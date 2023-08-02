Sponsored By
Men's College BIG 10

An early look at the 2023-24 Ohio State roster

At a program generally known for its defense, Steve Rohlik's 2023-24 Buckeyes may start with an offensive cornerstone as point-per-game forward Stephen Halliday returns for his sophomore season.

Burnside_Davis_Men's Hockey vs ND_111822 (176).jpg
Ohio State forward Davis Burnside flipped a pass over the stick of a Notre Dame defender on Friday, November 18, 2022 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.
Contributed / OSU Athletics
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 10:54 AM

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For a program that generally plays a defensive style, their NCAA playoff debut was an eye-opener for fans who had not seen Ohio State hockey previously. The Buckeyes blasted past Harvard 8-1 in the Bridgeport Regional, before falling to Quinnipiac — as seemingly every Big Ten team did at some point in March or April.

If Steve Rohlik’s teams are generally all about defense, the offseason was damaging with the early departures of sophomores Jakub Dobes — the goalie of record in all 40 of the Buckeyes’ games last season — and Mason Lohrei, the All-Big Ten second team blueliner. If Rohlik hopes to improve on last season’s 21-16-0 record and have a shot at playing in a Frozen Four in the coach’s hometown, the success of his 2023-24 roster may have to start with offense.

Forward

The bad news is that there are holes to fill, as top-line center Jake Wise and senior winger Tate Singleton have departed. The good news comes in the form of youth, with sophomores Davis Burnside and center Stephen Halliday return. In a year without names like Cooley and Fantilli playing in the Big Ten, Halliday would have been heralded as one of the conference’s top rookies. Instead, he will have to settle for having led Ohio State offensively and averaging a point per game.

Halliday_Stephen_Men's Hockey vs ND_111822 (31).jpg
After averaging a point per game for Ohio State as a freshman in 2022-23, forward Stephen Halliday opted to return to the Buckeyes for his sophomore season.
Contributed / Ohio State Athletics

“In this day and age, having difference-makers coming back is such a huge deal,” Rohlik said of Halliday’s return. “I think we saw a glimpse of what he can bring to the table. He had a lot of pieces around him but this would be a good year for him to step up even more, for sure.”

Late last eason, Wise was centering Cam Thiesing and Michael Gildon on the Buckeyes’ top line. Asked if it would make sense to slot Halliday there, as a set-up man for a finisher like Thiesing (who had a team-leading 15 goals as a sophomore), Rohlik said he’s generally not one to put that many offensive eggs in one basket.

I really think for us it’s not about one line and it never has been. That’s why we’ve been very, very competitive. To me, it’s finding the right mix for all four of our lines. That’s always been our go-to, and that’s what we’re going to try to do again.

If nothing else, the Buckeyes may already lead the Big Ten in geographic diversity, with players from 14 states (Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin), along with two Canadians and a Swede.

Dunlap_Joe_Men's Hockey vs ND_111822 (146).jpg
Buckeyes forward Joe Dunlap moved the puck up ice versus Notre Dame on November 18, 2022 at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.
Contributed / Ohio State Athletics

Defense

Lohrei signed with Boston at season’s end and played five games in the AHL. The Buckeyes’ other top defenseman from a year ago, sophomore Cole McWard, signed as a free agent with Vancouver and played five NHL games in April.

While those are big losses, Rohlik says it is part of the system, putting players in a position development-wise where they have opportunities to sign and move on. And their departures also open up opportunities for the next Buckeyes in line.

“We’ve got a lot of talent. The fun part will be putting it together, but I do like the group we have,” Rohlik said of his blue line, which will likely be anchored by Scooter Brickey, who will play a fifth season of college hockey in 2023-24, after three years at Western Michigan and last season at OSU.

Brickey, at 6-foot-4, is a free agent and a pro prospect who went to the Winnipeg Jets development camp over the summer.

“He’s an older kid who’s been around college hockey. He’s been here all summer working out and going to school, and Scooter’s been a really good leader and a really good voice,” Rohlik said. “He’s been working awfully hard to come back and be thrust into a leadership role.”

Elsewhere on the back end, the Buckeyes will be young, with two of their regular defenders from last season transferring. They have added some experience in Mason Klee, who will play his final season of college hockey at OSU after four years on the RPI blue line, and Damien Carfagna, a member of the Sioux City USHL title team who skated for New Hampshire last season.

Ohio State Mens Hockey
Ohio State men's hockey coach Steve Rohlik offered advice to his Buckeyes in a home game versus Michigan on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.
Jay LaPrete / OSU Athletics

Goalie

The primary puck-stopping role is wide open, with one returner in Reilly Herbst, and two newcomers arriving from the west and the east. Kristoffer Eberly is a small town kid from outside Detroit with 6-4 size, and won 25 games for Green Bay in the USHL last season. He will compete for minutes with Logan Terness, a British Columbia native who played the last two seasons at Connecticut before joining the Buckeyes via the transfer portal.

“That’s another spot where guys are coming in to get opportunities. Eberly had a really good year in Green Bay,” Rohlik said. “We were fortunate to get a guy like Logan who’s got really good college experience, and we’ve got Reilly coming back. It’s going to be really competitive, which is what you want.”

The Buckeyes open the 2023-24 season on the road on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Mercyhurst.

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
