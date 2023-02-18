Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
Men's College Atlantic Hockey

Strong defense as RIT beats Bentley Falcons

Four goals scored – and a shutout. RIT secured the home victory against the Bentley Falcons. The game ended 4-0.

img_500254040_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 17, 2023 09:16 PM

Four goals scored – and a shutout. RIT secured the home victory against the Bentley Falcons. The game ended 4-0.

The hosting Tigers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Kobe Walker . Cody Laskosky and Carter Wilkie assisted.

Kobe Walker scored late into the second period, assisted by Carter Wilkie and Aiden Hansen-Bukata .

Cody Laskosky increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Aiden Hansen-Bukata.

In the end the 4-0 came from Kobe Walker who increased the Tigers' lead, assisted by Tyler Mahan and Aiden Hansen-Bukata, with a minute left in the third. The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 4:05 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.