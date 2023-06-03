Sponsored By
Men's College BIG 10

After two unsatisfying seasons in Colorado, former Gophers star Sampo Ranta seeks a new start in Sweden

After leading the Gophers offensively in his final college season, some thought NHL success was inevitable for the Finnish forward. After battling injuries in the AHL, he is back in Europe.

NHL: Preseason-Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights
Colorado Avalanche forward Sampo Ranta (75) skates against Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) during the third period of a preseason game Sept. 28, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA TODAY Sports
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 1:54 PM

NAANTALI, Finland – As much as he is and will always be a proud Scandinavian, Sampo Ranta admits that the U.S. came to feel like home over the seven years he spent there. Back home in his native Finland for the summer, he’s again planning the head west to play hockey in a few months, but for the first time since 2016, he will be heading to Sweden, and not across the Atlantic, when training camps open.

Last month, just a few days before he turned 23, Ranta signed a two-year contract with MoDo, a team in the Swedish Hockey League, which is the top level of the game in Sweden.

The move comes after two seasons in the Colorado Avalanche organization. Ranta, the former Minnesota Gophers standout, played 18 games at the NHL level for the Avalanche, and spent the bulk of his time in the AHL with the Colorado Eagles. He also battled injuries, and while the Avalanche will retain his rights for the next four years, Ranta said the timing felt right for a return to European hockey.

“I wasn’t completely happy with the two years in Colorado," Ranta told The Rink Live in an interview via WhatsApp, "and MoDo, I think, is a great opportunity. They want to be really good and just got promoted after a couple years. They want to have success right away and I’m super happy to go there. I think it’s going to be a really good fit.”

Similar to English soccer, teams in Swedish pro hockey are relegated and promoted based on their win-loss record. MoDo is based in Ornskoldsvik, Sweden, a port city of around 33,000 on the Gulf of Bothnia, which separates Sweden from Finland. MoDo wears red and green and plays in a 7,200-seat rink located on the city’s waterfront. Past MoDo players that have gone on to NHL success include Henrik and Daniel Sedin, Peter Forsberg, Markus Naslund, Victor Hedman and current Minnesota Wild forward Mats Zuccarello. Last season’s MoDo roster included Nick Halloran, who played at Colorado College, and former Minnesota State Mankato defenseman Daniel Brickley.

Ranta, whose English is solid, admitted that his Swedish is limited. Learning the language will be a summer project, along with his off-season training regimen which is notoriously thorough. He admitted that being back in Finland feels good.

“I’m back home. Working out pretty hard and skating, then heading to Sweden,” said Ranta, who led the Gophers offensively in the 2020-21 season, and signed with Colorado shortly after Minnesota fell to Minnesota State in the Loveland Regional title game. “I fish and play a lot of sports. Mostly racquet sports like tennis, badminton and a sport called ‘padel’ in Finland and Europe that is pretty fun. It’s a mix of tennis and squash.”

After a standout run in the USHL with the Sioux City Musketeers, Ranta originally committed to Wisconsin, but switched destinations in the summer of 2018. He was a late addition to Bob Motzko’s first Gophers team for the 2018-19 season and used his combination of size and skill to make an immediate impact on the college level. Playing on 3M Arena at Mariucci’s Olympic-size ice sheet helps, Ranta noted.

“In Minnesota we had the big ice at Mariucci and that helps,” he said. “I feel my game gets better on big ice, so I loved playing at Mariucci. That felt like I was playing at home.”

Ranta said he has stayed in touch with many of his Gophers classmates and has followed the current team’s runs to the past two Frozen Fours.

“Both years, I thought they had a championship team,” he said. “They’re so fun to watch.”

He will certainly keep following the Gophers, although their games will start in the wee hours of the morning in Sweden. But for now there’s a summer of training and learning Swedish ahead. And after spending roughly a third of his life in North America, a chance at an exciting new career opportunity.

“I’ve been in the States the last seven years, so it feels like home and it’s going to be different playing in Europe,” Ranta said. “I went to school there and did so many good things, so it will be different but I’m super excited for it too.”

010619.S.FNS_.GOPHERHKYVSPSU-Penn-St.-Saturday
Minnesota Gophers freshman forward Sampo Ranta tried, and failed, to get a backhand shot on Penn State goalie Peyton Jones in the first period of their game Saturday night, Jan. 5, 2019, in Minneapolis. Brad Rempel / University of Minnesota Athletics

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
