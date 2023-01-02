Alaska's winning streak broken by Notre Dame

Alaska has enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the road game against Notre Dame, Alaska was on a run of five straight wins. But, Sunday's game finished 2-0 and the winning streak was ended.

The Fighting Irish took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Drew Bavaro . Niko Jovanovic assisted.

The Fighting Irish increased the lead to 2-0 with 01.19 remaining of the third period after a goal from Trevor Janicke , assisted by Nick Leivermann .

Next up:

On Friday the Fighting Irish will play on the road against the Badgers at 7 p.m. CST, while the Nanooks will face the Pioneers road at 8 p.m. CST.