An early look at the 2023-24 Notre Dame roster

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — There’s a kind of “bad news/good news” situation at work in that region of the country known by the locals as “Michiana” when it comes to putting together the 2023-24 hockey roster for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The bad news is that head coach Jeff Jackson is looking to replace the offense of three of the team’s top five scorers from a season ago, when the Irish went 16-16-5, and bowed out of the Big Ten tournament in the opening round, failing to make the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015 (not counting the 2020 season, when the tourney was canceled due to the pandemic).

The good news, if you want to call it that, is there’s not an abundance of offense that needs to be replaced. Jackson’s teams have always been defense-first, but even he admits that the 85 goals they scored last season – which was seventh in the seven-team conference – were not enough. Chayse Primeau, the Omaha transfer who signed a pro contract and played six games in the ECHL after the Irish season concluded, led the team in goals with eight in 2022-23.

Forwards

“We need to score more,” Jackson told The Rink Live, looking at a roster for the coming season that includes a few nice additions in terms of putting pucks in the net. Notre Dame freshmen Danny Nelson and Cole Knuble both heard their names called on day two of the 2023 NHL Draft. Nelson, a center from Minnesota, went to the New York Islanders in round two. Knuble, a center who is from Michigan and was a key part of the Fargo Force run to the USHL regular season title, went to the Philadelphia Flyers in round four.

In thinking about his lines for the season to come, Jackson admitted one challenge he faces is how to give players like Nelson, Knuble and Brennan Ali – who played wing and center for Lincoln in the USHL last season – a chance to adjust to the pace of college hockey while playing in the middle, which is one of the more demanding positions in the game.

“The young guys who are centermen coming in are going to be critical,” Jackson said. “It’s always more challenging to put a freshman at center in a real big role early on. So I’ve got to see where Cole and Danny Nelson are, and even Brennan Ali, who has probably played center most of his career and played wing last year. Those three guys are going to be true freshmen and I have to see if they’re all going to play center. That’s going to probably determine line combinations more than anything.”

Defense

Bentley transfer Drew Bavaro is back for his senior season after playing the quarterback role on the Irish blue line last season. The most notable newcomers to Jackson’s defensive corps are freshman Paul Fischer, a Chicago-area player who went to the St. Louis Blues in the fifth round of the most recent draft, and Ryan Siedem , who hails from New Jersey and comes to Notre Dame for a graduate season after three years on the blue line at Harvard. Jackson is also high on Danny’s older brother Henry Nelson and what he will bring to the back end, but acknowledged that Bavaro’s veteran presence will be a key for their defense.

“Siedem has got some offense to him and Henry Nelson has some offense to his game, so we’ve got other guys who can contribute back there as well,” Jackson said, crediting Bavaro for a surge in the second half of the season as he got more and more used to Big Ten play. “But for me, more than likely Bavaro’s going to be the leader back there as a senior and hopefully he can continue to develop … It was a big step for him and in the second half there were times when I thought, ‘Wow, this guy’s going to be really good.’”

Notre Dame goalie Ryan Bischel battled Minnesota forward Matthew Knies and lots of heavy traffic throughout the Big Ten game between the Gophers and Irish on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis. Matt Krohn / Gopher Sports

Goaltending

The 97 goals Notre Dame allowed in 37 games last season was second-best in the Big Ten (Minnesota allowed 90 goals in 40 games) and that number was due at least in part to the presence of a veteran goaltender. Ryan Bischel, the former Fargo Force and Benilde-St. Margaret’s standout, played in all 37 games for the Irish last season, posting a .931 saves percentage.

“It was his time,” Jackson said, after Bischel had been the understudy to Dylan St. Cyr as a sophomore and to Matthew Galajda as a junior. “He could’ve probably been our starter the year before, but he always seemed to run into a little obstacle in his first few years. There was a concussion one year that put him back and then he got beat out by Dylan in the second half of that year. The year prior he was playing behind Cale Morris, which was a challenge, but he’s earned the opportunity.”

Backing up Bischel, who has returned for a graduate season after being named the conference’s goalie of the year in 2023, is Jack Williams, a sizable (6-foot-3) sophomore who saw action in two games as a rookie. Seniors Joshua Graziano – a transfer from Union – and Bryden Napoli, who was previously stopping pucks for Notre Dame’s club team, are next on the goalie depth chart.

The Irish are scheduled to open the 2023-24 season at home with a nonconference series versus Clarkson on Oct. 7-8.