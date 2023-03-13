Strong third period wins it for Canisius against Niagara

A tight game between home-team Canisius and visiting Niagara wasn't settled until the third period, when Canisius scored the game-winning goal, ending it 4-2.

The visiting Purple Eagles took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Glebs Prohorenkovs . Albin Nilsson and Casey Carreau assisted.

The Golden Griffins' Ryan Miotto tied it up 1-1 late in the first, assisted by David Melaragni .

The Golden Griffins took the lead early in the second period when Ryan Miotto found the back of the net again, assisted by Keaton Mastrodonato and David Melaragni.

The Purple Eagles made it 2-2 with a goal from Albin Nilsson.

ADVERTISEMENT

J.D. Pogue took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Randy Hernandez and Grant Loven .

Simon Gravel increased the lead to 4-2 six minutes later, assisted by Keaton Mastrodonato and David Melaragni.