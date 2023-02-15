Sponsored By
Men's College

B1G trio among 10 Mike Richter Award finalists

Defending trophy holder Devon Levi of Northeastern was one of 10 players named finalists for the Mike Richter Award, given annually to the nation's top college goaltender.

2022 Mike Richter Award
Northeastern goaltender Devon Levi addressed the crowd after winning the Mike Richter Award during ceremonies Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Frozen Four at the Encore Boston Harbor Resort in Everett, Mass.
Jim Rosvold / The Rink Live
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
February 15, 2023 05:59 PM

The last two winners of the Mike Richter Award – given annually to college hockey’s top goalie – have come from the west (Minnesota’s Jack LaFontaine in 2021) and the east (Northeastern’s Devon Levi in 2022). With the release of the top 10 finalists for the 2023 Richter, speculation abounds that it may come down to east vs. west again.

Levi, who made the list again this year, has made a strong bid to repeat as the trophy holder. His chief competition may come from Michigan Tech senior Blake Pietila, who leads the nation with eight shutouts.

Minnesota Duluth plays Michigan Tech in regional semifinal game in Loveland
Minnesota Duluth forward Noah Cates (21) shoots the puck on goal against Michigan Tech goaltender Blake Pietila (31) the NCAA regional semifinal game on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The rest of the finalists, announced on Wednesday, include a trio from the Big Ten: Ryan Bischel of Notre Dame, Justen Close of Minnesota and Jakub Does of Ohio State. The NCHC placed one name on the list in Denver’s Magnus Chrona, while two from ECAC Hockey – Mitchell Gibson from Harvard and Yaniv Perets from Quinnipiac – are among the finalists. Along with Levi, Maine junior goalie Victor Ostman represented Hockey East on the list.

220210_wis_vs_min_0360.JPG
Minnesota goaltender Justen Close (1) makes a save during a game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Minnesota Gophers on Feb. 10, 2023 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wis.
Larry Radloff / The Rink Live

Named for former Wisconsin star goalie Mike Richter, who backstopped the New York Rangers to the 1994 Stanley Cup, the award was first given out in 2014 to Connor Hellebuyck from UMass-Lowell, who has gone on to a standout NHL career with the Winnipeg Jets.

The 2023 award will be given out on Friday, April 7 at the Frozen Four in Tampa, Florida.

