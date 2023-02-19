A 54-hour span in central Pennsylvania was the keystone in 2022 Gophers' Big Ten title

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – In the six months between early October and early April, Minnesota men’s hockey’s 2021-22 season included 18 wins that contributed to their eventual Big Ten title, and 26 wins that added up to a Frozen Four trip. But the roughly 54 hours that they spent on the ground at Penn State between Thursday afternoon and Saturday evening – Feb. 17, 18 and 19 – last season turned out to be the most critical period of a milestone season in the program’s century-long history.

A cold rain was pelting the mountains of central Pennsylvania on an otherwise uninteresting Thursday. A little before 2 in the afternoon, a big blue airliner, chartered from Sun Country airlines by the Minnesota Gophers, broke through the thick clouds and settled onto the runway at a tiny airport, just outside the place that they’ve been calling "Hockey Valley" for a decade now.

The Gophers were seemingly stuck in second place, with three of their top players on the other side of the world playing in the just-concluded Winter Olympics. An incredible collection of talent at Michigan seemed to be barrelling toward that program’s first Big Ten title. Another key player was out of the Gophers’ lineup, recovering from a broken ankle. A key defenseman was serving a one-game suspension handed down by the conference. A budding star freshman had battled injuries all season, and was also dealing with an ankle ailment that threatened to shelve him once again. And the Gophers were headed to Pegula Ice Arena, where coach Bob Motzko’s teams had gone 0-3-1 in his first two trips there.

But if the mood of the Gophers’ coaches was reflected in the cloudy, wet gloom outside the plane’s windows, things were just seconds away from brightening considerably.

And like so much that happens in this era where everyone is connected to the world via the phone in their pocket, it all started with a wordless social media post.

USA Hockey U18 Team center Logan Cooley assisted on two of his team's three goals in a 5-3 loss to the Minnesota Gophers on Jan. 3, 2022, at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis. Cooley announced his committment to play for the Gophers on Feb. 17, 2022. Contributed / Brace Hemmelgarn

Thursday, 2 p.m. – Future star fortified

Logan Cooley was already a budding star hockey player when he visited the Notre Dame campus at age 14, and made the decision that he would play for the Fighting Irish someday. But four years later, he was having second thoughts.

When the USA Hockey U18 team standout visited the Twin Cities in January of 2022 for an exhibition game versus the Gophers, it was colder than he was used to in Michigan where he was playing for Team USA, and considerably colder than his native Pittsburgh. But his Team USA linemate Jimmy Snuggerud – a native Minnesotan committed to the Gophers – took Cooley on a walking tour of the campus, and the western Pennsylvania kid liked what he saw.

He quietly was reconsidering his college choice, and Cooley began looking a little further west for a place to study and play.

There is currently no external WiFi available on Sun Country planes, meaning the two-hour journey from MSP to SCE meant 120 minutes of radio silence for the roughly 40 Gophers players, coaches and media onboard.

As a result, it wasn’t until they landed in State College and turned on their phones that the Gophers coaches saw an Instagram post from Cooley. It contained no words. But the smiling cartoon face of Goldy Gopher let the world know that Cooley was coming to the State of Hockey for at least one season.

Logan Cooley's wordless Instagram post on Thursday, February 17, 2022, announced his intent to play for the Minnesota Gophers. Contributed / The Rink Live

Under NCAA rules, college coaches cannot talk publicly about future players until a National Letter of Intent is signed, and Cooley had not done that, so Motzko and his assistants had no comment on the record about the star forward committing. But hearing the elation expressed by Motzko and top assistant coaches Garrett Raboin and Ben Gordon told anyone within earshot that this was a really, really big deal.

In a conversation with The Rink Live later that day, hockey prospects expert Chris Peters correctly predicted Cooley would be a top three NHL Draft pick (he eventually went third overall to the Arizona Coyotes) and said he was the biggest commitment the Gophers program had gotten since Phil Kessel came to the U of M for one season in 2005-06.

“This is an elite recruit for the Gophers," said Peters. "There's not a deep enough blue to express what a blue chip recruit this is.”

Minnesota Gophers men's hockey players Aaron Ness, Brock Faber, Ben Meyers and Matthew Knies showed off their school colors while skating for Team USA at the 2022 Winter Olympics at the National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, China. Andre Ringuette / HHOF-IIHF Images

Friday, 11 a.m. – Around the world in (less than) 80 hours

Roughly seven weeks earlier, the plan to have NHL players represent their countries in the hockey tournament that is part of the Winter Olympics had been scrapped due to on-going pandemic concerns. That left USA Hockey scrambling to fill its roster. Motzko has always had a great relationship with the game’s national governing body, and made it clear that his Gophers roster was open and available if there were players needed to go to China and skate for their country.

David Quinn, the Team USA coach, eventually grabbed three Gophers for the squad. Not long after returning from an overtime loss at Notre Dame on Jan. 29, defenseman Brock Faber and forwards Ben Meyers and Matthew Knies packed their bags for a training camp in Los Angeles, then a trip to the Olympics in Beijing.

Motzko and his coaches prepared to play without that trio for six games – two at home with Michigan State, two at Ohio State, and two at Penn State.

In Beijing, the Americans beat China, Canada and Germany in the preliminary round, but they were upset by Slovakia in their opening medal round game on Wednesday, Feb. 16. That meant the Gophers trio was free to return to their college team. It also meant they were literally on the other side of the world, and the prospects of getting from Beijing to a small town in rural Pennsylvania in a day or two seemed slim. Still, at the Gophers’ Friday morning skate at Pegula, hockey operations director Jacob LeRoy was overheard on the phone with the team hotel, adding three more rooms to their block for a late arrival that night.

He had not revealed it publicly, but when Team USA had been eliminated in China, Motzko had texted all three players and told them they were free to head back to the Twin Cities and rest rather than trying to get to Penn State. Twenty minutes later, Motzko got a three-word text from the Olympic trio indicating that they would at least make an attempt to re-join the team in the Keystone State. “We’re coming there,” it read.

“The main thing was we knew the boys were shorthanded a bit, with guys being out and then suspended and whatnot,” Meyers said. “That was the main driving force with us making it all the way and then being in the lineup.”

The trio began their long trek home . And while he was hopeful to get them back for the second game in the series, not knowing what kind of physical shape they would be in upon arrival, Motzko planned to play two crucial games versus the Nittany Lions without Faber, Knies or Meyers.

Minnesota forward Rhett Pitlick (77) reached for a loose puck in front of Penn State forward Christian Sarlo (10) during the Gophers' 3-1 win over the Nittany Lions on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at Pegula Ice Arena in State College, Pa. Mark Selders / Penn State Athletics

Friday, 6:30 p.m. – All hands, and skates, on deck

The Olympic trio were far from the only Gophers unavailable for the opener at Penn State. In the final minute of a 5-1 win at Ohio State a week earlier, Minnesota defenseman Ben Brinkman had collided with a Buckeye and was out for one game after the Big Ten suspended Brinkman for what it called a "slew-foot" move. The Gophers had been missing center Jaxon Nelson for more than a month after he suffered a broken ankle. They had played just eight Big Ten games with Justen Close as their starting goalie after Jack LaFontaine’s unexpected and ill-fated midseason signing with the Carolina Hurricanes.

That meant some inexperienced players like forward Colin Schmidt (in his first game action of the season) and little-used defenseman Matt Denman on the line chart. And veteran defenseman Sam Rossini was playing his third game after returning to the team in January. He had graduated the previous spring and a month earlier was working a desk job while playing pond hockey with friends now and then when he got summoned back to the U of M to use up his final sliver of college eligibility with the Gophers in desperate need.

And sometime between warmups and the national anthem, the Gophers lineup got one man thinner. Freshman forward Chaz Lucius, a first-round NHL draft pick – had alternated between on-ice brilliance and off-ice injury woes for the first 24 games of his college career, posting 19 points but also missing six games due to various ailments. He had been battling a lower body injury in February which had made it increasingly hard to get a skate on over a swollen ankle. Warmups went badly for him, and Lucius did not make it to the bench for the game, meaning the Gophers were one forward short. Lucius would not play another college game, and signed with the Jets in April 2022.

So on a rink located a few hours from the historic Gettysburg battlefield – the Pennsylvania farm fields where the tide of the American Civil War turned in 1863 – a rag-tag band of soldiers from the North banded together to try and stave off wave after wave of shots from a determine foe.

In the first period, the offense-first Lions pelted Close with 17 shots, but the Gophers stuck first when Rossini set up Rhett Pitlick to give the visitors the early lead. Penn State answered, getting its intimidating student section riled up behind Close, but they remained deadlocked 1-1 after 20 minutes.

Then the tide turned, as Close settled in, and Jack Perbix scored the only goal of the second period. Playing with a lead – even with their patched-together defensive corps – the Gophers locked things down in the third, with Close stopping 11 shots and Perbix finding an empty net for a 3-1 win , running their winning streak to a season-long five games.

“It’s been crazy. I was working a 9-to-5 desk job about three weeks ago now,” Rossini said after the game, which would be the last of his college career. “Now I’m back in the locker room with the guys and it feels good to be back.”

“Good to be back” can also certainly describe the feeling Faber, Knies and Meyers had around 11 p.m. ET that night – after stops in Tokyo, Dallas, Charlotte, Boston and Harrisburg, Pa. – they arrived at the team hotel in downtown State College.

With defenseman Ryan Johnson (23) standing guard, Minnesota goalie Justen Close fought off traffic from Penn State's Carson Dyck (7) and Xander Lamppa (9) in the Gophers' 6-4 win over the Nittany Lions on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at Pegula Ice Arena in State College, Pa. Heather Weikel / The Rink Live

Saturday, 6 p.m. – Reunion is rocky, at first

One of the most brilliant bits of college hockey arena design was incorporated a decade ago when Pegula was built. The Penn State student section, known as the “Roar Zone,” is housed on bench seating behind the net occupied by the opposing goalie for 40 minutes. The pitch of the rows is very steep, and goes all the way to the rink’s rafters, meaning that the noisy students and the band seemingly hang over the opponent’s net. Couple that design with the Lions propensity for scoring a half-dozen goals on any given night, and Pegula has quickly become one of the most difficult places to visit in the game.

The three Olympians got acquainted with the rink during a morning skate. By gametime, it was determined that Knies, who had been nicked up in Team USA’s final game in China, would be unavailable. Faber and Brinkman were added to the defensive line chart, replacing Rossini and Denman, while Meyers joined the forwards in place of Lucius. And then the puck dropped and it was one of those “here we go again” moments for Gophers fans who had witnessed too many nights where their team got overwhelmed on the road by the Nittany Lions.

Penn State took a lead barely two minutes into the game, getting the Roar Zone roaring. Later in the opening period, they scored two goals just 14 seconds apart, taking a 3-0 lead. It was nothing short of deafening, as the Gophers winning streak seemed shot.

But in the first intermission, Motzko was not at all ready to call it good and head home with a split. His message was simple – either start the plane and head home, or start playing hockey. The Gophers chose option B.

Faber and Meyers later admitted that they were messy in the first 20 minutes, adjusting to the 15-hour time zone change and all of the travel. But in the middle period, they started to get their groove back.

Brinkman made his return known soon thereafter, setting up goals by Mike Koster and Blake McLaughlin to pull the visitors back within one. Penn State staunched the bleeding and established a 4-2 lead, but Meyers assisted on a Grant Cruikshank goal to again make it a one-score game after 40 minutes.

In the third period, the Roar Zone had little to roar about, as Close faced just four shots, the Gophers scored three and Meyers assisted on two of them, sweeping the series with a 6-4 win and keeping the heat on Michigan in the race for the Big Ten title.

After the teams shook hands, Motzko walked over to the Roar Zone and made a request. In a classy gesture showing that they battle on the ice, but college hockey is truly one big family, the Penn State students had held up a placard honoring Motzko’s late son. “We Miss You Mack” the sign read, with the logo of the New Mexico Ice Wolves – Mack Motzko’s last team before the car accident that took his life in July 2021. The students handed over the sign to Mack’s dad, and he took it back to Minnesota in a carry-on bag.

Penn State students displayed a sign honoring the memory of Mack Motzko, the late son of Minnesota Gophers coach Bob Motzko, at a February 19, 2022 game at Pegula Ice Arena in State College, Pa. Contributed / The Rink Live

There was as much exhaustion as jubilation as the team bus made the short trip back to State College’s airport, then flew two hours west to the State of Hockey. When phones were turned back on at MSP, the Big Ten standings were the first thing Motzko checked, showing that they still trailed Michigan, but were within striking distance.

A week later, the Wolverines would falter versus Notre Dame, and the Gophers would sweep Wisconsin to win the conference crown. But the events of a 54-hour span in central Pennsylvania would make the biggest difference in a banner season for Minnesota hockey.