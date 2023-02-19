Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
Men's College Atlantic Hockey

Three points for American International after third-period win against Air Force

American International defeated home-team Air Force 4-3. The game was all square after two periods but in the third AIC managed to pull out a win.

img_500255820_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 18, 2023 10:12 PM

American International defeated home-team Air Force 4-3. The game was all square after two periods but in the third AIC managed to pull out a win.

AIC's Dustin Manz scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Falcons took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Bennett Norlin . Luke Rowe assisted.

Brett Rylance scored in the second period, assisted by Blake Bennett .

Halfway through the second period, Dustin Manz scored a goal, assisted by Evan Stella and Aaron Grounds , making the score 2-1.

The Falcons made it 2-2 with a goal from Brandon Koch .

Brett Callahan took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Dustin Manz and Aaron Grounds.

Holt Oliphant tied the game 3-3 two minutes later, assisted by Austin Schwartz and Clayton Cosentino .

Just just one minute later Dustin Manz scored yet again, assisted by Aaron Grounds, and decided the game.

Next games:

The Falcons plays RIT away on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST. The Yellowjackets will face Sacred Heart at home on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.