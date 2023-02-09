Vanroboys scores twice in Bentley Falcons' win over American International

The Bentley Falcons bested hosting American International 4-3 on Wednesday.

The Falcons tied the score 1-1 early into the first period when Tanner Main scored.

The Falcons' Lucas Vanroboys took the lead late in the first, assisted by Nick Bochen .

The Falcons increased the lead to 3-1 late in the first when Lucas Vanroboys scored again, assisted by Hunter Toale and Matt Gosiewski .

The Falcons scored zero goal in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Falcons increased the lead to 4-2 early into the third period when Hunter Toale found the back of the net, assisted by Matt Gosiewski and Harrison Scott .

Brett Rylance narrowed the gap to 4-3 four minutes later, assisted by Brett Callahan and Casey Mcdonald .

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST.