednesday, the bronze medal win over Sweden (in overtime) on Thursday, the travel back to Minnesota from eastern Canada on Friday, the loss to the Huskies on Saturday and the win on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Justen Close had 21 saves in the win, as the Gophers improved to 16-6-0 overall. Chase Brand had the lone goal for the Huskies (15-5-0) who got 28 saves from Castor.

“Jaxon played really well,” Huskies coach Brett Larson said, after Castor blanked the Gophers on Saturday and frustrated them for long stretches on Sunday. “He gave us a chance all weekend. When we needed him to stand up, he stood up big, and that was huge for us.”

The win capped off a week full of challenges off the ice for the Gophers, who not only needed to rely on the goodwill of the travel gods to get four players — Cooley, Jimmy Snuggerud, Luke Mittelstadt and Ryan Chesley — back from the international tournament, but had their schedule rearranged by the snow that hit the Twin Cities, and had eight players sickened with what they suspect was food poisoning.

“With what happened to us this week, it affected our game but it didn’t affect how hard we played,” said Gophers coach Bob Motzko. “We had eight guys down with, we think, food poisoning. No excuse, that’s why I’m mentioning it because our guys just sucked it up … Adversity, you’ve got to handle it, and I give our guys a ton of credit.”

As for Cooley’s need for some rest, Motzko said that he plans to lock up the equipment of all four World Juniors players for the next day or two to make sure they take time to recover.

2023010817-39-021712.jpg
Chase Brand (St. Cloud State - 27) celebrates after tying the game 1-1 in the third period versus the Minnesota Gophers on January 8, 2023 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
Jim Rosvold / The Rink Live

See you again in the spring, maybe

There was talk this week by both coaches about making sure this in-state rivalry continues. Large, raucous crowds were on hand in both St. Cloud and Minneapolis, and with two offensively gifted teams playing on the larger Olympic-size ice sheet, some expected a run-and-gun set of games.

Instead, they played the lock-down defensive hockey where every inch of ice is a battle that is more commonly seen in March and April, during the NCAA tournament. With Larson leading the Huskies to the NCAA title game in 2021, and Motzko taking the Gophers to the NCAA Frozen Four last spring, both coaches know how to win that style of game. And both contended that what they saw over nearly 125 minutes this weekend was almost prep work for the kind of games they expect to play when the college hockey field is whittled down to 16 teams.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Two teams defended really well and didn’t give up much. I think because both teams skate so well, there’s not a lot of room out there … It was almost like a playoff-type feel,” Larson said. “If both teams play like that, they’re going to have a chance.”

Motzko noted that unlike the NHL, where teams play best-of-seven series in the playoffs, the NCAA postseason is a one-and-done affair, and weekends like this one are important lessons in that brand of hockey for his freshmen who weren’t part of the playoff run in 2022.

“You’ve got to be ready to play games like that. They play a stingy defensive game now … They’ve got guys that can hurt you,” Motzko said, praising his total team defensive effort. “We really held them to not much all weekend, and they held us to not much all weekend.”

It is worth noting that prior to the 2022 Frozen Four, Minnesota’s last time playing games in April came in 2014, when they reached the Frozen Four in Philadelphia by beating the Huskies — then coached by Motzko — in a regional final in St. Paul.

2023010817-08-211511.jpg
St. Cloud State forward Adam Ingram worked the puck around a challenge from Minnesota Gophers defender Ryan Chesley during the second period on January 8, 2023 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
Jim Rosvold / The Rink Live

Extra Pucks

Healthy scratches for the Gophers on Sunday included forwards Garrett Pinoniemi and Colin Schmidt, and defensemen Matt Staudacher and Carl Fish.

The Gophers most recent NCAA title team, which defeated Michigan and New Hampshire in Buffalo to claim the 2003 national championship, was honored between the second and third periods. Coach Don Lucia and Bob Motzko, who was a Gophers assistant coach 20 years ago, were recognized on the ice along with most of the team’s players.

The Gophers return to Big Ten play next weekend on the road with a Friday-Saturday series at Notre Dame. Minnesota swept the Fighting Irish in early November in Minneapolis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sunday’s announced attendance of 10,192 was the Gophers third game of the season with 10,000 or more tickets sold. Their two games with North Dakota in October were also attended by 10,000-plus.

READ MORE MINNESOTA GOPHERS COVERAGE:
2023010720-29-460595 (1).jpg
NCHC
Jaxon Castor, No. 4 SCSU shut out No. 1/3 Minnesota in front of sold-out crowd
Huskies get a goal from Aidan Spellacy and two goals in last minute to win Game 1 of nonconference series
January 07, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
KJH_3351.JPG
WCHA
Shutout streak ends versus Merrimack, but Gophers women keep winning in 2023
An outburst of four goals in 77 seconds allowed the Minnesota Gophers to shake off the post-holiday rust and pull away from Merrimack in a lopsided third period on Friday.
January 06, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Text that reads "The Rink Live Podcast" on a light blue background
Inside TRL
Pat Micheletti previews Gophers vs. Huskies, Spartans vs. Buckeyes, shares Iron Range hockey stories
Color commentator discusses some key matchups in men's hockey this weekend on The Rink Live podcast
January 06, 2023 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
St Cloud vs Minnesota
BIG 10
Neighborhood rivalries will live on, pledges Bob Motzko in advance of Gophers-Huskies series
While the future schedule is not set and contracts are not finalized, the Minnesota Gophers are committed to playing the five other D-I programs in the state, and North Dakota, going forward.
January 05, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
JRW_0174.jpg
WCHA
Gophers women's hockey legend promoted to associate head coach
After successful head coaching stints at the high school and Division III college levels, Natalie Darwitz returned to her alma mater in 2021 as a key member of Brad Frost's coaching staff.
January 05, 2023 04:22 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
010423.S.BP.BSUMHKY Beavers.jpg
BIG 10
No. 1 Minnesota edges Bemidji State with late goal in festive, sold-out exhibition
“It was a fun game,” Bemidji State head coach Tom Serratore said. “It was fun playing Minnesota. I thought it was great entertainment for our fans."
December 31, 2022 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
IMG-1228.jpeg
BIG 10
Gophers' impromptu 'Legends Tour' up north brings them face-to-face with the program's biggest star
Going a few hours out of their way on the road to Bemidji State, current members of the Minnesota Gophers got to meet the program's most legendary player and see a few classic Iron Range rinks.
December 31, 2022 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
BWR09885.JPG
BIG 10
Departures, arrivals, banners and drama were all part of 2022 for the Minnesota Gophers
A look back at a dozen or so of the defining moments of the past 12 months for the Gophers men's hockey team, which enters 2023 with high hopes and high expectations.
December 30, 2022 11:58 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
BY7A8095.jpg
BIG 10
Current and future Gophers stand out in exhibition win over US National U-18s
Future Gophers forward Oliver Moore had a goal and an assist for Team USA, which made a push but came up short vs. Minnesota in an exhibition game, played with an enthusiastic crowd on hand.
December 29, 2022 06:11 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Gophers vs Penn State_1603.jpg
BIG 10
Exhibitions provide chance for Gophers to find game shape, so their elevator keeps punching higher floors
Their return to games that count is still a week-plus away, so the Minnesota Gophers want to use a pair of exhibition games to shake off some rust and pick up where they left off.
December 28, 2022 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Nevers.JPG
BIG 10
Loving life at ice level, Mason Nevers provides the brains that make the Minnesota Gophers' second line go
In less than three seasons of college hockey, the Edina product has gone from being a healthy scratch some nights to playing a vital offensive role on the Minnesota Gophers second line.
December 24, 2022 01:59 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
11_05_22_ Wisconsin V Michigan State Hockey
BIG 10
Big Ten Notebook: Spartans battling foes on the ice, and raising cancer awareness off the ice
A month-long effort by the Michigan State hockey program netted more than $20K for the cancer fight. Also, a renewed women's hockey push at Michigan, and a new era for the Great Lakes Invitational.
December 23, 2022 02:45 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers

Minnesota 2, St. Cloud State 1, OT

Minnesota 0-0-1-1—2

St. Cloud State 0-0-1-0—1

First period — No scoring. Penalties — Jimmy Snuggerud, MN (high sticking), 0:26; Jack Peart, SC (hooking), 2:53; Jackson LaCombe, MN (holding), 17:14; Bryce Brodzinski, MN (slashing), 19:54.

Second period — No scoring. Penalties — None.

Third period — 1. MN, Matthew Knies 12 (Logan Cooley, Snuggerud), 2:55, (PP). 2. SC, Chase Brand 2 (Brendan Bushy, Dylan Anhorn), 7:56. Penalties — Jami Krannila, SC (slashing), 1:06; Bushy, SC (slashing), 5:47.

Overtime — 3. MN, Cooley 11 (Brock Faber), 4:42. Penalties — None.

Shots on goal — MN 5-9-12-4—30, SC 4-7-11-0—22. Goalies — Justen Close, MN (22 shots-21 saves); Jaxon Castor, SC (30-28). Power plays — MN 1-of-3, SC 0-of-3. Referees — Brian Aaron, Brett DesRosiers. Linesmen – Samuel Shikowsky, Nicholas Bradshaw. Attendance – 10,192.

Related Topics: MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERSBIG TEN HOCKEYTHE RINK LIVETRL NEWSLETTERST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
What to read next
NCAA Men's Hockey 2023: Lindenwood v North Dakota JAN 07
NCHC
UND sweeps Lindenwood behind Tyler Kleven's four-goal weekend
The Fighting Hawks junior defender scored two more goals Saturday as his team extended its unbeaten streak to four games.
January 07, 2023 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
college men play hockey
NCHC
Bulldogs power play, once given a chance, strikes twice in victory over Bemidji State
The Beavers went four-plus periods without being called for a penalty in the series. UMD made BSU pay once the Beavers were sent to the penalty box.
January 07, 2023 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
NCAA Men's Hockey 2023: Lindenwood v North Dakota JAN 06
NCHC
Tyler Kleven's power-play goals lead UND past Lindenwood
The Fighting Hawks rallied past the Lions to extend their unbeaten streak to three games.
January 07, 2023 12:27 AM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman
011123.S.BP.BSUMHKY Kaden Pickering.jpg
CCHA
Kaden Pickering's tip gives Beavers lead, but UMD steals tie with late goal
“It was a tight hockey game,” Bemidji State head coach Tom Serratore said. “There wasn’t any easy ice. And I thought their battle level, their compete level was the best that we’ve seen this year.”
January 06, 2023 11:28 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock