An early look at the 2023-24 Michigan State roster

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A year ago the “new guys” for Michigan State hockey were behind the bench. Former Spartans forward Adam Nightingale took over his alma mater in May 2022 after Danton Cole was dismissed. Nightingale immediately got one of the game’s most renowned young assistants in Jared DeMichel, who had helped recruit the bulk of the 2021 UMass national title team.

The Spartans made strides in year one, finishing 18-18-2, winning a first round playoff series for the initial time in the new era of Big Ten hockey, and finishing maybe one quality win outside of a NCAA playoff invite, which would have been their first since 2012.

In year two of the Nightingale era, the “new guys” will be either on the bench or on the ice. This week, Michigan State announced a whopping 15 new faces on its official roster , set to pull those iconic green and white sweaters over their heads in 2023-24. They’re not quite a freshman 15, arriving on the banks of the Red Cedar either as rookies or via transfer.

“We had 10 seniors and then a few guys transferred. We weren’t going to bring in 15 freshmen so it was a combination of the portal and bringing guys in,” Nightingale told The Rink Live this week. “I think that’s the nature of the business. Anytime there’s a coaching change there’s movement, so we’re excited about the guys we’ve got.”

Nightingale isn’t exactly jotting down line combos just yet, but with his squad on campus working out and skating together already, there is a shared sense of purpose and a realization that the competition will be fierce for prime playing time with all of those new names at the revamped Munn Ice Arena.

Here is an early look at the 2023-24 Spartans, starting in the crease.

Trey Augustine lost just once in regulation this season. The Michigan State commit came in at No. 3 among North American goaltenders in Central Scouting's final draft rankings. Contributed / USA Hockey’s NTDP, Rena Laverty

Goalie

Dylan St. Cyr has moved on from the college ranks after five seasons with three teams, most recently the Spartans where he started all but one of their games last winter. Also gone is Pierce Charleson, who did admirable backup work for a few years. Senior Jon Mor returns. He did not see any game action in 2022-23.

If there is trepidation about throwing a freshman into the fire of Big Ten hockey, Nightingale doesn’t have it. He is adding two rookies from the state of Michigan to the goalie room – Luca Di Pasquo and Trey Augustine – the latter of which is looking to be a lifer in his home state, having been drafted by the Detroit Red Wings in the second round last month.

Augustine was a standout at USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program and was originally committed to Michigan, before switching to the Spartans. While many have already dubbed Augustine the team’s opening night starter, Nightingale says nothing is promised to anyone just yet.

“We’ve got two freshmen and a senior. It’s an opportunity and no one has been told they’re the starter,” Nightingale said. “If you want the net, come in and grab the net. Both of the freshmen have a winning background and Mor is a great leader and a team guy, so we think that’s a position that will be highly competitive and a bright spot for our team.”

Nash Nienhuis led all Michigan State defensemen in scoring during the 2023-24 season with four goals and 15 assists in 32 games. Matthew Mitchell / MSU Athletic Communications

Defense

Three of the Spartans’ top-producing defenders return in senior Nash Nienhuis, sophomore Matt Basgall and junior David Gucciardi. That’s a good place to start.

“Nash is a really smart player, competitive player and a leader,” Nightingale said. “In the middle of the season, when we really got in the thick of the Big Ten schedule and we dropped some games, Nash was hurt that whole time and we really felt his loss. Having him back, healthy and ready to go is a good thing.”

Add to that the brains of Basgall and Gucciardi’s elite skating, and the Spartans have a veteran core to which they will add a freshman who is already being talked about as a top 10 NHL draft pick next summer.

Artsiom Levshunov is from Belarus, but comes to the green and white via Green Bay, where he made the USHL all-rookie team in his lone season with the Gamblers. He was a late and very welcome addition to the MSU roster.

“We’re super fortunate to get him. It just came about that he decided he wanted to go to college, we got a call and we were on his list of schools,” Nightingale said of Levshunov’s late July decision to become a Spartan. “What I liked is it’s not like he came here and saw the rink and decided to come. He saw the improvement in our team and the opportunity to come in and make a difference, so we’re excited to have him.”

While Maxim Strbak isn’t the biggest defenseman on the planet, he stands at 6-foot-2 and isn’t afraid to use his body. Size was the theme of Buffalo’s draft haul this year. “We want really good, competitive hockey players that we think are gonna help us be a great team and a lot of these kids also happen to be pretty big, so that’s just kind of the way it fell,” general manager Kevyn Adams said. Jordan McAlpine / The Rink Live

And he is not the only eastern European defenseman of note headed to East Lansing. Four picks after the Red Wings selected Augustine, the Buffalo Sabres used their second-round pick to call the name of Maxim Strbak, a talented Slovakian who skated for Sioux Falls in the USHL last season.

Forward

A handful of new MSU forwards joining a roster where six of the top seven point producers return. A few of the newbies have names already familiar to college hockey fans. For example, 2022 first rounder Isaac Howard spent his rookie season at Minnesota Duluth, before reuniting with Nightingale, who was his coach at the NTDP.

“He’s a finisher for sure. You look at his track record of scoring, and it’s a big jump to college. Last year he played in a really good league,” Nightingale said of Howard, who had six goals and 11 assists in 35 games for the Bulldogs as a freshman. “I’ve had a chance to coach Isaac before and when he’s at his best he’s tenacious, coming up with loose pucks and then his skill can take over. He practices really hard, trains really hard and he’s going to really add to our culture.”

After coaching Team USA to a silver medal at the U18 World Championships in Germany, Adam Nightingale was named the new head hockey coach at Michigan State on May 3, 2022. Rena Laverty / USA Hockey

NCHC fans will also recall Red Savage from his time at Miami, and will get used to him in green and white. And Reed Lebster, a Michigan native who played for DeMichel on that UMass national title team, returns to his home state for one final season of college hockey.

Nicolas Muller, the team’s leading scorer from past season, returns, as does two-thirds of the Spartans’ top line in Daniel Russell and Karsen Dorwart. But again, Nightingale stressed that in year two, nothing is going to be given until things are proven on the practice ice.

“One thing we talked about at the end of the season is I think competition is the greatest driver of development,” said Nightingale, who had his team put in an extra week of practice following a loss at Minnesota in the Big Ten tournament semifinals, just in case that NCAA tourney call came. “Our job as coaches is to try to go out and increase that pure competition. No one has been promised anything. If you want a spot, you’ve got to earn it.”

The Spartans are scheduled to open the regular season on Saturday, Oct. 7 at home versus Lake Superior State. Fans would be wise to grab a roster to keep all of the new names and numbers straight.

