Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
Men's College | Atlantic Hockey

Strong defense as Canisius beats Mercyhurst

Two goals scored – and a shutout. Canisius secured the road victory against Mercyhurst. The game ended 2-0.

img_500248151_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 11, 2023 06:08 PM
The Golden Griffins took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Keaton Mastrodonato . David Melaragni and Max Kouznetsov assisted.

The Golden Griffins increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Erik Urbank found the back of the net, assisted by Grant Loven and Stefano Bottini .

Next up:

The Lakers plays Army away on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Golden Griffins will face Air Force at home on Monday at 8 p.m. CST.