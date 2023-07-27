Sponsored By
Arizona Coyotes hinting that a Logan Cooley signing is coming soon

In May, the Minnesota Gophers star forward announced his intent to return for a second college season, but earlier this month hinted that he was putting more thought into that decision.

Minnesota forward Logan Cooley (92) skates against Michigan State defenseman David Gucciardi (7) during the Big Ten semifinal at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Minneapolis.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 8:59 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — In Phoenix and environs, the temperature has topped 110 Fahrenheit every day in July, setting hot weather records even for a place widely known as the Valley of the Sun. So when the Arizona Coyotes put up a social media post on Wednesday saying it was “sunny with a chance of 92 today,” it was clear that they weren’t talking about the weather.

That was about the time that Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports posted that there was momentum toward Logan Cooley — the Coyotes draft pick who wears No. 92 for the Minnesota Gophers — signing an entry level contract with the NHL club, rather than returning for his sophomore season with the Gophers, as he had previous planned.

After much speculation about his future, Cooley announced his plans for a second season in maroon and gold in May, admitting that the Coyotes uncertain situation surrounding their arena and their long-term viability in Arizona played a role in his decision to take another run at a NCAA title with the Gophers.

The Coyotes have struggled with ticket sales and with their arena situation off and on since moving to the desert from Winnipeg in the late 1990s. They are currently playing in the 4,800-seat Mullett Arena, on the Arizona State University campus, while working to get a new NHL-size facility built. In the spring, voters in the suburb of Tempe rejected a plan that would have allowed the construction of a new arena and entertainment district between the ASU campus and Sky Harbor Airport.

“I was kind of leaning toward going, but I think also at the same point, they’re both great options,” said Cooley, in a Zoom call with reporters after his May announcement to return. “Either way, if (the vote) went through or it didn’t, in the back of my head I still feel like I have a lot left to do in college hockey.”

But in late June, he traveled to Scottsdale, Arizona, to attend Coyotes development camp, and for the first time Cooley hinted that he was putting additional consideration into his decision to return to Minnesota.

“For right now, I’m on track for going back and helping Minnesota win a national championship and continuing to grow my game,” he said. “But I’m still gonna evaluate some things. I don’t want the media to go crazy thinking that I’m not going back to school, but there’s a little bit of thought to put into it.”

A source close to the Gophers program texted The Rink Live on Wednesday, after the Coyotes’ social media post, to say that Cooley had contacted at least one current Gopher to confirm that he expected to sign instead of returning to campus. Text messages to Cooley and to the Gophers hockey office were not immediately returned, and after posting an image of the No. 92 made with cactus emojis at noon, Arizona time, the Coyotes had no further posts regarding the player they picked third overall in the 2022 NHL Draft.

Cooley, 19, led the Gophers offensively with 22 goals and 38 assists in 39 games as a freshman and was named USA Hockey’s national College Player of the Year. Having lost just one forward — Matthew Knies — early from their 2022-23 team that lost the national title game in overtime, Gophers coach Bob Motzko was set to have 87 percent of his forward scoring return for next season. If Cooley departs, that number drops to 68 percent.

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
