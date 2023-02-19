Three points for American International after third-period win against Air Force

American International defeated home-team Air Force 4-3. The game was all square after two periods but in the third AIC managed to pull out a win.

AIC's Dustin Manz scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Falcons took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Bennett Norlin . Luke Rowe assisted.

Brett Rylance scored in the second period, assisted by Blake Bennett .

Halfway through the second period, Dustin Manz scored a goal, assisted by Evan Stella and Aaron Grounds , making the score 2-1.

The Falcons made it 2-2 with a goal from Brandon Koch .

Brett Callahan took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Dustin Manz and Aaron Grounds.

Holt Oliphant tied the game 3-3 two minutes later, assisted by Austin Schwartz and Clayton Cosentino .

Just just one minute later Dustin Manz scored yet again, assisted by Aaron Grounds, and decided the game.

Next games:

The Falcons plays RIT away on Friday at 6:05 p.m. CST. The Yellowjackets will face Sacred Heart at home on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.