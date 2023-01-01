Alaska beats Notre Dame and continues winning run

The game between Notre Dame and Alaska on Saturday finished 3-2. The result means Alaska has five straight wins.

The Nanooks took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Chase Dubois.

The Nanooks increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Chase Dubois found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Payton Matsui and Braden Birnie .

Late, Karl Falk scored a goal, assisted by Connor Mylymok and Xavier Jean-Louis , making the score 3-0.

The Fighting Irish narrowed the gap to 3-1 early in the third period when Hunter Strand scored, assisted by Grant Silianoff and Ryder Rolston .

The Fighting Irish's Chayse Primeau narrowed the gap again, assisted by Solag Bakich and Jake Boltmann at 10:47 into the third period.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. CST.