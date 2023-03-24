Belief and confidence fuel Raiders as Colgate looks to continue its March magic in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Don Vaughan remembers the moment well.

March 10, 2023, Canton, New York. Vaughan’s Colgate Raiders trailed St. Lawrence 3-0 after 20 minutes in the first game of the ECAC quarterfinals.

Little did Vaughan know what was ahead for his group during that first intermission.

“I don’t know if it was nerves, or if we just got caught up in the moment, but we were not good from the start,” Vaughan told The Rink Live Thursday afternoon. “But I’ll never forget. After the first period our leaders did a tremendous job in the room and we hit the reset button.

“We found a way to come back and we won that game 4-3 in overtime. It was honestly a pretty defining moment with this group and it created a sense of swagger, belief and confidence. We went out and won another close game the next night to win the series and we’ve known we can win any game and belong ever since.”

Belief and confidence have been a common fuel for this Colgate team this season, which will look to keep its season alive Friday night in the NCAA tournament. The Raiders are the No. 4 seed in the Allentown Regional and will look to knock off third-ranked Michigan.

The Raiders entered the tournament as the No. 5 seed and went on quite the run, winning five straight games and securing the ECAC auto bid. The final two wins included a double overtime win against No. 2 Quinnipiac and another upset win over Harvard.

The ECAC Tournament title was Colgate’s first since 1990 and the first in Vaughan’s 30-year coaching career.

“Last weekend was unbelievable for us,” he said. “To beat Quinnipiac how we did in double overtime and then to come back the next night and beat an unbelievable Harvard team with 15 draft picks, it’s special.

“I’ll never forget the sheer joy and emotion the guys had after the final buzzer, especially knowing what all we’ve been through.”

As Vaughan alluded to, Colgate’s success this season didn’t happen overnight.

Colgate (19-15-5, 11-8-3) last appeared in the NCAA tournament in 2014 and the program's had its share of ups and downs in the years since.

Five of Colgate's last seven seasons have finished below .500, the two outliers being 2017-18 (17-17-6) and last season (18-18-4). Colgate finished right at .500 in both.

Even this year the Raiders started 1-4 and endured some turbulent moments throughout the season.

“There have been a lot of nights where I was wondering what I was doing over the years,” Vaughan said. “We had some great kids in the program but our records weren’t great and it never seemed to click. We needed to reset and essentially start from scratch. We put together a development model and you never know if it’s going to work, but obviously something’s clicked here.

“Those lean years turned into what we have now. A lot of people say you can learn more during the down years and when you’re struggling, and that’s true. We learned a lot, but we also built from it. And I believe that’s why we are where we are now.”

This weekend will be the sixth NCAA Tournament appearance in Colgate’s program history, four of which come under Vaughan.

The Raiders finished the season as the No. 25 team in the Pairwise. However, they got hot at the right time find themselves in the dance.

“You want to be playing your best hockey at this time of year and I feel we have been. Especially with how and when we won those games last weekend,” Vaughan said. “Those games were both wars and we beat two really good teams in really competitive environments.

“We respect Michigan and we know how good they are. But at the end of the day, the structure and style we’re going to face is similar to what we just played last weekend. We believe in what we’re doing, we’ve had unbelievable buy-in from our group all season and we’re excited for the opportunity (Friday) night.”

Make no mistake, those inside Colgate’s locker room know they have their work cut out if they want to continue their March magic. But at the same time, the Raiders have won six straight and are riding some momentum into Allentown.

The message heading into Friday night starts and ends with one word — believe.

“The first thing guys see when they go in our locker room is a sign that says belief. And underneath the word it says the very act of believing creates a strength of its own,” Vaughan said. “If you don’t believe you can win, you’re not winning.

“This group believes they can win. They’re focused on that and we know we’re the underdog, but we also believe we can do it.”