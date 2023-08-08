Sponsored By
Men's College BIG 10

An early look at the 2023-24 Penn State roster

The Nittany Lions got an NCAA playoff victory and were within an overtime goal of their first Frozen Four trip. They start the new season with holes to fill on offense, and defensive experience.

KirwanRyan2.jpg
Penn State's Ryan Kirwan (11) celebrated a goal during a 5-2 win over Canisus on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at Pegula Ice Arena in State College, Pa.
Mark Selders / Penn State Athletics
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 4:19 PM

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – If you’ve ever watched a movie that started strong, sagged in the middle, then got really exciting at the final few minutes, only to have a disappointing ending, then you have an idea of what the 2022-23 season might have felt like for Penn State hockey fans.

All things considered, it was a pretty average regular season for the Nittany Lions, who started the season 9-0-0, then won just three of their last dozen games to finish as the sixth seed in the seven-team Big Ten. But things got really good again come NCAA playoff time. The Lions got their program’s third-ever invite to the 16-team field (with the caveat that in 2020, had the playoffs not been canceled due to the pandemic, Penn State had already won the conference title and qualified for the NCAA tourney).

In their NCAA opener, the Lions did what they historically have done, and scored goals by the truckload. After blasting past Michigan Tech 8-0, the Lions had a late lead versus Michigan in the Allentown Regional finale, before the Wolverines rallied late and won in overtime. The 22-16-1 overall record will be remembered most for the fact that Penn State was one shot away from the first Frozen Four trip in program history.

Gophers vs Penn State_1658.jpg
Penn State head coach Guy Gadowsky watches the action against the Minnesota Gophers in the second period Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Looking at the lineup coach Guy Gadowsky sent over the boards for that heartbreaker with the Wolverines compared to his current roster , it is worth noting that of the six forwards on the team’s top two lines, just one of them – junior left winger Danny Dzhaniyev – will be back in Hockey Valley this season. The team’s top four forwards from a year ago have either signed pro contracts (in the case of Kevin Wall, Ture Linden and Connor MacEachern) or departed via the transfer portal, like Connor McMenamin, who will skate for Minnesota Duluth in the coming season.

Lamppa1.JPG
Center Xander Lamppa (9) moved the puck for Penn State in a February 2023 game versus Minnesota at Pegula Ice Arena in State College, Pa.
Contributed / Penn State Athletics

Forward

Gadowsky, the only coach in Nittany Lions history and ever the optimist, sees “opportunities” rather than holes in his offense.

“We have some excellent players who probably didn’t get as many opportunities as they would’ve liked because they were playing behind people that were very successful, so I think there are a lot of opportunities at forward,”Gadowsky said. “We’re excited to see who takes advantage of that.”

Like most coaches, Gadowsky isn’t putting tentative line charts together just yet, but it is obvious to look at a veteran player like Xander Lamppa – the team’s top-scoring forward that is back for 2023-24 – and envision the Rochester, Minn., product in a top-line center role.

“We want to see how everyone works and how they fit together, but you certainly have notions going into it,” Gadowsky admitted. “With (Lamppa) specifically, he’s come a long, long way as a player, as an athlete and as a leader, so he is poised to be a guy that can take that role, with what he does on the ice and what he’s doing off the ice as well.”

Chase McLane, a senior center, played in 20 of the Lions’ 39 games last season after battling back from a serious knee injury suffered in February 2022, and Gadowsky looks for him to keep making strides as well. McLane’s highlight-reel play last season was a glass-shattering hit on Minnesota star Logan Cooley during a game in Minneapolis.

The team brought in seven newcomers, including transfers from Vermont and Dartmouth. It’s worth noting that four of the new guys in blue and white are from the Keystone State, which has been an ongoing effort, retaining the best local talent. With most of the newbies coming from the USHL and lots of offense to replace, the coach admits that a few rookies may be thrust into important positions.

“They fit us well because they’re fast and very creative offensively,” Gadowsky said of the rookie class. “We lost a lot of goals, so the opportunity is open. And when we talk about meeting those opportunities, certainly the staff isn’t looking past the freshmen. I know it’s a big jump, but they’re all very exciting players. It will be fun to watch.”

BergerChristian2.JPG
Senior defenseman Christian Berger is the top returning scorer for Penn State in the 2023-24 season, after putting up five goals and 15 assists in 39 games as a a junior.
Contributed / Penn State Athletics

Defense

For a program that has always been offense-first under Gadowsky, the back end may be the Lions’ strong suit, at least initially. Two of the team’s three top returning scorers – Christian Berger and Jimmy Dowd, Jr. – are rearguards, and along with the departed Paul DeNaples, formed a rock-solid defensive group last season.

“We’re really comfortable with that group. We brought in three freshmen last year, and near the end of the year Carter Schade, Dylan Gratton and Jarod Crespo all made huge strides and were a really big part of the team, and Simon Mack was definitely playing his best hockey at the end of the year too,” Gadowsky said. “So Berger, Dowd and Paul (DeNaples) certainly played huge roles but when you talk about development, all of them really improved and we feel really good about our D core.”

The team’s two new faces on defense are graduate student Tanner Palocsik, who transferred from Dartmouth, and freshman Casey Aman, who is from Johnstown, Pa., but played in the BCHL last season.

11.4.m.ice.hockey.66.JPG
With the support of his school's renowned "Roar Zone" student section behind him, Penn State junior goalie Liam Souliere started the 2022-23 season with a 8-2-0 record.
Contributed / Penn State Athletics

Goalie

“What does it matter who Penn State plays in goal, when they score a half-dozen per game?” That accepted logic went out the window last season as Liam Souliere had what can only be considered a breakout season, starting 36 of the Lions’ 39 games with good numbers and a pair of shutouts. He and backup Noah Grannan return, so if you liked what you saw from the Penn State puck-stoppers, you will likely enjoy 2023-24.

“I thought Soulie was great, it was nice that Grannon got in and we like what we see from all three guys,” Gadowsky said. “They’re familiar with each other, they’re comfortable, there’s good internal competition and I like the way they interact, so I see all of them getting better as well.”

Penn State opens the coming season with a non-conference trip to New York’s North Country, visiting Clarkson and St. Lawrence on Oct. 13-14.

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
