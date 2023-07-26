Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Men's College BIG 10

An early look at the 2023-24 Michigan State roster

Last year the new faces were behind the Michigan State bench, as Adam Nightingale took over the program. This year the new faces will be on the bench and on the ice, with 15 new Spartans.

Muller cele BTN_MSU-MICH_MHKY_021023_00036.JPG
Michigan State forward Nicolas Muller, who led the Spartans offensively in the 2023-24 season, went down on one knee to celebrate a goal versus Michigan at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing, Mich., on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023.
Contributed / MSU Athletic Communications
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 8:29 AM

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A year ago the “new guys” for Michigan State hockey were behind the bench. Former Spartans forward Adam Nightingale took over his alma mater in May 2022 after Danton Cole was dismissed. Nightingale immediately got one of the game’s most renowned young assistants in Jared DeMichel, who had helped recruit the bulk of the 2021 UMass national title team.

The Spartans made strides in year one, finishing 18-18-2, winning a first round playoff series for the initial time in the new era of Big Ten hockey, and finishing maybe one quality win outside of a NCAA playoff invite, which would have been their first since 2012.

In year two of the Nightingale era, the “new guys” will be either on the bench or on the ice. This week, Michigan State announced a whopping 15 new faces on its official roster , set to pull those iconic green and white sweaters over their heads in 2023-24. They’re not quite a freshman 15, arriving on the banks of the Red Cedar either as rookies or via transfer.

“We had 10 seniors and then a few guys transferred. We weren’t going to bring in 15 freshmen so it was a combination of the portal and bringing guys in,” Nightingale told The Rink Live this week. “I think that’s the nature of the business. Anytime there’s a coaching change there’s movement, so we’re excited about the guys we’ve got.”

Nightingale isn’t exactly jotting down line combos just yet, but with his squad on campus working out and skating together already, there is a shared sense of purpose and a realization that the competition will be fierce for prime playing time with all of those new names at the revamped Munn Ice Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is an early look at the 2023-24 Spartans, starting in the crease.

AugustinePregame.jpg
Trey Augustine lost just once in regulation this season. The Michigan State commit came in at No. 3 among North American goaltenders in Central Scouting's final draft rankings.
Contributed / USA Hockey’s NTDP, Rena Laverty

Goalie

Dylan St. Cyr has moved on from the college ranks after five seasons with three teams, most recently the Spartans where he started all but one of their games last winter. Also gone is Pierce Charleson, who did admirable backup work for a few years. Senior Jon Mor returns. He did not see any game action in 2022-23.

If there is trepidation about throwing a freshman into the fire of Big Ten hockey, Nightingale doesn’t have it. He is adding two rookies from the state of Michigan to the goalie room – Luca Di Pasquo and Trey Augustine – the latter of which is looking to be a lifer in his home state, having been drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the second round last month.

Augustine was a standout at USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program and was originally committed to Michigan, before switching to the Spartans. While many have already dubbed Augustine the team’s opening night starter, Nightingale says nothing is promised to anyone just yet.

“We’ve got two freshmen and a senior. It’s an opportunity and no one has been told they’re the starter,” Nightingale said. “If you want the net, come in and grab the net. Both of the freshmen have a winning background and Mor is a great leader and a team guy, so we think that’s a position that will be highly competitive and a bright spot for our team.”

Nienhuis 02.04.23_MSU HOCKEY VS NORTREDAME_0258.JPG
Nash Nienhuis led all Michigan State defensemen in scoring during the 2023-24 season with four goals and 15 assists in 32 games.
Matthew Mitchell / MSU Athletic Communications

Defense

Three of the Spartans’ top-producing defenders return in senior Nash Nienhuis, sophomore Matt Basgall and junior David Gucciardi. That’s a good place to start.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nash is a really smart player, competitive player and a leader,” Nightingale said. “In the middle of the season, when we really got in the thick of the Big Ten schedule and we dropped some games, Nash was hurt that whole time and we really felt his loss. Having him back, healthy and ready to go is a good thing.”

MORE BIG TEN COVERAGE:
11112022_HKY_Michigan_0400.jpg
BIG 10
Cashing in from Compton, former Irish skaters Nick Leivermann, Jack Adams ink pro contracts
Both players who were graduate students at Notre Dame last season will skate in the Washington Capitals' minor league system after Leivermann signed a AHL deal and Adams signed to play in the ECHL.
4d ago
 · 
By  Jess Myers
10162022_HKY_NMU_1181__.jpg
BIG 10
An early look at the 2023-24 Notre Dame roster
The Irish have traditionally played a defense-first style under head coach Jeff Jackson, but even he acknowledges a need to score more goals as Notre Dame seeks a return to the NCAA tourney.
Jul 18
 · 
By  Jess Myers
IHM23-Minnesota(B1G-Champ)D1
BIG 10
Michigan thinks defense, adding Mathew Deschamps and Kevin Reiter to coaching staff
Heading into his second season as the Wolverines head coach, Brandon Naurato also promoted Rob Rassey to associate head coach and named Evan Hall as the program's hockey operations director.
Jul 17
 · 
By  Jess Myers
2023 Frozen Four Semifinal - Boston University vs. Minnesota
BIG 10
Blues prospect Jimmy Snuggerud returns to Golden Gophers with a mission
The prize is the Frozen Four in St. Paul and a chance for the Minnesota-born Snuggerud to play in Minnesota for the state's flagship school.
Jul 15
 · 
By  Matthew DeFranks / St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Clark_Jimmy4.jpeg
BIG 10
Future Gophers forward Jimmy Clark finds a ready-made mentor at his first Wild Dev Camp
As a kid growing up in the Twin Cities suburbs, Jimmy Clark would marvel at the things Sammy Walker did on the hockey rink for the Edina Hornets. At Clark's first pro Dev Camp, he roomed with Walker.
Jul 13
 · 
By  Jess Myers
JJanicke.jpeg
BIG 10
NHL Development Camps feature 102 players from Big Ten programs
There were 22 players who either played for Michigan, currently skate for the Wolverines or will wear maize and blue in the future, among 100 from the Big Ten that got a taste of NHL life recently.
Jul 11
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Guenin_Nate_102104vMiami3.jpg
BIG 10
Buckeyes, Badgers, Nittany Lions add familiar names in assistant coach roles
New NCAA rules allowing for expanded coaching staffs mean a former Buckeye and a former Nittany Lion coming home, and another MSU Mankato connection at Wisconsin.
Jul 11
 · 
By  Jess Myers
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
BIG 10
Logan Cooley confirms 2023-24 will be his final Gophers hockey season, with a small caveat
While attending his second NHL development camp in Arizona, Cooley said he is planning to return for a second Minnesota Gophers season, but plans to turn professional sometime in 2024.
Jul 5
 · 
By  Jess Myers
NHL: NHL Draft
BIG 10
Number of NHL draft picks on Wisconsin's roster will be a 30-year high
There will be nine forwards and four defensemen with NHL logos next to their names on Badgers line charts this season.
Jul 3
 · 
By  Todd D. Milewski / The Wisconsin State Journal
Bob Motzko Gophers vs Penn State_0944.jpg
BIG 10
Gophers coach Bob Motzko previews Oliver Moore, discusses Logan Cooley's volcano and more
University of Minnesota men's coach joins The Rink Live podcast to discuss the NHL Draft, last season, looking ahead to the coming season
Jun 30
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Add to that the brains of Basgall and Gucciardi’s elite skating, and the Spartans have a veteran core to which they will add a freshman who is already being talked about as a top 10 NHL draft pick next summer.

Artsiom Levshunov is from Belarus, but comes to the green and white via Green Bay, where he made the USHL all-rookie team in his lone season with the Gamblers. He was a late and very welcome addition to the MSU roster.

“We’re super fortunate to get him. It just came about that he decided he wanted to go to college, we got a call and we were on his list of schools,” Nightingale said of Levshunov’s late July decision to become a Spartan. “What I liked is it’s not like he came here and saw the rink and decided to come. He saw the improvement in our team and the opportunity to come in and make a difference, so we’re excited to have him.”

Maxim Strbak Buffalo 2.JPG
While Maxim Strbak isn’t the biggest defenseman on the planet, he stands at 6-foot-2 and isn’t afraid to use his body. Size was the theme of Buffalo’s draft haul this year. “We want really good, competitive hockey players that we think are gonna help us be a great team and a lot of these kids also happen to be pretty big, so that’s just kind of the way it fell,” general manager Kevyn Adams said.
Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

And he is not the only eastern European defenseman of note headed to East Lansing. Four picks after the Red Wings selected Augustine, the Buffalo Sabres used their second-round pick to call the name of Maxim Strbak, a talented Slovakian who skated for Sioux Falls in the USHL last season.

Forward

A handful of new MSU forwards joining a roster where six of the top seven point producers return. A few of the newbies have names already familiar to college hockey fans. For example, 2022 first rounder Isaac Howard spent his rookie season at Minnesota Duluth, before reuniting with Nightingale, who was his coach at the NTDP.

“He’s a finisher for sure. You look at his track record of scoring, and it’s a big jump to college. Last year he played in a really good league,” Nightingale said of Howard, who had six goals and 11 assists in 35 games for the Bulldogs as a freshman. “I’ve had a chance to coach Isaac before and when he’s at his best he’s tenacious, coming up with loose pucks and then his skill can take over. He practices really hard, trains really hard and he’s going to really add to our culture.”

USA NTDP U18 vs MSU
After coaching Team USA to a silver medal at the U18 World Championships in Germany, Adam Nightingale was named the new head hockey coach at Michigan State on May 3, 2022.
Rena Laverty / USA Hockey

NCHC fans will also recall Red Savage from his time at Miami, and will get used to him in green and white. And Reed Lebster, a Michigan native who played for DeMichel on that UMass national title team, returns to his home state for one final season of college hockey.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicolas Muller, the team’s leading scorer from past season, returns, as does two-thirds of the Spartans’ top line in Daniel Russell and Karsen Dorwart. But again, Nightingale stressed that in year two, nothing is going to be given until things are proven on the practice ice.

“One thing we talked about at the end of the season is I think competition is the greatest driver of development,” said Nightingale, who had his team put in an extra week of practice following a loss at Minnesota in the Big Ten tournament semifinals, just in case that NCAA tourney call came. “Our job as coaches is to try to go out and increase that pure competition. No one has been promised anything. If you want a spot, you’ve got to earn it.”

The Spartans are scheduled to open the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 7 at home versus Lake Superior State. Fans would be wise to grab a roster to keep all of the new names and numbers straight.

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
What to read next
New Comers
NHL
Connor Bedard, Oliver Moore are featured in a behind-the-scenes NHL draft special that premieres Friday
5d ago
 · 
By  Phil Thompson / Chicago Tribune
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Arizona Coyotes
NCHC
Players from NCHC, Big Ten and CCHA schools cash in with free agent signings
Jul 12
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
NHL: NHL Draft
NHL
Blue Jackets sign No. 3 overall pick Adam Fantilli
Jul 1
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT